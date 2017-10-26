MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,136 The Rundown: Some lawmakers focusing on Stelly Plan, uniform sales tax and exemptions… For now… The … More

Cliff Confab To Meet Another budget-tax working group on tap A group of lawmakers, and possibly others from the … More

Twist And Shout Politics In NOLA Rules were made to be broken, boudin was made to be eaten and mayoral runoffs in New Orleans were … More

The Battle For HD77 The PAC for the Louisiana Home Builders Association has chosen to dual endorse in the state’s only … More

Look To November For Medicaid Contracts How do you grant $15.4 billion worth of state contract extensions? If you’re on the Joint Budget … More

On The Road Again His business roundtable meetings across the state may have concluded, but Gov. John Bel Edwards is … More

Field Notes — With 1,400 non-violent inmates set to be released next week, Gov. John Bel Edwards is promoting a … More

They Said It, JNK Edition “Look, the American people are smart. They don't read Aristotle every day, but they get … More

They Said It, The Rest "Instead of helping people, Sen. Kennedy spends his time in Washington D.C. coming up with crass … More

ISSUE 1,135 The Rundown: An unprecedented statewide runoff… Turnout looks bleak… Treasurer’s race only thing on … More

WELCOME TO THE RUNOFF Secretary of State Tom Schedler’s team conducted a quick review of three and a half decades worth of … More

Will Edwards Get Reconsideration? The Louisiana Republican Party finally endorsed former Rep. John Schroder this weekend, but the … More

Tough Night For Higgins, Richmond Congressmen Clay Higgins and Cedric Richmond separately got involved in some high-profile races in … More

Another House Special Election If this term of the Louisiana Legislature hasn’t already set a record for special elections, it will … More

Dedicated Funds Get Another Look Starting tomorrow lawmakers will be putting hundreds of dedicated funds underneath the proverbial … More

Who Is Ken Brass? The newest legislator-elect in Louisiana is Ken Brass, who turned a vice chairmanship on the St. … More

There Are 100 Days Until Washington Mardi Gras It starts on Jan. 27, 2018. And if you don’t have your tickets lined up and your arrangements … More

Field Notes — Via The AP’s Melinda Deslatte: “House Speaker Taylor Barras met with Gov. John Bel Edwards this … More

They Said It “I guess they found the one guy stupid enough to think he could pull this off.” —Dominick … More

ISSUE 1,134 The Rundown: Turnout projected to be 15 percent… Davis campaign spending money to promote Derrick … More

WILL SCHEDLER EAT CROW? Bird feast wager on 15 percent You’ve got to give it to Secretary of State Tom Schedler. He’s … More

Davis Promoting Opponent, Attacking Others The campaign of Angele Davis is underwriting direct mail and robocalls that promote Derrick Edwards, … More

Forcing The Alphabet Issue Asked what it was up to with all of these robocalls and direct mail pieces, the Angele Davis … More

Riser, Schroder Respond “It goes to show you that our grassroots campaigning in the African-American communities in and … More

HD77: LCRM Hits Ward, JBE After staying quiet for most of the primary cycle, the Louisiana Committee for a Republican Majority … More

Political Foreshadowing? Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has gone on a tear lately about the plan by Gov. John Bel Edwards and … More

Governor’s Tour Ending, November Plan Likely Gov. John Bel Edwards conducted another business roundtable meeting yesterday in Monroe and he has … More

LABI Is Getting A Super PAC It was only a matter of time. The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry is engineering a … More

Graves: Add Cajuns To Endangered Species List Last week Congressman Garret Graves offered an amendment in the Natural Resources Committee to … More

Field Notes — The Republican Delegation and Democratic Caucus released a joint statement this afternoon about … More

They Said It “We have a wheelbarrel full of needs and a thimble-full of money.” —DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, … More

ISSUE 1,133 The Rundown: Whispers about a post-Mardi Gras special session… House members meeting for … More

TIME IS RUNNING OUT Candidates for treasurer kick it into overdrive Derrick Edwards, the lone Democrat in the … More

Riser Is On The Ballot(s) If there were any doubts out there that Neil Riser was courting traditional Democratic voters in New … More

Davis & Trump Angele Davis is so far the only candidate this cycle to craft a message anchored by mentions of and … More

Schroder & Cannizzaro Aside from owning the airwaves, the biggest news out of John Schroder’s push this week was a mailer … More

The Other, Other Edwards Whether or not Derrick Edwards makes the runoff resides solely with the turnout in Orleans Parish. … More

Lawmakers Meeting In Cliff’s Shadow State representatives can’t go anywhere these days without hearing about the dreaded “fiscal cliff.” … More

A Post-Mardi Gras Special Session? That’s the latest word from the Capitol’s top influencers. But like all things that radiate from … More