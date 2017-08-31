MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS PAGE

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,129 The Countdown: 4 days until the next state campaign finance report is due… 23 days until early … More

ISSUE 1,128 The Countdown: 11 days until the next state campaign finance report is due… 30 days until early … More

3-WAY RACE IN N.O. Contest for mayor far from decided Roughly a quarter of voters have no idea who they want to … More

SPEAKER TOURING STATE House Speaker Taylor Barras was visiting with lawmakers in the Shreveport region Tuesday, then he … More

CONSTITUTION MAY BE ISSUE IN 2019 By making it a campaign issue during his first run for the Mansion, former Gov. Edwin Edwards is … More

EMERSON RUNNING FOR GOP STATE CHAIR Rep. Julie Emerson is in. She is running for chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party. That … More

DISASSOCIATION ON RSCC MENU When the Republican State Central Committee meets this weekend its Resolutions and Rules Committee … More

LEGISLATIVE WATCH LIST LaPolitics profiled 26 legislative races last week. Here are two more to add to your own watch … More

FIELD NOTES — Sen. Neil Riser has won the Alario Primary… Earlier this week Senate President John Alario hosted … More

THROWBACK THURSDAY: HAPPY BIRTHDAY EARL! This coming Saturday would have been the 122nd birthday of late Gov. Earl Long, who is featured in … More

THEY SAID IT “The treasurer could be a pretty good watchdog for the state fisc.” —Treasurer candidate Angele … More

ISSUE 1,127 The Countdown: 18 days until next the next state campaign finance report is due… 37 days until … More

FILLING SEATS With 51 term-limited lawmakers, elections are starting early While state legislators have become … More

CONSERVATIVES MORE FOCUSED The early action is surprising considering there are still 786 days to go until the Oct. 12, 2019, … More

THE (INCOMPLETE) WATCH LIST — HD15/HOFFMANN/OPEN: Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson, who is an insurance agent, is … More

VILLERE MUM ON CHAIR ELECTION There are a handful of chairman candidates asking for the support of members of the Republican State … More

SUPER PAC BUMP FOR KENNEDY The Conservative Louisiana PAC went live with a statewide digital ad buy this morning that offers up … More

ABOUT ALEX’S FEDERAL JUDGESHIP More names are beginning to surface for the Alexandria-based federal judgeship. The most … More

VITTER’S FIGHTING SHOT A number of sources tell LaPolitics that U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is about five or so weeks away from … More

REGIONAL READS FOR TREASURER After losing an important endorsement in his corner of the state to a candidate from above I-10, … More

THROWBACK THURSDAY: DUKE & EDWARDS With both David Duke and Edwin Edwards back in the news (the latter for his 90th birthday party and … More

GRAPHICALLY TOLD: CASSIDY & KENNEDY CASH According to the Washington-based Center For Responsive Politics, Louisiana’s two U.S. senators … More

FIELD NOTES — If you’ve noticed that Louisiana’s judges have become somewhat quiet across social media platforms … More

THEY SAID IT: EDWARDS EDITION If you missed the 90th birthday party of former Gov. Edwin Edwards this past weekend, then you … More

ISSUE 1,126 The Countdown: 25 days until next the next state campaign finance report is due… 44 days until … More

THE CENTRIST CAUCUS? House members want middle lane A small working group of state representatives will meet for the … More

TALKING DEPARTMENTAL REFORMS When lawmakers debate taxes and spending during the next session another budget issue should be … More

OUTSIDER BATTLE IN HD 71 The outsider candidate in House District 71 — in terms of party affiliation alone — is being dragged … More

SEABAUGH & THE GAVEL As speculation continues to swirl about the federal judicial vacancy coming in Alexandria and which … More

THROWBACK THURSDAY: BILLY TAUZIN Nothing like reaching into the archives and pulling out a politician from Chackbay. You know the … More

GRAPHICALLY TOLD: THE VALUE OF $100 Louisiana is ranked 14th nationally in terms of how far $100 will stretch here, according to a new … More

FIELD NOTES — Read at your own risk… Internal poll… From former Rep. John Schroder’s campaign for treasurer… … More

CCA RODEO TAKEAWAYS The annual legislative rodeo hosted by the Louisiana chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association … More

THEY SAID IT “I had a perfect right to walk to the line, That’s what America is about.” —Former Gov. Edwin … More

ISSUE 1,125 The Countdown: There are 32 days until the next state campaign finance report… 51 days until early … More

JBE LEANS FORWARD Fiscal cliff meetings begin next week Just because he isn’t planning to call a special session … More

THE HB 2 BLUES In somewhat related news, the Edwards Administration is working on its August agenda for the Bond … More

A BUMP FOR RISER Don’t write off the Orleans-Jefferson region yet in the race for treasurer. In a vote taken last … More

WHO WANTS TO BE A JUDGE? After a lengthy and public controversy involving her severe alcoholism, U.S. District Judge Patricia … More