MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,142 THE RUNDOWN: Surplus numbers being brought to REC… Committees to stay busy today… At the Mansion … More

A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE Capitol players will find surplus dollars in their stockings State officials will definitely have … More

A Busy Day In B.R. If you have any business remaining at the Capitol this month, or need to catch a legislator while … More

GOV-19: When Should Candidates Announce? If you’re thinking about running for governor, don’t lose sight of the larger timeline. Because it’s … More

GOV-19: The Challengers — Attorney General Jeff Landry: At times it seems like the media does more to make Landry a … More

GOP Retreat Review Revenue Secretary Kim Robinson was speaking to GOP lawmakers at their New Orleans policy retreat on … More

Legislative Watchlist Updates — HD10/REYNOLDS/INCUMBENT: Rep. Gene Reynolds took to Facebook recently to make sure no one was … More

Joint Budget Drama, Part 4 Like sands through an hourglass, so are the meetings of the Joint Budget Committee. It happens … More

Fight Brewing Over Corps Choice According to a story published this week by CQ, Congressman Garret Graves is less than impressed … More

Field Notes — Doug Jones’ defeat of Roy Moore in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race this week has a few Louisiana ties. … More

They Said It “The least you can do is demand that his cabinet appointees pay their taxes.” —U.S. Sen. John … More

ISSUE 1,141 THE RUNDOWN: “Louisiana Ledger” concept gaining momentum… Even from across aisles… A date which … More

THE OHIO WAY Transparency model catching on like "wildfire" in BR… …it’s the biggest issue you’ve heard the … More

What’s Up Doc? If you’re not doing so already, keep an eye on Congressman Ralph Abraham, the airplane-piloting, … More

CC73 Book Plans Announced The story of how Louisiana’s greatest generation of politicians orchestrated America’s last … More

Field Notes — Although there’s some agreement between the Edwards Administration and a few House members on the … More

They Said It "Damn, Breaux, you told me this was a great place to be.” —Former U.S. Sen. John Breaux, … More

ISSUE 1,140 THE RUNDOWN: Kennedy changes mind on Duncan… Mike Johnson credited with heart-to-heart… More on … More

OUTSIDER POLITICS What U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is really up to… …and why he has decided to back Ken Duncan U.S. … More

Now What? Anyone who has closely watched John Kennedy’s professional career in Louisiana knows he is never … More

Enemies See JBE As Vulnerable After months of watching his poll numbers hold steady, his national profile grow and some of his … More

Archival Legislation Being Researched A legislatively-created task force has been touring the state visiting as many locales as possible … More

A Comeback For Cleo? A well-circulated rumor creeping through Baton Rouge has former legislator and congressman Cleo … More

LEGE WATCH 2019: Other New Names, New Races — HD27/HAZEL/OPEN: Pineville attorney Michael T. Johnson is considered to be a top candidate in this … More

Maginnis Books Optioned The landmark books written by late author and journalist John Maginnis have been optioned by a … More

Field Notes — EXPLOSIVE: “A newly released State Police report contains potentially criminal allegations against … More

They Said It "Hotdog, that's a big catfish!" —Gov. John Bel Edwards, on Twitter, to 9-year-old Callan … More

BREAKING: Sexual Harassment Claims Precede Resignation In Governor’s Office Over the past week sources have confirmed to LaPolitics that sexual allegations were going to be … More

ISSUE 1,139 THE RUNDOWN: Schroder likely to keep Kennedy-era staffing structure… Ron Henson could play key … More

HERE COMES SCHRODER Former legislator positioned to take his own place in statewide politics… What it means for the … More

EWE: Harassment Claims “Serious Problem” The former Louisiana governor who’s fond of saying, "You’re only as young as the woman you feel," … More

State Insuring Itself Against Data Breaches Data breaches and hacker mischief from the past several years have sent state governments scrambling … More

How Scalise Connected With Charbonnet The political oddsmakers are still standing with Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell in New Orleans’ … More

Legislative Action Getting Heavy Some lawmakers are looking for new elected positions. Others are watching their backs for … More

GOBBLE, GOBBLE: No LaPolitics Next Week There will be no issues of LaPolitics Weekly or Tuesday Tracker published next week due to the … More

Field Notes — All of the top money committees from the House and Senate, save Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, are … More

They Said It "Blow me." —House District 77 candidate Rob Maness, to a caller on his WGSO-AM show, when it was … More

ISSUE 1,138 THE RUNDOWN: Lobbying reports and disclosure forms are under the microscope… A few words about … More

GOLD STANDARD REMIX Ethics revisions highly likely, committee created The members of an advisory committee … More