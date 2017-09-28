MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,132 The Rundown: Louisiana Speaks PAC (you’ll be hearing that name a lot)… MRI poll has Bagneris … More

BARRAS GOES BIG New PAC to “combat” JBE’s influence, target sessions Speaker Taylor Barras is chairing a new … More

MRI: Bagneris Got A Summer Bounce The latest polling from Market Research Insight (view the PowerPoint presentation here) has former … More

Derrick Edwards Not Totally Overlooked New Orleans attorney Derrick Edwards is probably best known as the lone Democratic candidate for … More

Tune Out & Drop Out — That’s Turnout Early voting begins Saturday and ends one week later on Saturday, Oct. 7. If you didn’t know that … More

Taking Winnfield On The Road The induction ceremony and banquet next year for the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame will once … More

Legislative Watchlist — HD71/POPE/OPEN: Local influencers are talking to Jonathan Davis, a former member of the Walker … More

I Know That Gator From Somewhere… The campaign of retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness has released a “gator video ad” in the special … More

Getting Politically Organized in Pointe Coupee Registered GOP voters in Pointe Coupee have formed a Republican Parish Executive Committee, or RPEC. … More

Field Notes — This opening sentence from reporter Greg Hilburn had all of northeast Louisiana buzzing this … More

Throwback Thursday: Leonard Chabert Tuesday was the 26th anniversary of the death of Leonard Chabert, who served in the state House from … More

LaPolitics Video Series Starts Tuesday If you love our website, newsletters and podcast, then you’re going to flip for The LaPolitics … More

They Said It “I have a book coming out. It's called ‘What Happened.’” —Rep. Walt Leger, on not running for … More

ISSUE 1,131 DON’T BLINK Race for treasurer evolving quickly The quest to become Louisiana’s next treasurer … More

A Shifting House Seat? Name recognition alone may have allowed retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness and Covington Councilman … More

Correction It was reported last week that Covington Councilman Mark Wright had been endorsed by CHAMBER PAC, … More

PSC Election Gets Real Former Rep. Lenar Whitney apparently isn’t afraid to take a swing. And that includes instances where … More

Cassidy In The Spotlight From Jimmy Kimmel Live! to every insider rag distributed in the Beltway, the name of U.S. Sen. Bill … More

Graphically Told: Tuition & Fees Louisiana has increased its tuition and fees more than any other state since the 2007-2008 academic … More

Field Notes — There are a limited number of ways state government can spend that $140 million surplus. Gov. John … More

Throwback Thursday: Cleo Fields Pulled this week from the LaPolitics-Maginnis Archives are reminders of a man who served in Congress … More

THEY SAID IT “For every economist there’s an equal and opposite economist — and they’re both usually wrong.” … More

ISSUE 1,130 TREASURE THIS Quiet race about to get not-so-quiet Television buys, anonymous tips to … More

The Election Will Be Televised After being the last candidate to join the field, Angele Davis is now up on TV with two different … More

Democratic Vote In Play? Without the Louisiana Democratic Party behind him, and in the face of several hometown influencers … More

Governor Listening & Collecting Gov. John Bel Edwards’ business roundtable meetings are continuing this afternoon in Shreveport and … More

Beer League Toasts Court Decision Civil District Court Judge Clare Jupiter handed down a ruling last week that essentially strikes … More

Wilson Discusses Funding Realties Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson will be the guest next week on The LaPolitics … More

LEGISLATIVE WATCH LIST —HD33/DANAHAY/OPEN: There’s a new name in this developing field. It belongs to Teri Johnson, a … More

GRAPHICALLY TOLD: Job Numbers Louisiana’s job market is growing — but not enough to keep up with the state’s population, according … More

FIELD NOTES —Gov. John Bel Edwards turns 51 on Saturday. His birthday weekend will be all about the Saints, … More

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Francis Thompson Three images from the LaPolitics-Maginnis Archives… This time of Sen. Francis Thompson, when he was … More

THEY SAID IT “I don’t find much to like about the Democratic Party.” —Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal … More

ISSUE 1,129 The Countdown: 4 days until the next state campaign finance report is due… 23 days until early … More

ISSUE 1,128 The Countdown: 11 days until the next state campaign finance report is due… 30 days until early … More

3-WAY RACE IN N.O. Contest for mayor far from decided Roughly a quarter of voters have no idea who they want to … More

SPEAKER TOURING STATE House Speaker Taylor Barras was visiting with lawmakers in the Shreveport region Tuesday, then he … More