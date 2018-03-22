MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

(no title) THE RUNDOWN Taylor Barras being encouraged to run for secretary of state… Scott Simon is looking at … More

THE BIG GAVELS Alario & Barras discuss budget, sessions & their political futures Senate President John … More

ALARIO SPEAKS — Senate President John Alario on ending the regular session early: We’re having a difficult time … More

BARRAS SPEAKS — House Speaker Taylor Barras on reaching 70 votes: Depending on the bill, whether it leaves … More

Grigsby Forming Convention Coalition Baton Rouge businessman and Republican donor Lane Grigsby is convening a group of "heavy hitters" to … More

Add Simon To SOS Watchlist In addition to Speaker Taylor Barras (refer to this issue’s lead story), there’s another legislator … More

Higgins Transitioning To Campaign Mode Following a memorable election two years ago, and a first term marked by less-than-aggressive … More

Saturday’s Top 9 Races 1.) The race for Jefferson Parish sheriff has been a tug of war between former Rep. Joe Lopinto, who … More

Kennedy Keeping Tabs On Parole Board We haven’t heard the last of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s appeals to the state Parole Board, according … More

AFP Dropping Mail For License Debates The Louisiana chapter of Americans For Prosperity is advocating for occupational licensing reforms … More

Plenty Of Sunshine Bills Lawmakers scheduled eight bills for House and Senate committee hearings this past Wednesday that … More

They Said It "One of those is a DINO (Democrat in name only), by the way." —Rep. Sam Jones, referring to the … More

ISSUE 1,152 THE RUNDOWN JBE raised nearly $1M in 10 weeks… At least 25 legislative districts have women … More

WOMENTUM: Will 2019 shrink the Legislature’s gender gap? Of the 144 state legislative races LaPolitics is tracking ahead of the 2019 cycle (we’ve published … More

Governor Nearing $1M YTD Before the fundraising ban of the regular session took hold on March 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards … More

Unanswered Session Questions While there are a number of uncertain issues hovering over the heads of those shackled to the … More

Middle Lane Caucus Could Become Nonprofit LaPolitics reported last week that a potential new caucus of centrist representative was in the … More

More Follow-Up Stories — Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is now involved in five different redistricting cases, which … More

Legislative Watchlist – March 15 Update — SD30/SMITH/OPEN: Chuck Owen, who is retired from the Air Force and serves on the Republican State … More

25 YEARS: Let There Be Beer This year marks the 25th anniversary of the birth of LaPolitics, at the hands of late founder John … More

March 15 Field Notes — Check out White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney’s impression of Attorney General Jeff Landry’s … More

They Said It "The sky has been falling since the day I walked in here." —Freshman Rep. Larry Bagley "We like … More

ISSUE 1,151 THE RUNDOWN Ralph Abraham announces possible centerpiece of gubernatorial platform… Neil Abramson’s … More

DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Abraham would prescribe limited convention In yet another signal that Congressman Ralph Abraham will be on the ballot in 2018 and probably … More

The CC Wave Is Building As previously reported in LaPolitics Weekly (Issue 1,148/Feb. 8, 2018), there will be more measures … More

House Dems Looking For Chair Since Rep. Gene Reynolds stepped down as chairman following the recent special session, the House … More

Middle Ground Caucus Anticipated A group of roughly 30 state representatives have formed a new, middle-ground caucus that plans to … More

Slidell Mayoral Race (Plus Others) Is Anybody’s Game In terms of the March 24 elections, no other city-wide race quite matches the dynamics of Slidell’s … More

Place Your Bets Rep. Major Thibaut’s HB 245 would not only legalize sports betting, following a policy trend that’s … More

New Government Entity Would Review Government Entities In what could be the most ironic bill filed for the regular session (it’s still early and there are … More

Legislative Watchlist – March 8 —HD73/PUGH/OPEN: Looking to be a candidate is realtor Don Marshall of Bedico, a member of the local … More

They Said It – March 8 "One hump would be fine." —Senate President John Alario, when asked if he would prefer a unicameral … More

Under Construction UNDER CONSTRUCTION Brutal special session reveals weak spots to build upon Thursday evening at the … More

Regular Session Budget Process In Question When Gov. John Bel Edwards issued his executive budget … More

Here Come The Fee Bills As uncertainly clouds revenue forecasts, departments, agencies and boards are rushing to file dozens … More

Lawmakers Getting More Serious About Judgments It has been three years since the state has paid legal judgments, and judicial interest has been … More

A Down-The-Bayou DA’s Race While there’s plenty of action on the March 24 ballot, like a legislative contest and a race for … More

Legislative Watchlist – March 1 Update — HD93/MORENO/SPECIAL: Rep. Helena Moreno has endorsed who she hopes will be her successor after she … More

Field Notes — Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced that Pat Magee will lead the criminal division of the … More