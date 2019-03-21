MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

Issue 1197 By Jeremy Alford & Mitch Rabalais | March 21, 2019 … More

Third Party Gets Muddy, Positioned to Play Big in #LAGOV Truth in Politics is at it again, taking aim at incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, only this time … More

RGA Guesstimate: $8M Operatives for the Republican Governors Association tell LaPolitics that Gov. John Bel Edwards will … More

2019: Year of the Broke Lobbyists For the month of March alone, as of this week at least, state representatives and senators have … More

House Chairs on Top Issues, Legislation at a Glance DEATH PENALTY: Criminal Justice Chair Sherman Mack said debates over the death penalty will be his … More

Big Session Stories May Not Be About Session When there’s not much to talk about, people will still find something to talk about, according to … More

Inside the Rails HD46/HUVAL/INCUMBENT: Local insiders believe that votes on tax bills will haunt Rep. Mike Huval at … More

CC73 Book Set For Summer Release; Brief Hiatus for Alford Some of you participated in Louisiana’s 1973-74 Constitutional Convention, and many of you assisted … More

Field Notes Baton Rouge’s annual Gridiron Show is set for this weekend. Tickets are still available and for the … More

They Said It! “I’m so happy we are able to meet today to remind us it is an election year.” —Senate President John … More

Issue 1196 LaPolitics Weekly B y J E R E M Y A L F O R D & M I T C H … More

Primum Non Nocere – Welcome to the Re-election Session Nearly everything — and yet almost nothing — will seem to matter during the 2019 regular session of … More

Newbies Brace for First Session Eleven new legislators have been elected since the term’s seventh special session adjourned June 24, … More

2019 Bill Review! TEACHER PAY: While a bill has yet to be filed, the Edwards Administration managed to secure an … More

Senate Chairs Talk Budget, Ed & More Senate Finance Chair Eric LaFleur said that since the deadlock in the Revenue Estimating Conference … More

EBR POLL: JBE, Broome, Gautreaux & Moore Pollster Greg Rigamer has a new snapshot of the political leanings in East Baton Rouge Parish, … More

Scalise: No Way Means No Way According to three different sources, Whip Steve Scalise, even after he told reporters on the record … More

Here a Forum, There a Forum If you recall early 2015 (and if you didn’t, you weren’t really living it), there had already been a … More

TSI: Our Regular Edition “I'm a United States senator and I represent the people of Louisiana on cable news stations … More

TSI: Crawfish Clemency Edition “What better way to celebrate our culture and heritage than to grant Clyde his freedom before he … More

Issue 1195 By JEREMY ALFORD & MITCH RABALAIS Issue 1,195 … More

Selling the Sales Tax The Louisiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business is lining up behind a … More

All Eyes on Acadiana With Acadiana on the gubernatorial map as a swing region, the Republican frontrunners are making … More

Cormier Takes Over at PJAL The executive board of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana has selected Guy Cormier as its new … More

Inside the Rails —HD20/PLYANT/OPEN: Rep. Steve Plyant surprised many in Capitoland Wednesday when he announced his … More

Field Notes —The AP: “Louisiana's U.S. senators have stalled nominees for jobs at the federal Department of … More

They Said It (Higgins Edition) “I've arrested several thousand men and you remind me of many of them” —Congressman Clay Higgins, to … More

They Said It “This thing is a dumpster fire.” —U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on LDH’s Medicaid spending, in The … More

Issue 1194 B y J E R E M Y A L F O R D & M I T C H R A B A L A I … More

Grumpy Elephants Will nudging lead to pushing & shoving in governor’s race? If you’re willing to look … More

Your Money, My Money, Our Money Those who say you can’t take it with you clearly haven't met Sen. Francis Thompson, the … More

Water Policy? Graves Digs It. If you’re from Louisiana and you have a federal issue regarding water — the stuff you drink, the … More

Inside the Rails —SD28/LAFLEUR/OPEN: Both House Democratic Caucus Chair Robert Johnson and Rep. Bernard LeBas tell … More

Field Notes! —The Republican Governor’s Association launched a new digital ad in the governor’s race, calling … More

They Said It (JNK Edition) “Crazy never takes a vacation up there. As bad as it looks on the outside you ought to see it from … More

They Said It (JBE Edition) “The fiscal cliff is dead. It's gone.” —Gov. John Bel Edwards, on the state’s financial situation, … More

They Said It (One More for the Road) “The things that you find when you look under the hood.” —Sen. Sharon Hewitt, on dedicated funds, on … More

Issue 1,193 Issue 1,193 - February 14, 2019 By Jeremy Alford & Mitch Rabalais Dollars & … More