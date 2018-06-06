TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 146 – MAY 29, 2018

By

May 29, 2018 — Issue No. 146

By Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com), Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com),

& Mitch Rabalais (Mitch@LaPolitics.com)

CRUNCH TIME

Lawmakers wonder if the GOP sales tax bill has legs…

The 2018-2019 budget may have issues…

Plus 11 other things you need to know before Wednesday morning...

1.) THE YEAR’S SECOND SPECIAL SESSION: Yeah, it’s still kicking and ticking.

2.) THE NEXT SINE DIE: The time to say farewell (again) is six days and a few hours away. It could make for a late night, with sine die slated for 11:59 p.m.Monday.

3.) THE BUDGET: Appropriations Chair Cameron Henry dropped HB 1 today and his committee sent it, along with three other supplementals that comprise his budget package, to the floor this afternoon. Speaker Pro Tem Walt Leger has a version of the main budget bill too that Appropriations advanced. Just in case.

4.) NOW WHAT?: The budget bills will likely be debated next on the House floor Thursday. And it could get interesting.

5.) WORDS FROM REP. MAJOR THIBAUT: "Isn't anybody concerned about getting out of here?” he asked on the floor today, later adding, "Why are we waiting until Thursday?"

6.) ABOUT THAT VETO OVERRIDE: It was a stinker of a vote in the House and came nowhere close to flipping the governor’s decision. As history teaches us, a legislative override can be rather difficult.

7.) THE GOP SALES TAX BILL: For starters, the fiscal note has changed, with a decrease of $4 million annually due to changes made in the House. The special session bill, which is undeniably the revenue centerpiece, is pending action in the Senate and awaiting a hearing before the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee.

8.) WILL THE SENATE MAKE CHANGES?: Probably so. At least that’s what many reps are thinking. Then there’s Finance Chair Eric LaFleur, who has said the upper chamber is looking for a “permanent solution,” not a temporary structure like the GOP sales tax bill.

9.) THIBAUT’S SOLUTION: “We need to advance some legislation.” Given the narrow swim lanes of this special session and the unpredictable nature of the Legislature this term, he makes a good point. One major revenue bill, and there are others of a smaller scale moving through the process, probably isn't enough to buy politicos peace of mind.

10.) THEN WHAT?: If the Senate makes changes to the sales tax bill (a sprinkling of Dems in the House want an increase to half a penny), then it will certainly end up in a conference committee for what could be the most elaborate game of chicken played this legislative year. “It reduces the possibility of it passing on the House side, if not making it impossible,” House GOP Delegation Chair Lance Harris said of potential Senate changes. “We worked very hard to get this consensus together. I’m afraid if anything is added to it on the Senate side, all that work would fall apart.”

11.) AND THE REST OF THE HOUSE?: It’s complicated, as you know. The 76 votes of support HB 27 received Monday was artificially inflated by political chess players hoping the Senate would kick the bill back with more revenue in its pages. In fact, a handful of lawmakers will vote against the sales tax bill if it returns to the House in the same posture it left. “I wouldn’t read much into the 76,” said Rep. Gary Carter, who voted no. “If (the Senate) changes a period or a comma or a semicolon to this legislation, when it gets back to the House, that’s the vote that matters,” he said. And if the Senate doesn’t change anything in the bill, Carter added, “There’s no way you get 70 votes. Not a chance in its current form.”

12.) THIBAUT’S TAKE ON MAKING PROGRESS IN THE HOUSE: “I know we don’t have the best track record.”

13.) FINALLY, LET’S TAK ABOUT THE CLIFF: We’re probably going over that sucker one way or another. Either lawmakers will successfully adjourn this special session with a revenue total short of the $648 million Gov. John Bel Edwards requested, or they’ll take another bite or lick or whatever at the candy apple in this year’s third special session. (Gasp!)

ALFORD'S OPINION COLUMN

A Case Of Mutually Assured Destruction

The course can still be corrected over the next few days, and the Capitol is certainly capable of producing last-minute Christmas morning miracles, but this latest policymaking experiment in Baton Rouge already looks like The Special Session That Didn’t Happen.

(Put another way, there haven’t been many arguments inside the Capitol lately about the legislative glass being half full or half empty — because no one is quite sure if there’s a glass at all.)

