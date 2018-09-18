The Tuesday Tracker (Sponsored By Harris DeVille & Associates)

By

September 18, 2018 — Issue No. 158

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com)

& Mitch Rabalais (Mitch@LaPolitics.com)

The Washington Post

Political nonprofits must now name many of their donors under federal court ruling after Supreme Court declines to intervene

In an interview, FEC Chairwoman Caroline Hunter said that the names of certain contributors who give money to nonprofit groups to use in political campaigns beginning Wednesday will have to be publicly reported.

The Atlantic

Supreme Court Lets Stand a Decision Requiring ‘Dark Money’ Disclosure

Advocates for greater campaign finance disclosure said the high court’s move would enable voters to find out who’s paying for the campaign ads they’re seeing on television

Secret money in politics will soon be a lot less secret. The Supreme Court on Tuesday let stand a lower court ruling forcing politically active nonprofit groups to disclose the identities of any donor giving more than $200 when those groups advertise for or against political candidates.

Until now, such nonprofit organizations—generally, those of the 501(c)(4) “social welfare” and 501(c)(6) “business league” varieties—could keep secret their donors under most circumstances.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether nonprofit groups that advocate for and against political candidates must retroactively disclose their funders or only do so going forward, contingent on their future political spending.

Nevertheless, disclosure advocates hailed the Supreme Court’s “dark money” decision.

Roll Call

Court Bucks Chief Justice, Sheds Light on Dark Money Donors

Justices denied stay of lower court ruling requiring donor disclosure

Some political groups may no longer be able to hide the identities of their donors after the full Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a decision by Chief Justice John G. Roberts that had stopped a lower court ruling requiring the disclosures.

The full court, which has eight members at the moment, denied an application for a stay — or delay — of the lower court ruling in a case involving the conservative group Crossroads Grassroots Policy Strategies, which has been fighting since 2012 a lawsuit demanding that it disclose its donors.

The case involving Crossroads, and on the other side the liberal-leaning group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, dates back to 2012 when CREW filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that the conservative group had violated federal campaign finance laws by failing to disclose the names of donors who funded campaign ads.

Then on Aug. 3 of this year, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell essentially sided with CREW and gave the commission 45 days to come up with new regulations that would require more disclosure of donors to groups like Crossroads.

“This is an important decision which will help insure that voters have valuable information they need in evaluating advertising which is unquestionably aimed at trying to influence how they vote in elections,” campaign finance law professor Rick Hasen wrote on his Election Law Blog.

NPR

Supreme Court Orders Disclosure For Dark Money, As New Report Unveils Some Donors

The Supreme Court's decision comes less than a week after a new research report by the government reform group Issue One, which puts some dollar amounts on what these unreported donors are giving. The report, which took a year of research, finds that the top 15 politically active nonprofits raised and spent more than $600 million on campaigns between 2010, when Citizens United boosted secret fundraising, and 2016.

The secret giving is made possible by a regulatory loophole at the FEC. The groups, usually organized as 501(c)(4) social welfare organizations or 501(c)(6) business associations, don't register as political committees with the commission. With the loophole, the FEC wants donor disclosure only when a donor earmarks the money for specific ads.

The top four spenders identified by Issue One are the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the mainstream conservative Crossroads GPS, the Koch network's Americans for Prosperity and the National Rifle Association. Issue One says that collectively, the four groups pumped at least $357 million into elections between 2010 and 2016.

"Opaque organizations are using contributions from opaque donors and secretly funding election campaigns and ads that are urging viewers to vote for or against candidates," said Michael Beckel, research manager at Issue One. "And it remains very difficult to track back the true sources of dark money groups."

Meanwhile, Americans for Prosperity has launched AFP Action — a superPAC that will regularly report its donors to the FEC, sidestepping the disclosure controversy.

