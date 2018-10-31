SPONSORED: TPG Attends Microsoft Consultant’s Retreat

By

TPG’s Mike Michot and Evan Boudreaux recently attended the 2018 Microsoft State Governmental Affairs Consultant’s Retreat, providing an opportunity to meet other Microsoft consultants from across the country. The two-day retreat offered educational seminars and tours for state governmental affairs consultants.

Touring Microsoft’s cyber security center, Michot and Boudreaux learned how Microsoft is leading the charge in combating cyber threats ranging from hacking to child welfare and endangerment to cyber terrorism, working with national and international law enforcement and governmental organizations.

In addition, Michot and Boudreaux were updated on the status of legislative priorities that Microsoft is currently engaged in with other states, as well as several potential future legislative initiatives. These priorities will help set the framework for how Microsoft can further their goals in policy and community development. The retreat also provided an update on Microsoft’s new product offerings, their expanded platforms, and their applicability to government services.

“It’s exciting to see all the platforms and services available, and we’re looking forward to those services expanding into Louisiana. They will provide our governmental bodies assistance in delivering essential services to the people of our state,” stated Boudreaux.