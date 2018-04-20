MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,157 THE RUNDOWN Barras getting credit for budget passage… But HB 1 may not go much further… House Dems … More

55-47 What we learned from the budget vote in the House Many politicos were unsure if 53 votes could be … More

Amendment Bills Reach 6-Year Low The number of proposed constitutional amendments introduced by state legislators during regular … More

Salary Bump For Sheriffs On The Move A House-backed bill that would pave the way for Louisiana sheriffs to receive a 7 percent increase … More

A Relocated Stomp Of Firsts The premier annual session event for conservatives — and a few non-conservatives as well — will be … More

LaPolitics’ Sine Die Ale Is Coming You may remember, about a month ago, we shared with you part of our celebration plans for the 25th … More

Picking Sides In 18th JDC In the 18th Judicial District Court race, second place finisher Tonya Lurry, a no party candidate, … More

LOWDOWN: Julie Emerson On The Meaning Of Place This episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown continues with a four-part series we produced with Covalent … More

Congressional Fundraising Rundown The first quarter of the calendar year is history, which means the Jan. 1-March 31 fundraising … More

Dems Prep Party Candidates In an effort to fill nearly 30 open seats on the Democratic State Central Committee and numerous … More

The Chair Recognizes Tom Hanks The House will not be in the Capitol tomorrow. The Senate won’t be there either. But the man who … More

Field Notes — The eighth anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is tomorrow, April 20. — GOVERNING: … More

They Said It “That’s the crack cocaine of revenue.” —Rep. Chris Leopold, describing the state sales … More

ISSUE 1,156 THE RUNDOWN REC recognizes more money… Conference may meet again in mid-May… TOPS has squeakiest … More

$648 MILLION New shortfall figure revealed, no one feels better —WHAT HAPPENED? After being asked by the … More

Gamers Head Into Weekend Uncertain Next week is a new week for the architects of the regular session’s gaming bills. Then again, … More

Don’t Forget About The Lottery With so much attention directed at traditional gaming bills, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation’s … More

Catching Up With Neil With a convention bill in the wings, a capital outlay budget to pass and his final House term … More

Constitutional Coalition Has Partners It was reported in the March 22 issue of LaPolitics Weekly that businessman and donor Lane Grigsby … More

More Convention News: A Poll & CABL The LaPolitics office at the Capitol received an unidentified robo poll Thursday afternoon that … More

Rebuild Versus TIP The PAC that does nothing else but support Gov. John Bel Edwards’ policy agenda and re-election … More

Gavel Hunt: Scalise Raised $3M In 3 Weeks The invite list for a dinner at the White House last night had to be amended to include the name of … More

Legislative Watchlist — HD74/SIMON/OPEN: Larry Frieman, chairman of the St. Tammany Parish Republican Executive Committee, … More

They Said It, “What Did He Say?” Edition The following took place last month during a meeting of the Ways and Means Committee. The … More

They Said It, PAR Edition Last Friday was the Public Affairs Research Council’s annual luncheon and conference. PAR hosted a … More

They Said It “If we as legislators ever had a place to print money, it’s in capital outlay.” —Ways and Means Vice … More

ISSUE 1,155 THE RUNDOWN Rural lawmakers helping shape Harrah’s debate… Riverboat casino bill collides with … More

HEAVY ACTION Pressure & politics envelop gaming bills At the turn of the year it seemed as if the riverboat … More

Senate Dem Caucus, Minus 1? Sen. John Milkovich’s name has been removed from the letterhead of the Senate Democratic … More

GOP Chair Targets Agency Heads The last bill that House GOP Delegation Chair Lance Harris filed for the regular session seeks to … More

Business Laments Legal Reform Landscape A procedural move by the Senate on Tuesday, on a bill to reverse the so-called seat belt gag order, … More

Higgins Has Money, And A Posse Congressman Clay Higgins has more than $211,000 in his campaign kitty after the first quarter of … More

Legislative Watchlist: Riser Eyes House A member of the upper chamber since 2008, Sen. Neil Riser confirmed to LaPolitics this week that he … More

Committee Changes In Lower Chamber There are two openings on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee that likely won’t be filled until … More

Don’t Blame You, Don’t Blame Me Who’s winning The 2018 Great Bill Race? Is it the House or the Senate? Not that the race is an … More

Field Notes — Keep an eye on Rep. Walt Leger’s HB 720, which creates a 10-year timeframe after certain events … More

They Said It, Ric Flair Edition The following exchange happened at the Capitol this week when Rep. Jerome Zeringue agreed to field … More

They Said It "Do you make Lucky Dogs out of swine?" —Rep. Greg Cromer, to Rep. Kirk Talbot, who co-owns the … More

ISSUE 1,154 THE RUNDOWN Capitol class talking about Senate votes… Equal pay and minimum wage hung out to dry… … More