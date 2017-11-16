MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,139 THE RUNDOWN: Schroder likely to keep Kennedy-era staffing structure… Ron Henson could play key … More

HERE COMES SCHRODER Former legislator positioned to take his own place in statewide politics… What it means for the … More

EWE: Harassment Claims “Serious Problem” The former Louisiana governor who’s fond of saying, "You’re only as young as the woman you feel," … More

State Insuring Itself Against Data Breaches Data breaches and hacker mischief from the past several years have sent state governments scrambling … More

How Scalise Connected With Charbonnet The political oddsmakers are still standing with Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell in New Orleans’ … More

Legislative Action Getting Heavy Some lawmakers are looking for new elected positions. Others are watching their backs for … More

GOBBLE, GOBBLE: No LaPolitics Next Week There will be no issues of LaPolitics Weekly or Tuesday Tracker published next week due to the … More

Field Notes — All of the top money committees from the House and Senate, save Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, are … More

They Said It "Blow me." —House District 77 candidate Rob Maness, to a caller on his WGSO-AM show, when it was … More

ISSUE 1,138 THE RUNDOWN: Lobbying reports and disclosure forms are under the microscope… A few words about … More

GOLD STANDARD REMIX Ethics revisions highly likely, committee created The members of an advisory committee … More

The 5&5 Various groups led by House members are working on different angles for next year’s session-palooza, … More

Joint Budget Advances Contract Debate For the third time the Joint Budget Committee has scheduled a debate for $15 billion worth Medicaid … More

Duncan Devotees Target Kennedy U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is right where he wants to be. Which is in the middle of a political … More

And So It Begins… What may be remembered as the riskiest package of bills in recent memory has already created one … More

Field Notes — Rep. Greg Cromer isn’t the only one angling for mayor of Slidell. Former St. Tammany Parish … More

They Said It “I am not running for governor.” —Secretary of State Tom Schedler, after a caller complained … More

They Said It: New Orleans Edition “Cut up all credit cards.” —Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, offering advice to the next … More

They Said It: Eagle Vs. Hawk Edition The Times-Pic’s Jarvis DeBerry recently wrote about the Alliance for Good Government’s restraining … More

ISSUE 1,137 JBE SPECIAL REPORT: DGA putting Edwards near the front of the bench… JBE hosting December shindig… … More

IS JBE MAKING GAINS NATIONALLY? Some see a political stock on the rise While there might be a fair share of haters and doubters … More

A “Growing Buzz” Speaking of profiles, a sizable feature story about Gov. Edwards will be published in GOVERNING … More

Governor Is What Matters Whatever you do, don’t call John Bel Edwards a potential presidential candidate. His boosters, … More

Cliff Confab Met Today As first reported last Thursday in LaPolitics Weekly, a new working group of key House members … More

Special Elections Stacking Up So far we’ve seen seven special legislative elections this term (to replace Troy Brown, Bryan Adams, … More

Early Voting Is Earlier First the bad news. Secretary of State Tom Schedler fears turnout could be as low as 10 … More

Field Notes — A meet and greet is scheduled for Monday evening in New Orleans’ Lakeview neighborhood and … More

They Said It “The university turned me into a total right-winger.” —John Binder, the Louisiana-based fashion … More

ISSUE 1,136 The Rundown: Some lawmakers focusing on Stelly Plan, uniform sales tax and exemptions… For now… The … More

Cliff Confab To Meet Another budget-tax working group on tap A group of lawmakers, and possibly others from the … More

Twist And Shout Politics In NOLA Rules were made to be broken, boudin was made to be eaten and mayoral runoffs in New Orleans were … More

The Battle For HD77 The PAC for the Louisiana Home Builders Association has chosen to dual endorse in the state’s only … More

On The Road Again His business roundtable meetings across the state may have concluded, but Gov. John Bel Edwards is … More

Field Notes — With 1,400 non-violent inmates set to be released next week, Gov. John Bel Edwards is promoting a … More

They Said It, JNK Edition “Look, the American people are smart. They don't read Aristotle every day, but they get … More

They Said It, The Rest "Instead of helping people, Sen. Kennedy spends his time in Washington D.C. coming up with crass … More

ISSUE 1,135 The Rundown: An unprecedented statewide runoff… Turnout looks bleak… Treasurer’s race only thing on … More

WELCOME TO THE RUNOFF Secretary of State Tom Schedler’s team conducted a quick review of three and a half decades worth of … More

Will Edwards Get Reconsideration? The Louisiana Republican Party finally endorsed former Rep. John Schroder this weekend, but the … More