TOOZDAY’S NEWSY TIDBITS

NOLA needs cash… Looziana has extra cash…

Paper ballots… The Hilburn Health Care Report…

— Ain’t nobody got money, honey… According to The Times-Pic, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has informed the City Council that she is expecting a budget shortfall in the upcoming year. The funding gap is said to be anywhere between $19 million and $37 million. This is in addition to the $5 million dollar shortfall that Cantrell said the city is experiencing for the current fiscal year. The mayor has indicated that she will want to tap into the city’s fund balance — New Orleans’ version of the rainy day fund.

— Wait a minute… “How did Louisiana, once facing drastic budget cuts, end up with a surplus?” By Julia O'Donoghue: “It will be a few weeks before the size of Louisiana's budget surplus from the fiscal year that ended June 30 gets verified, but state leaders are already contemplating how the money might be used. ‘We are hopeful that the surplus will be around $300 million,’ said Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, who builds the state budget for Gov. John Bel Edwards. Louisiana law dictates that at least 10 percent of the surplus money must be used to pay down state employee retirement debt and 25 percent of it must go to the ‘rainy day fund’ — a savings account that is tapped during tougher budget times. Together, those two expenses should take up at least $105 million of what is expected in the surplus.”

— ABC News Radio: “Paper ballots – or, at least, auditable paper trails, in which voters can see their choices recorded on a printed roll of paper – have been recommended by experts from Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program to the Defending Digital Democracy Project at Harvard’s Belfer Center. A large swath of Americans, however, will vote without them. Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, and South Carolina will all vote without such paper trails. That’s in addition to eight other states that use paperless voting machines in some, but not all, counties. Those range from Pennsylvania, where three-fourths of the state’s 67 counties use paperless machines, to Arkansas, where the state has been upgrading its final handful of paperless-voting counties and expects all but one to have voter-verified paper trails by Election Day. In some cases, as in Delaware and South Carolina, the electronic machines do print vote totals internally, for comparison with results stored electronically on cartridges. In others, as in Georgia, they can print images of ballots. Election-security experts, however, call for paper records of each vote, which voters can actually see, to make sure their choices are recorded accurately. Officials in the five exclusively paperless-voting states say their results are safe from hacking — and that voters should not be concerned.”

— Regarding paper trails… “Don't write anything you can phone,” said late Gov. Earl K. Long. “Don't phone anything you can talk. Don't talk anything you can whisper. Don't whisper anything you can smile. Don't smile anything you can nod. Don't nod anything you can wink.”

— Jim Beam: “Louisiana needs more women in public office, particularly in the state Legislature where their numbers are the third lowest percentage in the country. Only Wyoming (11.1 percent) and Oklahoma (14.1 percent) have fewer women legislators.”

— Greg Hilburn: “LSU-Ochsner deal hailed, but bitterness lingers… Sen. Greg Tarver calls BRF and Steve Skrivanos 'the devil.’” STORY

— AP: “Oil spill off Louisiana, which has been flowing for 14 years, has spilled approximately 4 million gallons, according to watchdog group.” STORY

TOOZDAY’S POLITICAL CHATTER

Cheesy politics… A bad joke… Looziana reports…

Press news… Rice Ball details… Nungesser & jazz…

Hayride poll… Important update on capital outlay process…

— Best campaign event of the cycle, or just best campaign event ever? You decide… Abita Springs mayoral Candidate John Preble is hosting a "macaroni and cheese festival" to support his bid. Preble is a noted artist, and the founder of the town's eccentric UCM Museum. The event, a cook-off contest, is scheduled for Sat, Oct. 6.

— Congressional Aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “What are cats favorite summer time treat? A mice cream cone!”

— Inbox fodder… Via the National Partnership for Women & Families… It’s new report “gives Louisiana a grade of D+ for failing to provide basic workplace protections that go beyond federal law.” THE REPORT

— More of the same… Via Southern Poverty Law Center… This study found “evidence (that) suggests that racial profiling – the unconstitutional practice of law enforcement that targets people because of their skin color – is widespread in Louisiana, yet law enforcement agencies across the state fail to create policies and procedures to prevent or stop it.” THE REPORT

— Jim Brown: “I have a confession to make. And President Trump is not going to like it. I’m a southern country lawyer. Darn proud of it…” READ

— Via LPA: “Abby Tabor has retired from the Daily Comet after 31 years as a photographer for the newspaper.”

