MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,167 *** SPECIAL QUALIFYING EDITION *** A MIDNIGHT PRODUCTION … More

Nungesser On Political Tickets, Term Limits Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor should consider running on an old-fashioned ticket, … More

REVIEW: Livingston Memoir A Candid Account In the genre of political memoirs, readers are often given glowing accounts that favor personal … More

Special Election Trend To Continue For those playing from their living rooms with the home edition of “The Legislature’s Revolving … More

Field Notes! — Majority Whip Steve Scalise introduced a resolution yesterday declaring a carbon tax “detrimental … More

They Said It! "If it's a transformer, if it's a line, if it's mutant ninja squirrels — whatever it is in that area … More

ISSUE 1,166 THE RUNDOWN How their options whittled down to a single bill… What’s left on the table… Why … More

THREE REASONS TO WORRY THREE REASONS TO WORRY ________________________________________________________ Political fate … More

JNK, McConnell & A $250K Haul How does $250,000 sound? That was the one-take take for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy at a recent New … More

Pastors & Politics, Like Peas In A Pod In next week’s LaPolitics Report podcast that will be released Tuesday, Gene Mills of the … More

LOWDOWN: The Price of Politics & Politicians What would you do for $16,800? Would you take a stressful, full-time job for $16,800 annually? … More

SPECIAL REPORT: Know Your Congressional Districts The races are getting closer and the list of hopefuls is getting longer (for some districts, at … More

Senate Isn’t Only Chamber Facing Change With the 2019 cycle approaching, Republicans are poised to make gains and continue growing their … More

LaPolitics’ Legislative Watchlist — HD26/HALL/SPECIAL?: Rep. Jeff Hall is considering another bid for Alexandria mayor on the Nov. … More

Field Notes! —- President Donald Trump's personal attorney, who you know as former New York Mayor Rudy … More

They Said It! “We don’t need to rehash the tale of how we got here – we all know that by now.” —Gov. John Bel … More

ISSUE 1,165 THE RUNDOWN Cameron Henry raises the budget like Lazarus from the grave... Hearings may start … More

IT’S ALIVE! IT’S ALIVE! Reports of the budget’s death have been greatly exaggerated. New sticking … More

SPECIAL REPORT: Put Your Name On It These days, a bill’s author is just as important as (or more important than) what’s actually in the … More

Autonomy is the Black Caucus’ New Buzzword It has been a stand up and take notice kind of year for the Legislative Black Caucus, although its … More

LaPolitics’ Legislative Watchlist — HD90/CROMER/SPECIAL: Stating that it is time for state government to put “solutions over … More

Field Notes! — THE REBUILDING PROCESS WILL BE TELEVISED: Rebuild Louisiana, the super PAC that has super strong … More

They Said It! “We need a Snickers.” —Rep. Jack McFarland, telling his local chamber of commerce what the … More

ISSUE 1,164 THE RUNDOWN The business lobby’s thinking on the sales tax question… LCA prez sees Walt Leger bill … More

The Making Of The Call We’ll know tomorrow (Friday) exactly what Gov. John Bel Edwards has included in the call for the … More

The Governator’s Vetoapocalypse What a difference two years make. Especially when it comes to Gov. John Bel Edwards and his veto … More

Alario Critiques House, Hearts JBE Senate President John Alario opened up to Fox 8 News about his feelings on the House, Gov. John Bel … More

Biden Biding Time (In NOLA) When former Vice President Joe Biden rolled through New Orleans this week, he hung out with … More

LaPolitics’ Legislative Watchlist — SD23/CORTEZ/INCUMBENT: Politicos and local boosters are encouraging Dr. Ken Odinet, the Lafayette … More

Field Notes! — ONE LESS VOTE IN THE HOUSE: Rep. Gene Reynolds is now former Rep. Gene Reynolds, and he’s been on … More

They Said It! “Hey, you know what you never forget? You never forget your seventh special session of the … More

LaPolitics Weekly Special Edition: FISCAL CLIFFHANGER THE RUNDOWN Weekend action slated at Capitol… Sunday is budget-tax day on Senate floor… Sales tax … More

LaPolitics Weekly: THEY SAID IT “I didn't write the Constitution. I’m just trying to follow it.” —Appropriations Chair Cameron … More