MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1182 LaPolitics Weekly — November 8, 2018 — Issue 1,182 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais & Mary … More

BALLOT-TOPPER: THE SOS BREAKDOWN — If you're looking for the number that signals smooth sailing for SOS Kyle Ardoin, here it is: … More

THE REST FROM THE MARQUEE — Are you a supporter of another constitutional convention? Then here's some relatively bad news, … More

TEAM JBE & OUROBOROS, BURRO-STYLE Could Democratic control of the U.S. House lead to trouble for Louisiana's Democratic governor in … More

VOTING IS COOL AGAIN — Turnout exceeded expectations and topped 48 percent Tuesday, following a mild 30 percent to 35 … More

#LALEGE WRAP — As noted above, Julie Stokes and Rick Edmonds, two of the eight state reps who were on the Tuesday … More

BOB GOES OLD SCHOOL Rep. Bob Hengens had his signs and t-shirts ready to go before the seat in Senate District 26 was … More

EVERY VOTE MATTERS — As noted above, the House District 90 runoff came down to five votes. — In Junction City, … More

SHERIFFS & PARTY ANIMALS — In the race for sheriff in St. Mary Parish, three of the top four finishers had no party … More

SECOND CHANCE POLITICS — Former Ball Mayor Roy Hebron won his old job back Tuesday evening despite a 2011 guilty plea to … More

NOTABLE NICKNAMES From 1993 to 2014 LaPolitics Weekly has enjoyed bringing you the best (and by "best" we mean funny, … More

BOOK REVIEW: A REAL CLIFFHANGER In this week's edition of The Tuesday Tracker, we teased a review of Tyler Bridges' updated and … More

THEY SAID IT! “I think there’s a lot of us scratching our heads trying to see what happened there.” —Louisiana … More

ISSUE 1181 LaPolitics Weekly — November 1, 2018 — Issue 1,181 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais & Mary … More

THE HIDDEN HAND OF LOCAL ELECTIONS Digging that early turnout boost? Then thank your city and parish officials. (As well as a few … More

TEMPLE SHOOTS… But will he score? According to sources connected to his developing statewide bid, Temptan … More

ELECTION RUMOR DU JOUR: Bowser for Baton Rouge? You know him from the football field. You know him from the Capitol’s … More

HOUSE’S FISCAL DESIRES HAVEN’T YET FIZZLED We’ve heard about the potential teacher pay raise, we’ve noticed the rumblings concerning the gas … More

#LALEGE LAST LOOK Mailer adds drama to HD 90 race With only five days until voters head to the polls, the … More

THE WATCHLIST — SD16/CLAITOR/OPEN: Dr. Beverly Brooks Thompson is the new candidate in the field having emerged … More

FIELD NOTES! — JBE and Kim K: Gov. John Bel Edwards will be traveling to Los Angeles in two weeks to participate … More

THEY SAID IT! “It’s kind of like you’re in a strange room and you can’t find the light switch.” —Sen. Gerald … More

ISSUE 1180 LaPolitics Weekly October 25, 2018 — Issue 1,180 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais & Mary … More

HE’S BAAAACCK! JBE enters campaign mode with nods to last cycle It’s not as if political anthropologists needed … More

GAS TAX, ANYONE? Congressman Garret Graves was recently spotted filming a campaign commercial along the side of a … More

HOUSE LAUNCHES INTERNAL SEARCH FOR CLERK The architects and engineers behind the House of Representatives will often post vaccines and job … More

RISPONE, LANDRY SHARING FUNDRAISER After working for a few senators in Louisiana and further building out a book of business in Florida … More

THE RETURN OF RUDY Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has cut a robocall for Josh Guillory’s campaign … More

MJR ESSAY: THE TOWN THAT WATER BUILT It’s safe to say that there’s no municipality in Louisiana quite like Abita Springs. Nestled among … More

LEGISLATIVE WATCHLIST — SD25/MORRISH/OPEN: Rep. Mark Abraham has hit the ground running, and one of his latest fundraising … More

AMENDMENT THOUGHTS — There are six amendments on the November ballot and a local option initiative, on the parish … More

FIELD NOTES! — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser recently announced on his campaign website this week that two kickoff … More

THEY SAID IT! “Yes, it appears there is collusion.” —James Carville, on the suspicious targeting call against … More

ISSUE 1179 *** SPECIAL #LALEGE EDITION *** LaPolitics Weekly October 18, 2018 — Issue 1,179 By … More

THE WATCHLIST It’s time to update LaPolitics’ Legislative Watchlist. In a big way. We’ve got more than two dozen … More

FIELD NOTES! — Rep. Julie Stokes is out with her first ad in the race for secretary of state. The 30 second spot … More

THEY SAID IT! “I’ve expressed to the president that tweeting a little less wouldn’t cause brain damage.” —U.S. … More

Issue 1,178 WHAT’S UP DOC? Rispone has spoken, Ralph has not October 11, 2018 — Issue 1,178 By Jeremy … More

WHAT’S UP DOC? Rispone has spoken, Ralph has not Let’s start with what we know. And this evening, apparently, we … More