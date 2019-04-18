MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

Issue 1201 By JEREMY ALFORD & MITCH RABALAIS | April 18, 2019 | Issue 1201 | News@LaPolitics.com | … More

What Will Alario Do? Next move by legislative godfather may be complicated There are two words that can be uttered … More

Chabert Reaches Out to Hank Jr. If you were a Louisiana legislator pushing legislation that's connected to the legacy of the late … More

Cash from Capitol Hill While Tuesday marked the Ethics Administration’s filing deadline for candidates seeking state … More

PAST IS PROLOGUE: Louisiana’s Broadcasting Governor Overshadowed by the turbulent times of Huey Long and the corruption scandals of Richard Leche, the … More

Q&A with Speaker Pro Tem Walt Leger LaPolitics: Do you believe that the City of New Orleans and the state can come to a compromise on … More

Inside the Rails —HD97/BOUIE/INCUMBENT: Local activist Durrell Laurent officially announced his candidacy earlier … More

Field Notes —With incumbent Mayor-President Joel Robideaux declining to seek a second term, attorney Josh … More

They Said It! "Now there’s no sneaking up on anybody."—Gov. John Bel Edwards, the differences between his current … More

Administration Pursuing Amendments After House Speaker Taylor Barras voted Wednesday morning to break the REC’s nearly four month … More

“One of the (Most) Powerful of All Senators” There was actually a time when legislators were allowed to accept contributions while they were … More

Rep. Pat Smith Speaks LaPolitics: Looking back on your 12 years in the House, what accomplishment are you most proud … More

Inside the Rails HD25/HARRIS/INCUMBENT: While House Majority Leader Lance Harris has his eye on the speaker’s chair, … More

Field Notes The News Star: “State Sen. Sharon Hewitt said Thursday she won't run for governor, instead deciding … More

They Said It! “You won’t hear me talk about a fiscal cliff.” —Gov. John Bel Edwards, on the new financial outlook, … More

In a Last Minute Dash, Campaigns Seek Personnel & Pennies With the regular session convening Monday and the filing deadline for quarterly fundraising Tuesday, … More

Con-Con Legislatively Dead, Politically Alive As of Thursday evening no bills or resolutions had been introduced for the regular session to … More

What Happened in HD18? When a special election on the west side of the Mississippi River, in House District 18, yielded a … More

The Senator with Two Artificial Arms In 1876, amid the chaos of Reconstruction politics in the Bayou State, the ultra-conservative … More

Secretary Glenn Koepp Speaks For the latest episode of the LaPolitics Report, Senate Secretary Glenn Koepp sat down for an … More

Inside the Rails SD12/MIZELL/INCUMBENT: Local insiders say that local activist and Tangipahoa Parish farmer Jessee … More

Field Notes! MARK YOUR CALENDARS: PAR’s annual conference is set for Thursday, April 11. The event will also … More

They Said It! “The president, as we know, as a philosophy that if you are going to be a bear, be a grizzly. He’s … More

Issue 1199 By JEREMY ALFORD & MITCH RABALAIS | April 4, 2019 | Issue 1199 … More

Issue 1197 By Jeremy Alford & Mitch Rabalais | March 21, 2019 … More

Third Party Gets Muddy, Positioned to Play Big in #LAGOV Truth in Politics is at it again, taking aim at incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, only this time … More

RGA Guesstimate: $8M Operatives for the Republican Governors Association tell LaPolitics that Gov. John Bel Edwards will … More

2019: Year of the Broke Lobbyists For the month of March alone, as of this week at least, state representatives and senators have … More

House Chairs on Top Issues, Legislation at a Glance DEATH PENALTY: Criminal Justice Chair Sherman Mack said debates over the death penalty will be his … More

Big Session Stories May Not Be About Session When there’s not much to talk about, people will still find something to talk about, according to … More

Inside the Rails HD46/HUVAL/INCUMBENT: Local insiders believe that votes on tax bills will haunt Rep. Mike Huval at … More

CC73 Book Set For Summer Release; Brief Hiatus for Alford Some of you participated in Louisiana’s 1973-74 Constitutional Convention, and many of you assisted … More

Field Notes Baton Rouge’s annual Gridiron Show is set for this weekend. Tickets are still available and for the … More

They Said It! “I’m so happy we are able to meet today to remind us it is an election year.” —Senate President John … More

Issue 1196 LaPolitics Weekly B y J E R E M Y A L F O R D & M I T C H … More

Primum Non Nocere – Welcome to the Re-election Session Nearly everything — and yet almost nothing — will seem to matter during the 2019 regular session of … More

Newbies Brace for First Session Eleven new legislators have been elected since the term’s seventh special session adjourned June 24, … More

2019 Bill Review! TEACHER PAY: While a bill has yet to be filed, the Edwards Administration managed to secure an … More

Senate Chairs Talk Budget, Ed & More Senate Finance Chair Eric LaFleur said that since the deadlock in the Revenue Estimating Conference … More