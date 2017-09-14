MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,130 TREASURE THIS Quiet race about to get not-so-quiet Television buys, anonymous tips to … More

The Election Will Be Televised After being the last candidate to join the field, Angele Davis is now up on TV with two different … More

Democratic Vote In Play? Without the Louisiana Democratic Party behind him, and in the face of several hometown influencers … More

Governor Listening & Collecting Gov. John Bel Edwards’ business roundtable meetings are continuing this afternoon in Shreveport and … More

Beer League Toasts Court Decision Civil District Court Judge Clare Jupiter handed down a ruling last week that essentially strikes … More

Wilson Discusses Funding Realties Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson will be the guest next week on The LaPolitics … More

LEGISLATIVE WATCH LIST —HD33/DANAHAY/OPEN: There’s a new name in this developing field. It belongs to Teri Johnson, a … More

GRAPHICALLY TOLD: Job Numbers Louisiana’s job market is growing — but not enough to keep up with the state’s population, according … More

FIELD NOTES —Gov. John Bel Edwards turns 51 on Saturday. His birthday weekend will be all about the Saints, … More

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Francis Thompson Three images from the LaPolitics-Maginnis Archives… This time of Sen. Francis Thompson, when he was … More

THEY SAID IT “I don’t find much to like about the Democratic Party.” —Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal … More

3-WAY RACE IN N.O. Contest for mayor far from decided Roughly a quarter of voters have no idea who they want to … More

SPEAKER TOURING STATE House Speaker Taylor Barras was visiting with lawmakers in the Shreveport region Tuesday, then he … More

CONSTITUTION MAY BE ISSUE IN 2019 By making it a campaign issue during his first run for the Mansion, former Gov. Edwin Edwards is … More

EMERSON RUNNING FOR GOP STATE CHAIR Rep. Julie Emerson is in. She is running for chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party. That … More

DISASSOCIATION ON RSCC MENU When the Republican State Central Committee meets this weekend its Resolutions and Rules Committee … More

LEGISLATIVE WATCH LIST LaPolitics profiled 26 legislative races last week. Here are two more to add to your own watch … More

FIELD NOTES — Sen. Neil Riser has won the Alario Primary… Earlier this week Senate President John Alario hosted … More

THROWBACK THURSDAY: HAPPY BIRTHDAY EARL! This coming Saturday would have been the 122nd birthday of late Gov. Earl Long, who is featured in … More

THEY SAID IT “The treasurer could be a pretty good watchdog for the state fisc.” —Treasurer candidate Angele … More

FILLING SEATS With 51 term-limited lawmakers, elections are starting early While state legislators have become … More

CONSERVATIVES MORE FOCUSED The early action is surprising considering there are still 786 days to go until the Oct. 12, 2019, … More

THE (INCOMPLETE) WATCH LIST — HD15/HOFFMANN/OPEN: Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson, who is an insurance agent, is … More

VILLERE MUM ON CHAIR ELECTION There are a handful of chairman candidates asking for the support of members of the Republican State … More

SUPER PAC BUMP FOR KENNEDY The Conservative Louisiana PAC went live with a statewide digital ad buy this morning that offers up … More

ABOUT ALEX’S FEDERAL JUDGESHIP More names are beginning to surface for the Alexandria-based federal judgeship. The most … More

VITTER’S FIGHTING SHOT A number of sources tell LaPolitics that U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is about five or so weeks away from … More

REGIONAL READS FOR TREASURER After losing an important endorsement in his corner of the state to a candidate from above I-10, … More

THROWBACK THURSDAY: DUKE & EDWARDS With both David Duke and Edwin Edwards back in the news (the latter for his 90th birthday party and … More

GRAPHICALLY TOLD: CASSIDY & KENNEDY CASH According to the Washington-based Center For Responsive Politics, Louisiana’s two U.S. senators … More

FIELD NOTES — If you’ve noticed that Louisiana’s judges have become somewhat quiet across social media platforms … More

THEY SAID IT: EDWARDS EDITION If you missed the 90th birthday party of former Gov. Edwin Edwards this past weekend, then you … More

THE CENTRIST CAUCUS? House members want middle lane A small working group of state representatives will meet for the … More

TALKING DEPARTMENTAL REFORMS When lawmakers debate taxes and spending during the next session another budget issue should be … More