MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

Issue 1204 By JEREMY ALFORD & MITCH RABALAIS | May 9, 2019 | Issue 1204 | News@LaPolitics.com | … More

Keeping the Faith How the GOP #LaGov candidates are getting their church on While the Lord may rest on the … More

Is the End Near To the delight of his colleagues, Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry suggested today that we may … More

Flipping the Families First PAC When Gov. John Bel Edwards was elected in 2015, he had the Louisiana Families First PAC, then run by … More

JBE, AG Nearing Showdown Over Bill The full Senate has given approval to legislation backed by Attorney General Jeff Landry to … More

PAST IS PROLOGUE: John Slidell & The Polk Presidency Nearly two centuries before a controversial presidential election was investigated for alleged … More

Q&A: Kim Hunter Reed LaPolitics: With colleges and universities getting ready to hold commencement exercises, what is the … More

Seatbelt Defeated, But Issue Lives On The Senate Judiciary A Committee deferred legislation Tuesday morning that would have instituted a … More

Parishwide Push for St. George a No-Go The Senate Local and Municipal Affairs Committee defeated legislation Thursday that would have … More

Inside the Rails HD15/HOFFMANN/OPEN: Local businessman Drake Graves has become the first candidate to officially … More

Field Notes South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon will be in Lake Charles this afternoon for an announcement … More

They Said It "The best secrets are the ones you never talk about." —Rep. Johnny Guinn “The Chinese say if you … More

Issue 1203 By JEREMY ALFORD & MITCH RABALAIS | May 2, 2019 | Issue 1203 | News@LaPolitics.com | … More

Double Trouble Kennedy to join Landry on LCCM In a move that will only bolster the reach and resources of the … More

Bishop Wades Into Terrebonne’s Turmoil In a lengthy statement being circulated to reporters and politicos down the bayou, House Natural … More

Senators Debating Title for Former Senators If there’s anything senators like discussing more than politics, it’s themselves. That became … More

Reynolds May Challenge Nungesser Just one day after he took to Facebook to publicly acknowledge that he is considering a bid … More

DFER Making a Splash Democrats for Education Reform, the group founded in 2015 by Eva Kemp, is planning to make a splash … More

Remembering Jim Garrison Few figures in Louisiana legendary political history were as colorful as Jim Garrison, the … More

Bill Would Make Sexual Harassers Pay Up A Senate committee approved legislation today that would allow the state, on a case by case basis, … More

Paid Leave Concept on the Move The Senate Labor and Industrial Relations Committee advanced legislation Thursday morning that would … More

Q&A: Louisiana Power Coalition LaPolitics: How involved does the coalition plan to be on redistricting? Peter … More

Inside the Rails HD48/BARRAS/OPEN: CoSource Financial Group partner Beau Beaullieu, a New Iberia native, officially … More

Field Notes The Advocate: “Vice President Mike Pence will visit St. Landry Parish on Friday to offer support to … More

They Said It "Life's not always fair, especially in this building.” —Sen. Danny Martiny “Everything else is … More

The Pace of Things Bills are growing legs & lawmakers are ready to go This has been one long, exhausting, … More

Foster Labels Ticket Idea as ‘Mistake’ The election process for Louisiana’s top two officeholders could be drastically changed by … More

One Final Swing for the 4th Floor The Edwards Administration is running out of time and opportunities to enact a higher minimum wage, … More

New Chamber Liaisons Working Session To close out this term, Gov. John Bel Edwards has assembled a new legislative affairs team, bringing … More

FDR, NOLA & Presidential Oysters On April 29, 1937, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited New Orleans for the first time as … More

Looking Ahead: Louisiana Budget Project LaPolitics: Past the session, what is on the table for the Budget Project? Davante Lewis … More

Inside the Rails —HD39/EMERSON/INCUMBENT: While former Democratic Rep. Bobby Badon told those gathered at a 2016 … More

Field Notes —The News-Star: “Two people were killed in Ruston as a tornado ripped through the town and … More

They Said It “Bourré has been sticking, Mr. Chairman, so use that.” —Freshman Rep. Ryan Joseph Bourriaque, who … More

Issue 1201 By JEREMY ALFORD & MITCH RABALAIS | April 18, 2019 | Issue 1201 | News@LaPolitics.com | … More

What Will Alario Do? Next move by legislative godfather may be complicated There are two words that can be uttered … More

Chabert Reaches Out to Hank Jr. If you were a Louisiana legislator pushing legislation that's connected to the legacy of the late … More

Cash from Capitol Hill While Tuesday marked the Ethics Administration’s filing deadline for candidates seeking state … More

PAST IS PROLOGUE: Louisiana’s Broadcasting Governor Overshadowed by the turbulent times of Huey Long and the corruption scandals of Richard Leche, the … More