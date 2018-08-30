SPONSORED: Successful LegisGator Event Honors Lawmakers

August 30, 2018 By The Picard Group
On August 24, more than 800 legislators, business leaders, supporters, lobbyists, and others involved in the political realm gathered at
August 28, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
SWAMPERS & SWORDS Alford’s late summer’s ode to Louisiana's cities, towns, & villages IF YOU’RE GOING TO DIVE into a review
August 28, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
In 1956, an epic power struggle between two political giants forever changed the scope of statewide elected offices in Louisiana. The
August 28, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
ALFORD’S SYNDICATED OPINION COLUMN You Want Mayors? We've Got Mayors! Fake mayors, real mayors, convicted mayors, interim mayors,
August 28, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
The Louisiana Lottery is about to have some competition. The Mississippi Legislature voted this afternoon to create a lottery there. Gov.
August 28, 2018 By LaPolitics.com
Today: Cary Koch, Craig McCulloch and Tammi Arender Wednesday 08/29: Quay McKnight, Kevin Blanchard and Paul Coussan Thursday
August 28, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
Rep. Blake Miguez — if you’re unfamiliar with his gun-fueled background, hit up Google now — is the featured political player in a new
August 27, 2018 By Jeremy Alford and Mitch Rabalais
This story was originally published for Weekly subscribers on August 16, 2018.
August 27, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
This story was originally published for Weekly subscribers on August 16, 2018.
August 21, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
YOU’VE BEEN GRADED LABI releases 20th scorecard Much more than fiscal cliff was reviewed Marketing campaign linked to con-con
August 21, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
Not too long ago, at least in reporter years, I was utilizing the space in this weekly column with some regularity to write about the loss
August 21, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
RABALAIS’ POLITICAL HISTORY When Time Is On Your Side Uncle Harry’s 32-year streak & the longevity of statewide elected
August 21, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
— Meg Casper, everyone's favorite secretary of state communications pro, has a new gig over at the Board of Regents. The turf isn't new for
August 21, 2018 By LaPolitics.com
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Raymond O’Donnell of Fort Worth, Texas are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Camille Nicole
August 21, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Sarah Gamard and Mitch Rabalais
— Tuesday 08/21: Terrebone Parish Councilwoman Arlanda Williams, Bryan Houston, Rob Landry, Nicholas Bouterie, Maris LeBlanc and Chelsea
August 15, 2018 By The Picard Group
United Way of Acadiana’s Women United group held a powerful session on Aug. 13 for their Food for Thought Series: An Update on Louisiana’s
August 15, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
This story was originally published for Weekly subscribers on August 9, 2018.
August 14, 2018 By Sarah Gamard and Jeremy Alford
It has been nearly three months since the finale of 2018’s edition of session-palooza. That’s plenty of time for House Speaker Taylor Barras
August 14, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
It has been three months since the Louisiana Legislature concluded its regular session without addressing the war cry for a constitutional
August 14, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
On the morning of Aug. 9, 1974, Richard Nixon climbed onto the presidential helicopter, waved goodbye and flew away from the White House
August 14, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
— The Republican Women of Bossier, Women’s Republican Club of Shreveport, Caddo Parish Republican Party and Bossier Parish Republican
August 14, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
#HBD TRACKERS! — Tuesday 08/14: Rep. Dustin Miller, Winston DeCuir Jr. and Phillip Joffrion — Wednesday 08/15: Patrick Gleason, Karen
August 14, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
This story was originally published for Weekly subscribers on August 2, 2018.
August 14, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
This story was originally published for Weekly subscribers on August 2, 2018.
