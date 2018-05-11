MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,160 THE RUNDOWN Walt Leger on SOS: “Timing might be right”… Also eyeing the post are A.G. Crowe, John … More

The Final Stretch Budget to move as regular session winds down With lawmakers expected to adjourn their regular … More

Barras Boosters: Speaker Getting Pinned Speaker Taylor Barras is telling allies that he’s ready to end the regular session on Friday, May … More

REC Staying On Bench Until June According to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the Revenue Estimating Conference will … More

SOS EXPANSION: Add Leger, Crowe, Young & Free Hinting at a move that could change the dynamics of the developing race for secretary of state, … More

Craig Greene Can Find The Green Freshman Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene, a Baton Rouge physician, has raised more than $1 … More

Con-Con Fails, Another Push Begins One day after Rep. Neil Abramson’s constitutional convention legislation failed in the House by a … More

The Senate-To-House Phenomenon Sen. Mike Walsworth may make a run for the House. He joins three other senators who might make that … More

Legislative Watchlist — HD15/HOFFMANN/OPEN: While he’s currently keeping his options open in regard to the secretary of … More

FIELD NOTES! — Term-limited Rep. Frankie Howard said he’s staying focused on this legislative year, but folks … More

THEY SAID IT! “I’m not dancing on the table for you. That’s for sure.” —Rep. Pat Smith, presenting her first … More

ISSUE 1,159 THE RUNDOWN An in-depth look at the Legislature’s dark mood swings… Through 32 on-the-record … More

IT’S PERSONAL Civility is joining goodwill on the Capitol’s list of endangered sentiments. Could the trend … More

BUDGET 2019: Finance Holds The Key Republicans in the House are still pushing to have their cuts-heavy budget bill heard by the Finance … More

NOT-SO-SPECIAL: Has Anything Changed? The year’s second special session is expected to convene sometime between now and — Who knows? — … More

SOS: Cracking The Code & Who’s Running This Fall SOS: Cracking The Code This Fall Three well-known political consultants and a man who has won … More

SECRETARY STORMY: From The Pole To The Polls To again quote consultant Roy Fletcher, "If you don't hear a rumor by 10 a.m., start one.” So how … More

STRIKE?: Teacher Pay Raise Issue Getting Itchy LaPolitics subscribers learned last week that the Louisiana Federation of Teachers has been actively … More

Legislative Watchlist – May 3 — SD13/ERDEY/OPEN: Rep. Sherman Mack, who still has another term in the House, could make a run for … More

Field Notes – May 3 — The House passed a resolution Thursday honoring journalist Jim Beam of The Lake Charles American … More

They Said It – May 3 "I don't want to be saying this: I helped my buddy Lance, but I cost everybody in my state more … More

ISSUE 1,158 THE RUNDOWN Treasurer, commissioner & executive counsel discuss the no-budget scenario… … More

House Skeptical About Ending Early The Senate’s membership remains all in on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ play to conclude the regular … More

Policy Center Honor, Book News For Blanco A university-level policy and archival project, said to be in its early stages, will eventually be … More

For Teachers Unions, Membership Numbers Matter As one of Louisiana’s three teachers unions actively polls educators about how to best address … More

Legislative Watchlist – April 26 — HD70/FOIL/OPEN: The loudest noise in this Baton Rouge House district is being made by Michael … More

Want A Koozie With Your Sine Die Ale? If you’re a faithful reader, then you already know we’re gearing up to celebrate LaPolitics’ 25th … More

Field Notes – April 26 — Governing Magazine: “Nine percent of workers age 16 and up in Louisiana earned $7.25 or less in … More

They Said It – April 26 "What's left of your bill is reported favorably." —Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur, to Sen. … More

CALL ME CHEP “Smooth as a Peeled Onion,” or the Political Persistence of Mayor Morrison This month marks … More

ISSUE 1,157 THE RUNDOWN Barras getting credit for budget passage… But HB 1 may not go much further… House Dems … More

55-47 What we learned from the budget vote in the House Many politicos were unsure if 53 votes could be … More

Amendment Bills Reach 6-Year Low The number of proposed constitutional amendments introduced by state legislators during regular … More

Salary Bump For Sheriffs On The Move A House-backed bill that would pave the way for Louisiana sheriffs to receive a 7 percent increase … More

A Relocated Stomp Of Firsts The premier annual session event for conservatives — and a few non-conservatives as well — will be … More

LaPolitics’ Sine Die Ale Is Coming You may remember, about a month ago, we shared with you part of our celebration plans for the 25th … More

Picking Sides In 18th JDC In the 18th Judicial District Court race, second place finisher Tonya Lurry, a no party candidate, … More