Anyone who is viewing this special session through politically-honest lenses knows the Legislature hasn’t yet reached a sense of urgency about not having a state budget in place. In fact, as of Monday morning, a budget hadn’t even been introduced for the special session. And little sleep is being lost over the $1.4 billion in temporary tax revenue expiring next month.

Otherwise, there is a shaky consensus inside the Legislature’s rails on the basic concept of keeping a portion of the temporary fifth penny of state sales tax that was added earlier this term and that will expire July 1. But that’s easier said than done when it comes to legislative passage; the policy question is actually the driving force behind the special session and few can venture a guess on how it’ll turn out.

More to the point, there are few opportunities — possibly none — available right now for the administration to cut a deal with the House to retire the entirety of next fiscal year’s $648 million budget shortfall. A growing number of conservatives are more willing to create $350 million to $500 million in new revenue. The final figure could be less, if it’s not zero, based on the fate of the revenue bills that have been debated thus far.

As such, the potential outcomes have lawmakers and the administration either going home next Monday with substantial cuts to state government to follow, or going into another special session some time on or after June 4. That could make the 27 days between June 4 (the special session’s adjournment) and July 1 (the start of the new fiscal year) the most important stretch of time the Capitol class will face this calendar year.

First, let’s define the sides, even if they’re already well defined. You have conservative legislators, with their control of the Legislature, on one side and Gov. John Bel Edwards and his allies on the other.

About a third of the Legislature’s conservatives don’t want to give Edwards a win during this 27-day period, since it would comfortably position him for re-election. Another third simply don’t trust Edwards and his team following the regular session’s budget veto and the administration’s so-called “scare tactics.” The remaining third of the Legislature’s conservatives are just looking for a home. They can’t find a niche within the parties, they can’t stomach the hard lines being taken on the extremes and they don’t have enough friends to make a difference in the middle.

The governor, meanwhile, is all-in on his messaging that labels the Legislature as ineffective and immature. That means his administration will endeavor to block the GOP’s fiscal priorities at all costs. He did, after all, veto the regular session's budget. It was a double-edged executive decision that underscored the administration’s messaging in the public eye while injuring already-strained relations with lawmakers. As it so happens, that strategy also dovetails seamlessly with the us-versus-them theme of the governor’s session-opening speech, when he launched his administration’s “Our Louisiana” campaign to sick voters on legislators.

If you step far outside of the Capitol for a 30,000-foot view, what you may see is Louisiana’s very own case of mutually assured destruction. Known lovingly as MAD in military doctrine, it refers to a scenario where two superpowers (like, say, the governor and conservatives in the Legislature) both trigger their respective nuclear arsenals (maybe in the form of influencing, blocking or passing policy) for an outcome that can only be described as complete annihilation (a bit dramatic, admittedly, but this legislative term hasn’t exactly been building to anything remotely positive).

Are both sides willing to fall on their swords?

Will they simply destroy each other in lieu of doing their jobs?

It’s probably unlikely, unless lawmakers and the administration decide to keep this year’s session-palooza going well into the summer. Then, yeah, everyone will be rooting for both sides to press their respective buttons.

HASHTAG LOUISIANA

John F. Jones & Social Media Advertising

“Social media is not magic. It’s just one of our many channels that we can use.”

That’s the view of CenturyLink Public Policy and Government Relations Senior Vice President John Jones, who sits down with LaPolitics’ Jeremy Alford in this episode of our Hashtag Louisiana podcast series to talk about using social media at the corporate level.

Jones also gives advice on how to navigate your company in today’s political climate, especially when it comes to getting your message to Capitol Hill: “There’s a lot of 25-year-olds who are basically running the show up there who you’re trying to get to and influence. They’re not reading press releases that come in an envelope with a stamp on it anymore. They’re using Twitter accounts to read and learn, and also to put messages out there.”

But using Twitter isn’t perfect, either. “It’s a very noisy industry,” Jones says about telecommunications. “Being concise in our messaging is really a challenge for all of us.”

Luckily, Jones has tips on how to accomplish it. So does our host, Ira Wray,regarding on how you can start an ad campaign. Here’s the essentials:

— Aim carefully. If you’re selling higher-end luxury cars, you probably don’t have to target your ads to college students.