August 8, 2018 By The Picard Group
Opening Doors Through Technology TPG client Microsoft continues to provide advances in technology and open new opportunities for
August 29, 2018 By Jeremy Alford and Mitch Rabalais
LaPolitics Weekly Presents : MODERN HISTORY TALES " I had no …
August 24, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais and Jeremy Alford
LaPolitics Weekly Presents : MODERN HISTORY TALES " I had no …
August 16, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
_______________________________ SPECIAL MAYORAL EDITION: Go local or go home… Because Tip says all …
August 16, 2018 By Jeremy Alford and Mitch Rabalais
PLAYERS WHO COULD BE MAYORS The 2018 municipal cycle may be defined by open seats, ex-felons …
August 16, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu ain't ruling out a run for president. Then again, Mitch …
August 16, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
If Republicans can get their act together and maintain a majority in the U.S. House next term, then …
August 16, 2018 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
With new tax policies on the books, and given the holy hell the Legislature and Edwards …
August 16, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
SD26/PERRY/SPECIAL: Rep. Bob Hensgens faces two opponents on the Nov. 6 ballot for the Senate seat …
August 16, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
The AP: "Louisiana officials have blocked two of the nation's largest banks from involvement in a …
August 16, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
"It makes me realize how much I don't like my army cot in DC." —Congressman Garret Graves, …
August 9, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
The Rundown! Rispone on 2019: "I'm thinking about running"… Gubernatorial exploratory committee …
August 9, 2018 By Jeremy Alford and Mitch Rabalais
RISPONE EYES GOVERNOR B.R. Businessman Forms Exploratory Committee Known best by the Capitol …
August 9, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
Gov. John Bel Edwards' re-election efforts will now have to contend with aggressive Democratic …
August 9, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
… More
August 9, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
With the elevation of former Rep. Greg Cromer to the top spot in Slidell's city hall, a special …
August 9, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
Shortly before a national poll found that a "plurality of Republicans want to give …
August 9, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
— Former legislator and ATC Commissioner Troy Hebert is all smiles this week. The lawsuit against …
August 9, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
The annual legislative rodeo hosted by the Louisiana chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association …
August 9, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
They Said It! (JNK Edition) "I don't know what he (the governor) thinks they're in prison for. …
August 2, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
The Rundown! The AG is looking at JBE... And thinking, "I can do that job"... What's the …
August 2, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
THAT NEW POLITICS SMELL New candidates, new hires, new reporters & new money Among the only …
August 2, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
You've probably read the coverage this week of Attorney General Jeff Landry's on-again, off-again …
August 2, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
You ain't nobody in Louisiana politics until somebody works for you. And there are plenty of people …
August 2, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
According to The Center for Responsive Politics, donors big and small have thus far contributed $9.7 …
August 2, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
Sen. Jonathan Perry is still Sen. Jonathan Perry, although he'll soon be 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal …
August 2, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
It's no secret that newspapers have been increasingly laying off reporters for years, especially …
August 2, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
FIELD NOTES! — Gov. John Bel Edwards is the sixth most popular governor in America, if you take …
August 2, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
"I'm thinking, 'Man, I must be dropping acid.' Not that I've ever dropped acid. But… for the record, …
July 26, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
The Rundown! The hottest chatter (Gossip?) in the race for governor... Almost everything you need …
July 26, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
Is he in? Is he out? Does it really matter right now? Even if it doesn't, the possibility of …
July 26, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
State and federal enforcement agencies are receiving more complaints than ever about robocalls, …
July 26, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
Discussed at length during the National Governors Association's recent meeting in Santa Fe was a …
July 26, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
Bruce Hamilton, a staff attorney for the Louisiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, …
July 26, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
— SD26/PERRY/SPECIAL: Sen. Jonathan Perry has a gavel and robe waiting for him after qualifying last …
July 26, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
— Longtime political journalist, editor, commentator and newsroom hero Clancy DuBos and Louisiana …
July 26, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Sarah Gamard and Mitch Rabalais
"People have been settling and opening businesses near water since Moby Dick was a minnow." —U.S. …
July 21, 2018 By Jeremy Alford, Mitch Rabalais and Sarah Gamard
*** SPECIAL QUALIFYING EDITION *** A MIDNIGHT PRODUCTION
July 21, 2018 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
IN THIS CORNER… Fight cards set for fall races, qualifying closed with a bang For an election …
July 21, 2018 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor should consider running on an old-fashioned ticket, …
July 21, 2018 By Mitch Rabalais
In the genre of political memoirs, readers are often given glowing accounts that favor personal …
