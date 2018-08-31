MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,173 August 30, 2018 Good evening from Capitoland, where an old-fashioned, late-breaking political news … More

JNK TO CONSULTANT: GET ROLLING ON 2019 AN ACTUAL announcement may or may not be forthcoming, but various bits and pieces for a … More

GAVEL WATCH 2020 Stakes are high is race for House speaker TO THE CASUAL OBSERVER of Louisiana politics, the race … More

FIELD NOTES! The Old State Capitol is hosting a screening of “Herblock: The Black and White” on Sept. 1 at 10 … More

54,874 Votes PART 2 of 2: Lafayette-Style Leadership for Louisiana ON NOVEMBER 15, 2003, KATHLEEN BLANCO became … More

They Said It “Right now, Scalise is a bolt of lightning. If it goes the other way, he’s a lightning … More

ISSUE 1,172 LaPolitics Weekly Presents : MODERN HISTORY TALES “ I had no … More

ISSUE 1,171 _______________________________ SPECIAL MAYORAL EDITION: Go local or go home… Because Tip says all … More

PLAYERS WHO COULD BE MAYORS PLAYERS WHO COULD BE MAYORS The 2018 municipal cycle may be defined by open seats, ex-felons … More

WATCH THE WHIP: Is Scalise the preferred speaker candidate? If Republicans can get their act together and maintain a majority in the U.S. House next term, then … More

HOW ARE TAX COLLECTIONS? President & speaker offer responses With new tax policies on the books, and given the holy hell the Legislature and Edwards … More

LEGISLATIVE WATCHLIST! SD26/PERRY/SPECIAL: Rep. Bob Hensgens faces two opponents on the Nov. 6 ballot for the Senate seat … More

FIELD NOTES! The AP: “Louisiana officials have blocked two of the nation’s largest banks from involvement in a … More

THEY SAID IT! “It makes me realize how much I don’t like my army cot in DC.” —Congressman Garret Graves, … More

ISSUE 1,170 The Rundown! Rispone on 2019: “I’m thinking about running”… Gubernatorial exploratory committee … More

RISPONE EYES GOVERNOR: B.R. Businessman Forms Exploratory Committee RISPONE EYES GOVERNOR B.R. Businessman Forms Exploratory Committee Known best by the Capitol … More

JOHN BEL’S JINGLE: The Cash That Counts Gov. John Bel Edwards’ re-election efforts will now have to contend with aggressive Democratic … More

An Unusual Race In HD 90 With the elevation of former Rep. Greg Cromer to the top spot in Slidell’s city hall, a special … More

DuBos: “We Are Under Attack” Shortly before a national poll found that a “plurality of Republicans want to give … More

Field Notes! — Former legislator and ATC Commissioner Troy Hebert is all smiles this week. The lawsuit against … More

CCA WRAP: Fish Tales & Flying Scales The annual legislative rodeo hosted by the Louisiana chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association … More

THEY SAID IT They Said It! (JNK Edition) “I don’t know what he (the governor) thinks they’re in prison for. … More

ISSUE 1,169 The Rundown! The AG is looking at JBE... And thinking, "I can do that job”... What’s the … More

What Brought Landry To The Race? You’ve probably read the coverage this week of Attorney General Jeff Landry’s on-again, off-again … More

SOS: A Flurry Of Campaign Hires You ain’t nobody in Louisiana politics until somebody works for you. And there are plenty of people … More

House Candidates Reap Nearly $10M According to The Center for Responsive Politics, donors big and small have thus far contributed $9.7 … More

Stuff Judge Perry Can’t Do Sen. Jonathan Perry is still Sen. Jonathan Perry, although he’ll soon be 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal … More

4TH ESTATE UPDATE: A New Dawg In The Statehouse It's no secret that newspapers have been increasingly laying off reporters for years, especially … More

Field Notes! FIELD NOTES! — Gov. John Bel Edwards is the sixth most popular governor in America, if you take … More

THEY SAID IT! “I'm thinking, 'Man, I must be dropping acid.' Not that I've ever dropped acid. But… for the record, … More

ISSUE 1,168 The Rundown! The hottest chatter (Gossip?) in the race for governor... Almost everything you need … More

JUST ADD JIM: Bernhard chatter shows delicate balance of governor’s race Is he in? Is he out? Does it really matter right now? Even if it doesn't, the possibility of … More

Robocall Regs Being Reviewed Nationally State and federal enforcement agencies are receiving more complaints than ever about robocalls, … More

Why JBE Won’t Thump Trump Discussed at length during the National Governors Association’s recent meeting in Santa Fe was a … More

ACLU Monitoring Officials On Social Media Bruce Hamilton, a staff attorney for the Louisiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, … More