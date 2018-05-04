MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,159 THE RUNDOWN An in-depth look at the Legislature’s dark mood swings… Through 32 on-the-record … More

IT’S PERSONAL Civility is joining goodwill on the Capitol’s list of endangered sentiments. Could the trend … More

BUDGET 2019: Finance Holds The Key Republicans in the House are still pushing to have their cuts-heavy budget bill heard by the Finance … More

NOT-SO-SPECIAL: Has Anything Changed? The year’s second special session is expected to convene sometime between now and — Who knows? — … More

SOS: Cracking The Code & Who’s Running This Fall SOS: Cracking The Code This Fall Three well-known political consultants and a man who has won … More

SECRETARY STORMY: From The Pole To The Polls To again quote consultant Roy Fletcher, "If you don't hear a rumor by 10 a.m., start one.” So how … More

STRIKE?: Teacher Pay Raise Issue Getting Itchy LaPolitics subscribers learned last week that the Louisiana Federation of Teachers has been actively … More

Legislative Watchlist – May 3 — SD13/ERDEY/OPEN: Rep. Sherman Mack, who still has another term in the House, could make a run for … More

Field Notes – May 3 — The House passed a resolution Thursday honoring journalist Jim Beam of The Lake Charles American … More

They Said It – May 3 "I don't want to be saying this: I helped my buddy Lance, but I cost everybody in my state more … More

ISSUE 1,158 THE RUNDOWN Treasurer, commissioner & executive counsel discuss the no-budget scenario… … More

House Skeptical About Ending Early The Senate’s membership remains all in on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ play to conclude the regular … More

Policy Center Honor, Book News For Blanco A university-level policy and archival project, said to be in its early stages, will eventually be … More

For Teachers Unions, Membership Numbers Matter As one of Louisiana’s three teachers unions actively polls educators about how to best address … More

Legislative Watchlist – April 26 — HD70/FOIL/OPEN: The loudest noise in this Baton Rouge House district is being made by Michael … More

Want A Koozie With Your Sine Die Ale? If you’re a faithful reader, then you already know we’re gearing up to celebrate LaPolitics’ 25th … More

Field Notes – April 26 — Governing Magazine: “Nine percent of workers age 16 and up in Louisiana earned $7.25 or less in … More

They Said It – April 26 "What's left of your bill is reported favorably." —Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur, to Sen. … More

CALL ME CHEP “Smooth as a Peeled Onion,” or the Political Persistence of Mayor Morrison This month marks … More

ISSUE 1,157 THE RUNDOWN Barras getting credit for budget passage… But HB 1 may not go much further… House Dems … More

55-47 What we learned from the budget vote in the House Many politicos were unsure if 53 votes could be … More

Amendment Bills Reach 6-Year Low The number of proposed constitutional amendments introduced by state legislators during regular … More

Salary Bump For Sheriffs On The Move A House-backed bill that would pave the way for Louisiana sheriffs to receive a 7 percent increase … More

A Relocated Stomp Of Firsts The premier annual session event for conservatives — and a few non-conservatives as well — will be … More

LaPolitics’ Sine Die Ale Is Coming You may remember, about a month ago, we shared with you part of our celebration plans for the 25th … More

Picking Sides In 18th JDC In the 18th Judicial District Court race, second place finisher Tonya Lurry, a no party candidate, … More

LOWDOWN: Julie Emerson On The Meaning Of Place This episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown continues with a four-part series we produced with Covalent … More

Congressional Fundraising Rundown The first quarter of the calendar year is history, which means the Jan. 1-March 31 fundraising … More

Dems Prep Party Candidates In an effort to fill nearly 30 open seats on the Democratic State Central Committee and numerous … More

The Chair Recognizes Tom Hanks The House will not be in the Capitol tomorrow. The Senate won’t be there either. But the man who … More

Field Notes — The eighth anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is tomorrow, April 20. — GOVERNING: … More

They Said It “That’s the crack cocaine of revenue.” —Rep. Chris Leopold, describing the state sales … More

ISSUE 1,156 THE RUNDOWN REC recognizes more money… Conference may meet again in mid-May… TOPS has squeakiest … More

$648 MILLION New shortfall figure revealed, no one feels better —WHAT HAPPENED? After being asked by the … More

Gamers Head Into Weekend Uncertain Next week is a new week for the architects of the regular session’s gaming bills. Then again, … More

Don’t Forget About The Lottery With so much attention directed at traditional gaming bills, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation’s … More

Catching Up With Neil With a convention bill in the wings, a capital outlay budget to pass and his final House term … More