— Via LPA: “JJ Marshall is the new sports editor at the Minden Press-Herald. He replaces Blake Branch who will be joining the faculty at North Webster high School.”

— The Ivy-O’Donnell inbox check: “Attendees at the 2019 Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s (LABI) Annual Meeting in February will be treated to a double dose of star speakers as the organization kicks off a pivotal year of action in Louisiana. Ticket sales open October 1 for the meeting, which will feature author and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and unconventional marketing expert Scott Stratten.” ADD TO CALENDAR

— The date has been set for the Second Annual LA Rice Ball, sponsored by the Louisiana Rice Political Action Committee (LaRPAC). The shindig is Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Opera House in Crowley. Sounds like a new tradition we should check out. The function of the PAC aside, the ball is meant to celebrate recent harvest and kick off the International Rice Festival. INVITE & RESPONSE CARD

— Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has a “jazz reception” fundraiser scheduled for Monday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at 323 Fairway Drive in New Orleans. INVITE

— Submitted event: “On Sept. 25 the Unanimous Jury Coalition, New Leaders Council Louisiana, and When We All Vote (Michelle Obama's voter reg project) are having a combined voter registration party at Urban South Brewery from 5-8p. All are welcome.”

— AFP PR, from Friday: “In light of the state treasurer's announcement of a $300 million surplus, Americans for Prosperity-Louisiana (AFP-LA) released a statement Friday criticizing Gov. Edwards and the legislature for hastily raising the sales tax by an estimated $463 million this summer. ‘The Governor needs to explain how it is we have a surplus when just two months ago he claimed we didn’t have enough money to keep the lights on. It’s pretty clear Louisiana taxpayers were conned into thinking the state was broke when it wasn’t,’ said AFP-LA State Director John Kay. ’Those surplus funds belong to the taxpayers, not the government. If it isn't returned to the taxpayers with an apology note, it should be used to pay down state debt. But under no circumstance should this surplus be put to any use that expands government.’”

— HEADS UP, via LMA: “The November 1st deadline for Capital Outlay Requests to be submitted for consideration in next year’s budget is not far away. If you are planning to request a new project or update or make a revision to a previously requested or currently funded project, you should be working on trying to finalize your cost and project description information. Projects for which a line of credit had been granted are now required to re-submit capital outlay requests for the amounts that had been previously granted a line of credit. November 1st is also the deadline for submittal of Legislator letters of endorsement for your Capital Outlay Request.”

— IMPORTANT KICKER: “The new website for the Capital Outlay Request eCORTS application is https://wwwcfprd.doa.louisiana.gov/ecorts/default.cfm. If you have the old eCORTS address bookmarked, please update it to reflect this new address for eCORTS.”

— HAYRIDE-REMINGTON RESEARCH POLL: 2018-19 Shaping Up As Battleground In Louisiana Politics READ

— @brynstole: Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, speaking in Lafayette to Louisiana Oil & Gas Association at closed-to-press event.

TOOZDAY’S CORRECTION

In the last edition of LaPolitics Weekly, an interview with Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack included an error. We transcribed his interview and mistakingly transformed an “aren’t” into an “are.” The sentence should have read as follows: “The solutions that must be delivered upon aren’t a surprise, and we’ve danced around them forever.”

TOOZDAY’S POLITICAL HISTORY

George Wallace’s Road to the White House

& his Looziana Pitstop

When former Gov. George Wallace of Alabama came to Louisiana on a campaign trip in June 1968, he fully exposed the political fractures that were being being housed by the Bayou State during that cycle’s tumultuous presidential election.

Wallace’s visit itself, in fact, was controversial. In the era of Civil Rights, he was the poster child for segregationist Southern politicians. As Alabama’s governor, he led the charge against racial integration and used the full powers of his office in resistance. By 1968, he was attempting to leverage this political celebrity to launch a third party campaign for president.

