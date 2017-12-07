MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,141 THE RUNDOWN: “Louisiana Ledger” concept gaining momentum… Even from across aisles… A date which … More

THE OHIO WAY Transparency model catching on like "wildfire" in BR… …it’s the biggest issue you’ve heard the … More

What’s Up Doc? If you’re not doing so already, keep an eye on Congressman Ralph Abraham, the airplane-piloting, … More

CC73 Book Plans Announced The story of how Louisiana’s greatest generation of politicians orchestrated America’s last … More

Field Notes — Although there’s some agreement between the Edwards Administration and a few House members on the … More

They Said It "Damn, Breaux, you told me this was a great place to be.” —Former U.S. Sen. John Breaux, … More

ISSUE 1,140 THE RUNDOWN: Kennedy changes mind on Duncan… Mike Johnson credited with heart-to-heart… More on … More

OUTSIDER POLITICS What U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is really up to… …and why he has decided to back Ken Duncan U.S. … More

Now What? Anyone who has closely watched John Kennedy’s professional career in Louisiana knows he is never … More

Enemies See JBE As Vulnerable After months of watching his poll numbers hold steady, his national profile grow and some of his … More

Archival Legislation Being Researched A legislatively-created task force has been touring the state visiting as many locales as possible … More

A Comeback For Cleo? A well-circulated rumor creeping through Baton Rouge has former legislator and congressman Cleo … More

LEGE WATCH 2019: Other New Names, New Races — HD27/HAZEL/OPEN: Pineville attorney Michael T. Johnson is considered to be a top candidate in this … More

Maginnis Books Optioned The landmark books written by late author and journalist John Maginnis have been optioned by a … More

Field Notes — EXPLOSIVE: “A newly released State Police report contains potentially criminal allegations against … More

They Said It "Hotdog, that's a big catfish!" —Gov. John Bel Edwards, on Twitter, to 9-year-old Callan … More

BREAKING: Sexual Harassment Claims Precede Resignation In Governor’s Office Over the past week sources have confirmed to LaPolitics that sexual allegations were going to be … More

ISSUE 1,139 THE RUNDOWN: Schroder likely to keep Kennedy-era staffing structure… Ron Henson could play key … More

HERE COMES SCHRODER Former legislator positioned to take his own place in statewide politics… What it means for the … More

EWE: Harassment Claims “Serious Problem” The former Louisiana governor who’s fond of saying, "You’re only as young as the woman you feel," … More

State Insuring Itself Against Data Breaches Data breaches and hacker mischief from the past several years have sent state governments scrambling … More

How Scalise Connected With Charbonnet The political oddsmakers are still standing with Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell in New Orleans’ … More

Legislative Action Getting Heavy Some lawmakers are looking for new elected positions. Others are watching their backs for … More

GOBBLE, GOBBLE: No LaPolitics Next Week There will be no issues of LaPolitics Weekly or Tuesday Tracker published next week due to the … More

Field Notes — All of the top money committees from the House and Senate, save Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, are … More

They Said It "Blow me." —House District 77 candidate Rob Maness, to a caller on his WGSO-AM show, when it was … More

ISSUE 1,138 THE RUNDOWN: Lobbying reports and disclosure forms are under the microscope… A few words about … More

GOLD STANDARD REMIX Ethics revisions highly likely, committee created The members of an advisory committee … More

The 5&5 Various groups led by House members are working on different angles for next year’s session-palooza, … More

Joint Budget Advances Contract Debate For the third time the Joint Budget Committee has scheduled a debate for $15 billion worth Medicaid … More

Duncan Devotees Target Kennedy U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is right where he wants to be. Which is in the middle of a political … More

And So It Begins… What may be remembered as the riskiest package of bills in recent memory has already created one … More

Field Notes — Rep. Greg Cromer isn’t the only one angling for mayor of Slidell. Former St. Tammany Parish … More

They Said It “I am not running for governor.” —Secretary of State Tom Schedler, after a caller complained … More

They Said It: New Orleans Edition “Cut up all credit cards.” —Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, offering advice to the next … More

They Said It: Eagle Vs. Hawk Edition The Times-Pic’s Jarvis DeBerry recently wrote about the Alliance for Good Government’s restraining … More

ISSUE 1,137 JBE SPECIAL REPORT: DGA putting Edwards near the front of the bench… JBE hosting December shindig… … More

IS JBE MAKING GAINS NATIONALLY? Some see a political stock on the rise While there might be a fair share of haters and doubters … More

A “Growing Buzz” Speaking of profiles, a sizable feature story about Gov. Edwards will be published in GOVERNING … More