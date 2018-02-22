MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

They Said It – Feb. 22 "If Bill Murray were doing another movie, maybe 'Groundhog Day 2,' he'd play Gov. Edwards, because … More

Feb. 22 Field Notes — The pro-Kennedy super PAC, Conservative Louisiana, released a new web spot today that highlights … More

Legislative Watchlist Feb. 22 Update —SD11/DONAHUE/OPEN: Radio talk show host and former Louisiana Republican Party executive director … More

SMOR Dissolved, Pinsonat Still Polling Longtime politico Bernie Pinsonat has released his first poll since his 40-year-old firm, Southern … More

Lawsuit Targets Schedler, 2019 In Question Following sexual harassment allegations and a related lawsuit, the Louisiana Democratic Party is … More

Chasing The GOP Chair Saturday’s Republican State Central Committee vote on its next chairman will actually begin in … More

Villere To Start Consulting Firm With Roger Villere set to step down as chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party on Saturday after … More

Werner To Run Statewide? Democrat Mary Leach Werner, a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors, has been receiving overtures … More

Justice Goes Heavy On Redistricting Attorney General Jeff Landry and his office are on pace to become more involved with redistricting … More

Starting Over: Special Session May Find Second Life All of the important tax bills — including the centerpiece sales tax proposal — that are needed to … More

ISSUE 1,148 THE RUNDOWN At least six legislative instruments being drafted for a Constitution overhaul... And … More

Convention Craze Constitutional chatter continues to rise at Capitol, working groups have been meeting … More

Let’s Make A (Half-Penny) Deal From a building where agreements have limited shelf lives and secrets are a currency comes news of a … More

Understanding Scalise’s $5M Haul If you want to see the kind of fundraising boost that comes along with being a member of the … More

The Lopinto-Fortunato Show In one of the state’s hottest races, for sheriff of Jefferson Parish, current Sheriff Joe Lopinto is … More

Field Notes – Feb. 8 — JOHN GRISHAM AND JOHN BEL: Just prior to Washington Mardi Gras, Gov. John Bel Edwards attended a … More

Legislative Watchlist – Feb. 8 Update —HD32/HILL/OPEN: This race has already been flipped on its head. Keep a watch out for Allen Parish … More

They Said It "I have no confidence in anything right now." —Rep. Ted James, on an upcoming special session, in … More

ISSUE 1,147 THE RUNDOWN “Slightly more probable than not” that JBE calls special... Do or die date comes next … More

The Final Countdown to Session-Palooza And so it begins... House Speaker Taylor Barras reminded the Capitol class this week what it … More

Congressmen Show Hands, Graves Wins The Pot The standout from the 2017 federal reporting period was Congressman Garret Graves, whose $1.4 … More

More Bills… They Keep Coming As of Thursday evening there were 61 instruments filed for the regular session that convenes March … More

LEGE UPDATES: Henry For The House? — HD82/HENRY/OPEN: The chief of staff to Majority Whip Steve Scalise and the brother of … More

Field Notes — The new Morning Consult poll has Gov. John Bel Edwards’s approval-disapproval rating at … More

They Said It “He’s one of the coolest senators.” — Calvin Franklin, a U.S. Capitol custodian and U.S. Sen. John … More

ISSUE 1,146 THE RUNDOWN It’s good to be the king… The other Graves talks politics… Beer, bruh… Checking in on … More

ONE LOVE King casting long shadow over Washington Mardi Gras The real buzz coming out of The 65th Parish has … More

Inside The Hilton John Williams of the Beer Industry League of Louisiana left his mark on Washington Mardi Gras … More

Exclusive: Edwards Raises $2.1M In 2017 Gov. John Bel Edwards’ re-election campaign will soon report that it raised $2.1 million last year, … More

We’ve Got Bills The regular session of the Louisiana Legislature doesn’t convene until March 12, but that doesn’t … More

GOP Set For New Chair With Roger Villere stepping down, the Republican State Central Committee will vote on Feb. 24 to … More

Abraham Getting More Aggressive If there were any doubts that Congressman Ralph Abraham is running for governor next year, they were … More

Mitch Mania Continues More chatter is surfacing about Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s presidential prospects, according to NBC … More

History Lesson: The Forgotten Offices With six out of our 20 state departments being run by elected officials — lieutenant governor, … More

They Said it “This is an arms race, and it’s gotten out of control.” —Gov. John Bel Edwards, addressing … More

Issue 1,145 THE RUNDOWN It’s not just the riverboats… Video poker interests and Harrah’s working on bills too… … More

ALL IN Gaming industry expecting busy legislative year With the regular session of the Legislature … More

Know The Players The backstory on the task force is the tale of two Ronnies — Sen. Ronnie Johns of Lake Charles, who … More

Know The Committees The Judiciary B Committee, chaired by Sen. Gary Smith, and the Criminal Justice Committee, chaired … More