— Promote your page. You want those new likes and follows -- even just a few dollars a day over a few weeks. Consider it a worthy investment for the future health of your social media.

— Ask questions. Some of the most effective sponsored posts invite a response — if you’re looking for engagement, nothing gets a response from people like soliciting their opinion.

— Show, don’t tell. Facebook will throttle delivery of your ad if your image has too much text.

— Keep it clean... Do we even need to explain this one?

Plus, we talk about net neutrality and a not-so-neutral Legislature.

Listen, enjoy and let us know what else or who else you want to hear on our podcasts!

RABALAIS' POLITICAL HISTORY

When Zachary Taylor brought Looziana cooking to the White House

Earlier this year, a minor controversy erupted in Louisiana over the “jambalaya” served at President Donald Trump’s State Dinner at the White House. But long before Trump and his guests feasted on that rice dish, another commander-in-chief brought Cajun and Creole food to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Zachary Taylor, our nation’s 12th president, is the only Louisiana resident to ever occupy the White House. Even though Taylor was born in Virginia and spent his early years in Kentucky, he developed an attachment to the Bayou State while stationed at military posts in New Orleans, Natchitoches and Baton Rouge during his distinguished career in the Army. Interestingly enough, Taylor and his family eventually settled in a plantation home that historians believe was located on the present-day grounds of the State Capitol.

But before he jumped from Louisiana's capital to Capitol Hill, Taylor made his name south of the border. When tensions heated up between the U.S. and Mexico over a Texas territorial dispute in 1846, the general and his men were ordered to the Rio Grande. During the subsequent war with Mexico, he won decisive battlefield victories against larger forces at Buena Vista and Monterrey. Press reports were filled with stories of Taylor's heroism, along with the adoration of his troops, who nicknamed their commander "Old Rough and Ready."

When Taylor returned home to Baton Rouge, he was greeted by a steady stream of well-wishers and political influencers, who implored the celebrity commander to jump into the presidential race. Taylor, a self-proclaimed independent who had never voted in his life, was reluctant at first, but accepted the nomination of the Whig party.

Taylor himself never left Louisiana during the fall campaign, choosing to stay home and let other Whigs speak on his behalf. Notably, one of Taylor’s surrogates was a young congressman from Illinois named Abraham Lincoln. In the general election, Taylor defeated both U.S. Sen. Lewis Cass of Michigan, the Democratic nominee, and former President Martin Van Buren, who had launched a third party effort.

When the Taylors moved into the White House, they brought their recipes with them, having the kitchen staff prepare them a plethora of Louisiana dishes, including gumbo and jambalaya. According to the White House Historical Association, the president’s favorite was beignets, although he preferred to eat them as a dessert rather than breakfast.

Unfortunately, the good times (and food) did not last long, as Taylor contracted cholera at a fundraiser and died in office on July 9, 1850.

WHAT YOU MISSED...

Here are the headlines subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly received in the issue that was published five days ago:

— Prepare for 27 days of political reckoning

— A closer look at the Capitol’s main warring factions

— Conservatives eyeing $350M to $500M in new revenue

— First big vote of special session goes against John Bel Edwards

— Lance Harris has the sales tax bill on the move

— Negotiations criticized

— Bruce Greenstein returning to the Bayou State

— Edwards, Greg Cromer and Mike Danahay avoiding special elections

— Steve Scalise planing aggressive fall bid

— Louisiana is one of 16 states without a budget

— And one of three that required an additional session this year

— Sequel to internet privacy issue coming in 2019

— A legislative contest update out of St. Tammany

— Vacancy will remain on Ways & Means

— Our “They Said It” feature

— Plus more!

For 25 years LaPolitics Weekly has been Louisiana's premier trade publication for elected officials, lobbyists, campaign professionals, journalists and other politicos.

Become a part of this elite community by subscribing today!

POLITICAL CHATTER

— The Louisiana Poor People’s Campaign protested Tuesday under the magnolia trees outside the Capitol building as part of a multi-state effort to “demand reduction in military spending, strengthening of Veterans Affairs system, ban on assault weapons, and demilitarization of local communities.” Above is a snapshot from the afternoon before they moved inside to sit in on Tuesday's first House Appropriations Committee hearing that closed on an arrest of an affiliated protestor.

