SPONSORED: Picard Participates In Collaborative Panel Discussion

By

As Chair-Elect of the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) and member of the Committee of 100, Tyron Picard recently participated in a panel discussion at the Committee of 100 Economic Development (C100) Annual Fall Meeting. The panel included Picard representing CABL, Robert Scott representing Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR), and Erich Ponti representing Louisiana Coalition to Fix Our Roads (LCFOR).

The four organizations, C100, CABL, LCFOR, and PAR, discussed the unprecedented collaborative effort between the groups ahead of the 2019 legislative and statewide elections. “C100, CABL and PAR have formed a core collaboration to engage candidates for statewide offices on issues that must be addressed in the 2019 election agenda. This collaborative effort will make a difference in a bi-partisan effort to bring the biggest issues to the forefront in the 2019 election process," said Michael Olivier, President of the Committee of 100.

The focused and bipartisan approach will educate legislative candidates on the issues surrounding education funding (CABL), budget and tax reform (PAR), prioritizing infrastructure improvement and development (LCFOR), and C100 providing its influence of the membership of 100+ CEOs from different industries from across the state.

CABL President and CEO Barry Erwin added, “The 2019 elections are hugely important for our state. CABL is working with some of our partner organizations such as the Committee of 100 and PAR to develop a common agenda to focus on many of the issues we need to move Louisiana forward. This is a great opportunity to take the next steps to accelerate our progress and make our state an even better place to live, work, and invest.”