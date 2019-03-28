Bishop has $375K for Gavel Run

House Natural Resources Chair Stuart Bishop will soon file reports accounting for $375,000 in the bank, every dollar essentially political capital in his bid for the speakership in 2020. 

According to insiders close to Bishop, the Acadiana Republican has $130,000 in Bishop PAC, the leadership PAC he formed in December for the speaker’s race. He told LaPolitics then that he was starting his fundraising efforts during the holiday season. Bishop supposedly has $245,000 in his campaign account as well. 

Bishop held his first fundraiser for the speaker’s race in Lafayette Wednesday night, and supposedly raked in more than $110,000 from the event. 