The trip to Louisiana was part of Wallace’s key strategy of building support in the Deep South, and turning out those voters on Election Day.

According to documents from the Wallace Archives and press reports from the time, the candidate landed in Baton Rouge on the morning of June 20. At the airport, he was greeted by Judge Leander Perez of Plaquemines Parish, the state’s most prominent segregationist. Perez had also brought along a horde of his supporters, who cheered Wallace and waved Confederate flags.

Wallace next traveled to the Capitol to address a joint session of the Legislature. He was begrudgingly escorted into the chamber and introduced to lawmakers by Gov. John McKeithen. McKeithen was not a supporter of Wallace’s campaign, and was actually on the shortlist to be a vice-presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket. Supposedly, the governor had hundreds of “McKeithen for Vice President” signs printed and ready for the party’s convention in a few weeks.

The state’s sole black lawmaker, then-Rep. Dutch Morial of New Orleans, boycotted the speech in protest of the candidate’s polices. “The best way for me to express my displeasure at what Gov. Wallace stands for is to stay away,” he told reporters.

Despite Morial’s absence, the House chamber and galleries were packed to full capacity. A former boxer, he gesticulated wildly, often pounding the podium when making his point. In his remarks, he railed against the federal government, judges, liberals, academics and his fellow candidates. He told lawmakers that he was running to “turn back to you and other legislatures across the nation some voice in the affairs of your state.”

While Wallace had gotten the cold shoulder from “Big John,” he received a warm embrace from former Gov. Jimmie Davis and one-time Congressman John Rarick, who hosted two fundraisers for him that afternoon. For the trip’s final event, they joined Wallace and Perez for a massive rally with his supporters at Robert E. Lee High School.

In November, Wallace carried 59 of the state’s parishes, losing only East Carroll, Madison, West Feliciana, St. James and Orleans.

TOOZDAY’S ICYMI: CAPITOL GAINS

Billy spoke. We filmed it.

You really need to watch this interview from the latest episode of CAPITOL GAINS.

From being mistaken for Coach O and fielding attacks from fellow Republicans, to why John Goodman should portray him in a movie and why movie tax credits are important, this week’s guest tackles a wide variety of topics.

Are tax dollars being wasted on tourism?

Does Louisiana really need a lieutenant governor?

What’s frustrating about the Republican Party in Louisiana?

What is the governor doing right?

Should Louisiana politicians run on tickets again?

To answer these burning questions, CAPITOL GAINS turned to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

If you know Louisiana politics, and if you know this Plaquemines Parish character, then you can probably guess some of his answers! But trust us — you're going to want to hear what he has to say before and after as well. There was plenty to go around…

#HBD TRACKERS!

— Tuesday 09/18: Former Congressman Jim McCrery, Cade Cole, John Tobler, Andy Saizan and Phyllis Mayo

— Wednesday 09/19: Former State Police Col. Mike Edmonson, Wes Hataway, Michael Tisserand, Travers Mackel and Bruce Alpert

— Thursday 09/20: Former Terrebonne Parish President Michel Claudet, Chad Ortte, Danae Columbus and Amanda Guidry Maloy

— Friday 09/21: Rep. Bernard LeBas, former Rep. Sherman Copelin, Lauren Haddox and Cheryl Michelet

— Saturday 09/22: Former Rep. Michael Jackson and Niki Papazoglakis

— Sunday 09/23: Rep. Bubba Chaney, former Rep. Ledricka Thierry, Tyler Gray and Phyllis Darensbourg

— Monday 09/24: Late U.S. Sen. Allen Ellender (1890) and Brigitte Nieland

WEDDINGS & ANNIVERSARIES

— Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo and his wife Angela recently celebrated 36 years together. (Sept. 11)

— Lisa DeVillier and her husband Rep. Phillip Devillier toasted to another high-school-sweethearts-anniversary and birthday (hers) two weekends ago.

PITTER PATTER

— Bradley Beychok and Cassie Greer welcomed their bouncing baby boy to the world on Friday! Everyone is said to be healthy, excited and loved.

