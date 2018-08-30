SPONSORED: Successful LegisGator Event Honors Lawmakers

By

On August 24, more than 800 legislators, business leaders, supporters, lobbyists, and others involved in the political realm gathered at L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles for LegisGator – a regional event that connects business leaders and lawmakers from the state and federal level.

The Chamber SWLA’s LegisGator luncheon offers a unique opportunity to connect after a busy year of regular and special legislative sessions, as well as an opportunity to honor lawmakers. “It’s the unique political event that brings together the governor, the federal delegation, and the Louisiana Legislature,” said The Picard Group’s Mike Michot, a former member of the state legislature from 1996 through 2012, who announces awards for the state legislators. “I was honored to, once again, present awards to those legislators who made such a positive impact in this year’s legislative sessions,” Michot said.

LegisGator continues to stand out as the premier event in the area, providing the unique opportunity for business leaders to connect with both federal and state lawmakers, as well as former members of both state and federal houses, at one event. Luncheon speakers included Governor John Bel Edwards, Attorney General Jeff Landry, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and Congressmen Ralph Abraham, Garret Graves, Clay Higgins, and Mike Johnson. Scalise received a standing ovation after missing last year’s event due to the Congressional baseball shooting in June 2017.

After hearing from the distinguished speakers, TPG’s Mike Michot presented awards to legislators in leadership, governmental affairs, Fusion Five’s “Up and Coming” and a LegisGator of the year. Below is a list of this year’s award winners.

2018 Chairman’s Award: Rep. Mike Danahay

2018 Governmental Affairs Award: Rep. Stephen Dwight

2018 Leadership Award: Sen. Ronnie Johns

2018 Leadership Award: Rep. Neil Abramson

2018 Leadership Award: Rep. Terry Landry

2018 Leadership Award: Sen. Jack Donahue

2018 Leadership Award: Sen. John Smith

2018 Leadership Award: Sen. Mike Walsworth

2018 Leadership Award: Rep. Katrina Jackson

2018 Leadership Award: Sen. Rick Ward

2018 Leadership Award: Rep. Julie Emerson

2018 Leadership Award: Rep. Stuart Bishop

2018 Fusion Five Up and Coming Award: Rep. Tanner McGee