MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1179 *** SPECIAL #LALEGE EDITION *** LaPolitics Weekly October 18, 2018 — Issue 1,179 By … More

THE WATCHLIST It’s time to update LaPolitics’ Legislative Watchlist. In a big way. We’ve got more than two dozen … More

FIELD NOTES! — Rep. Julie Stokes is out with her first ad in the race for secretary of state. The 30 second spot … More

THEY SAID IT! “I’ve expressed to the president that tweeting a little less wouldn’t cause brain damage.” —U.S. … More

Issue 1,178 WHAT’S UP DOC? Rispone has spoken, Ralph has not October 11, 2018 — Issue 1,178 By Jeremy … More

WHAT’S UP DOC? Rispone has spoken, Ralph has not Let’s start with what we know. And this evening, apparently, we … More

The Not-So-Dirty Rice Connection Both Edwin Edwards and Ralph Abraham know how to pilot a plane. As for politics, their navigating … More

Senators Get the Ward Wave Sen. Rick Ward has been dropping into Senate districts across the state to provide friendly waves … More

The Whip Is The GOP’s Rainmaker House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been breaking Capitol Hill fundraising records this election … More

Bye Bye TV For the first time in history, spending on online ads has topped the landmark figure of $100 … More

Field Notes — Gov. John Bel Edwards and a delegation of officials from the state’s executive branch will be … More

They Said It “You know when the hottest political story going is the voting machines, there’s a problem.” —An … More

ISSUE 1,177 It’s Quiet (Too Quiet) Sending out an SOS about the SOS Low-key race fixin’ to heat … More

It’s Quiet (Too Quiet) Sending out an SOS… …about the SOS Low-key race fixin’ to heat up There are a few signs here and … More

“THE LAST ONE STANDING” The Foster Campbell Q&A LaPolitics: Commissioner, we saw some fireworks at the last commission … More

The Race In Alex The race to succeed three-term Mayor Jacques Roy in Alexandria. Three candidates, Rep. Jeff Hall, … More

Field Notes — Staffing Changes for JBE: The governor’s office will be seeing some staff shuffling, as special … More

They Said It "We're about 99 percent certain that we'll have a Trump. We’re just not sure which one.” —former … More

ISSUE 1,176 THE TEMPEST OF THE TERM For each session held, Louisiana loses 1.6 legislators… [ A public service … More

THE TEMPEST OF THE TERM For each session held, Louisiana loses 1.6 legislators… [ A public service announcement told in … More

WILL INSURANCE RACE BE COMPETITIVE? Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has held his elected, although initially appointed, position for … More

ELECTING THE NEXT PRESIDENTS (OF PARISHES, Y’ALL!) Candidates for parish presidencies are reaching out to voters with increased … More

A GREENE PSC CHECKUP LaPolitics staff writer Mitch Rabalais: This term a lot of the political attention has been focused … More

MARUSAK TO HEAD PAL & OTHER FIELD NOTES! — BIG INBOX NEWS: “The Ports Association of Louisiana (PAL) has named Jennifer Marusak as its new … More

OF MYSTERY TRACKERS & BEING ADORABLE — We did not publish an issue of The Tracker this week due to scheduling conflicts but it’ll be back … More

THEY SAID IT “I’m not interested in seeing Ms. Mitchell go Cat Woman on anybody.” —U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on … More

ISSUE 1,175 THE RUNDOWN Scalise's "Oh, Canada" moment... A political brand brushing against pop culture … More

Oh, Canada Whip’s words worth weighing Six days ago an item about Whip Steve Scalise appeared on the … More

THE KAVANAUGH QUESTION Johnson ‘wasn’t impressed by Anita Hill’ Will Ford influence Cassidy & Kennedy? The Senate … More

About that internet sales tax thing… LaPolitics Weekly: Why all the headlines and buzz about the internet sales tax? Jason DeCuir, a … More

RJ & THE AG Dem chair wants joint hearing Caucus doing prep work for 2019 House Democratic Caucus Chair Robert … More

(Cleo) Field(s) Notes! @MelindaDeslatte: @LouisianaGov confirms state ended last budget year with a surplus … More

They Said It (Kennedy-Kavanaugh Edition) “So far, it’s pretty much been an intergalactic freak show.” —U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on the … More

They Said It (Regular Edition) “I managed my money from a lemonade stand when I was 5 better than you handled taxpayer … More

ISSUE 1,174 THE JUNGLE BECKONS Candidates following their (2019) primary urges Gov. John Bel Edwards made a … More

THE JUNGLE BECKONS Candidates following their (2019) primary urges Gov. John Bel Edwards made a fundraising appeal to … More

Wags: “Watching & waiting” You may have noticed in the last few issues of LaPolitics Weekly that we’ve been making our way … More

McMahen Lands in Baton Rouge Dr. Wayne McMahen of Springhill is Louisiana’s newest lawmaker, having won election unopposed to the … More

CAPITOL GAINS No. 2, or No No. 2? Billy on JBE, the GOP & more... You’ve really need to watch this interview … More