— HAPPENING NOW: The Legislature's annual HoopLA basketball fundraiser between House and Senate began at 6 p.m. in the PMAC on LSU's campus.

— Congressman Cedric Richmond is hosting a “young professionals’ social” at the Tomas Bistro in New Orleans on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Co-hosts include Reps. Gary Carter, Royce Duplessis, Jimmy Harris, Ted James and Kirk Talbot; Sens. Wesley Bishop and J.P. Morrell. DETAILS

— The Public Affairs Research Council: “From PAR's perspective, the state will still lack a long-term, comprehensive structural fiscal reform even if this bill passes. And yet House Bill 27 (by Rep. Lance Harris) is the most viable and reasonable instrument at this stage of the process to propel this special session toward a sensible outcome.”

— What the governor’s office wants you to read: “(Rep. Blake Miguez) called (Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser) a disappointment to the Republican Party of Louisiana. Nungesser said he was a Republican long before Miguez was born.”

— Sternberg, Naccari & White, LLC partner and former Veterans Affairs Secretary David LaCerte has been named state chairman of the Republican National Lawyers Association.

— Speaking of the Republican National Lawyers Association, they're hosting a meet-and-greet happy hour at the Louisiana State Bar Association Annual Meeting on June 5 at 5 p.m. RSVP

— Congressional Aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “Why is it hard for life guards to save hippies? They are too far out!”

— USA Today reports findings on the Trump Organization’s “mysterious new corporation” that earned President Donald Trump over $100,000 last year. It filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State last August. It also filed in Virginia, Florida and New York.

— The Louisiana State Police Training Academy and Grant Writing USA are hosting a workshop for “grant recipient organizations across all disciplines” in Baton Rouge on June 4 and 5.

— Attorney Jade Brown-Russell has been appointed as acting director for the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.

— Scott Patrick Illing was confirmed as U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy: “Mr. Illing will oversee one of the most important areas in our state for drug and crime prevention.”

— Jim Brown's latest column on the late Billy Cannon: “His story is the rise and fall, then the rise again by LSU’s all-time great sports hero.”

— New Orleans-based political consulting firm Carvin/Seder L.L.C. won silver and bronze Telly Awards for its campaign videos with Judge Ellen Hazeur for Orleans Parish Civil District Court.

— The Louisiana Municipal Association’s annual district vice president election meetings meetings begin June 6.

YOUR DELEGATION DOWNLOAD

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has a new, eight-page plan to “make healthcare affordable again,” which would include goals like increased market competition and an end to taxes on medical device manufacturers. Cassidy: “The U.S. Senate is split almost evenly, and Washington Democrats refuse to work with us to make things better.”

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on his new bill that aims to police lobbyists, told Fox News, “This bill is not going to change Western Civilization, I realize that. It’s not going to help people grow hair or cure erectile dysfunction, but it’s going to fill a need.”

— Congressman Steve Scalise is playing baseball again. He tweeted, "Felt great to finally be back." The majority whip is sitting down with POLITICO on June 12. It’s his first live D.C. event since the shooting. (You can RSVP.) He’s hosting a blood drive on June 14, the anniversary of the shooting.

— Congressman Cedric Richmond wrote Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to critique his organization’s new facial recognition technology for law enforcement: “We are troubled by the profound negative unintended consequences this form of artificial intelligence could have for African Americans, undocumented immigrants, and protestors.”

— Congressman Clay Higgins is hosting a “veterans benefits” workshop today. He spent Memorial Day honoring soldiers in Lafayette at “an airport full of Americans who get it. Freedom, has never been free... Damn straight. America, is back.”

— Congressman Mike Johnson, on the House passage of the federal defense spending bill, said, "Providing for a robust and capable military is key to maintaining peace around the world.”

— Congressman Ralph Abraham praised the federal defense spending bill, which was passed by the U.S. House, for funding technologies to “help us fight and win wars.”

— Congressman Garret Graves has a new video outlining his take on immigration and the border wall. He praised the House passage of the NDAA for “restoring our nation’s military readiness and making sure our warfighters have the edge as they serve us all.”

