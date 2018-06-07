SPONSORED: Celebrating 25 Years Of Burkenroad Reports

June 7, 2018 By
Email Send

Twenty-five years ago, Professor Peter Ricchiuti founded a unique learning opportunity for Tulane University graduate students that has not only impacted over 700 graduate students, but also opened new doors for small-cap public companies headquartered in six southern states.

Burkenroad Reports began as a program aimed to bring recognition to small companies in Louisiana that were often overlooked, and that idea emerged into an amazing learning experience for students. Burkenroad Reports is an investment research program at Tulane University that provides students the opportunity for real-life financial analysis experience with small-cap public companies headquartered in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

“The idea came about when I was Assistant State Treasurer and managing all the state’s money in Baton Rouge, because constituents would call me all the time for information on this small company in Louisiana or that small company, and I couldn’t find anything. I realized that Wall Street doesn’t really pay attention to this side of the world,” stated Ricchiuti. Ricchiuti applied for a grant, and through $45,000 from the 8(g) grant, the project was started and has continued to grow over the last 25 years.

Burkenroad Reports is unique in that it not only helps students, but it is extremely beneficial to the companies studied. It has brought recognition to companies in the southern part of the United States. “It’s interesting that about 45 companies that we follow were, in turn, bought out or merged to another company. Because they are great companies, and people finally start to see them and what they are capable of doing,” said Ricchiuti.

For one semester, students are assigned to follow and write a research report on one of 40 small-cap stocks headquartered in the six southern states. Teams are responsible for modeling out earnings and projections for the company by studying the company’s operations, visiting their headquarters, talking to their management, trade associations, customers, and more. Over the course of the semester, teams build each part of the report, which ultimately serves as final deliverable at the end of the semester: the company’s investment report, their Burkenroad Report.

As the program continued to grow, it became obvious that students who previously participated in the program could continue to benefit by assisting Ricchiuti. He began recruiting students who completed the program to work as Associate Directors, providing another real-life learning opportunity for students.

While working on her MBA, Natalie Person, TPG’s Director of Healthcare Services, participated in the program and then served as an Associate Director. As Associate Director, she was provided the opportunity to teach various topics to the class, grade parts of the report and provide feedback to students. “I had to manage two teams from an organizational perspective, coaching them on how to talk to management and that there’s not a stupid question; that we are trying to get to the value of that company,” said Person.

The Annual Investment Conference, held in New Orleans, is a celebration of the students’ work. The conference features presentations from the companies’ top management, and the students’ reports are available for viewing. The event is free to the public and an excellent educational opportunity for all students.

During the 2018 Annual Investment Conference, Professor Ricchiuti was recognized for his outstanding accomplishments in the program. Burkenroad Reports sets Tulane University’s MBA program apart from other programs. Not only do students learn the hard skills of research and writing, but they learn how to interact and present to top management; another reason why employers seek out these program graduates

The program is small, but a tight knit community of staff and students working together, building career long relationships. “The program really builds a rapport between alums and the school. When an alum is looking to hire, they will usually go back to the school for current graduates,” said Person.

When asked what he is most proud of in the 25-year history of the Burkenroad Reports, Professor Ricchiuti states, “I’m proud that it was created. The pay off is seeing the students do well and having the opportunity to serve as a mentor to them.”

Congratulations on 25 years of a successful program that has benefited hundreds of students and companies and our region.

SPONSORED: Celebrating 25 Years Of Burkenroad Reports

June 7, 2018 By

Twenty-five years ago, Professor Peter Ricchiuti founded a unique learning opportunity for Tulane University graduate students that has not

PRE-SINE DIE Q&A WITH SEN. BRET ALLAIN

June 6, 2018 By

LaPolitics: That final Finance vote in HB 1 was such a break from the session rhythm. Quick, unemotional and transactional. Was that

ALFORD: The Capitol’s Dirty Little Secret

June 6, 2018 By

The governor of Louisiana is not politically omnipotent. (I’m referring to the storied position of governor, not the man or the woman who

RABALAIS’ POLITICAL HISTORY: John Breaux’s Last-Minute Win Over Henson Moore

June 6, 2018 By

U.S. Sen. Russell B. Long’s announcement that he would retire after 36 years in the upper chamber was unexpected, as he had been building

PHOTO GALLERY: The Final Four Hours Of The Special Session That Never Was

June 6, 2018 By

   

“Members, It Is 12 a.m.”

June 5, 2018 By

It’s called a photo finish for a reason, not that the House, Senate and Edwards Administration would need photographic evidence to help sort

VIDEO: Who’s The Man Behind The Tree?

June 4, 2018 By

When politicians want your money, the idea is bound to come up. "Don't tax you. Don't tax me. Tax the man behind the tree." But who is

The LaPolitics Report: Meet Monty

June 4, 2018 By

This episode features Monty Sullivan, the president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, who provides a political read

LaPolitics Weekly Special Edition: FISCAL CLIFFHANGER

June 1, 2018 By

THE RUNDOWN Weekend action slated at Capitol… Sunday is budget-tax day on Senate floor… Sales tax amendments doomed… But the rate is still

LaPolitics Weekly: THEY SAID IT

June 1, 2018 By

“I didn't write the Constitution. I’m just trying to follow it.” —Appropriations Chair Cameron Henry, during HB 1 floor debate “I’m trying

Major Moves In SOS Race: Free announces, Werner out & JNK wades in

June 1, 2018 By

Like he did during last year’s special election for state treasurer, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is picking sides again in the special election

FISCAL CLIFFHANGER: A Political Melodrama Told In Three Acts

June 1, 2018 By

FISCAL CLIFFHANGER A POLITICAL MELODRAMA TOLD IN THREE ACTS How a failed sales tax bill set the special session’s tone, bridged a deep

What The Heck Is John Alario Saying?

May 31, 2018 By

Have you ever listened closely to the words being said into the mic Senate President John Alario while he’s overseeing the business of the

SPONSORED: CGI Announces Major Louisiana Expansion

May 31, 2018 By

During his special session speech on May 22, Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with IT company CGI executive Dave Henderson, announced that CGI

#LA: John F. Jones & Social Media Advertising

May 29, 2018 By

“Social media is not magic. It’s just one of our many channels that we can use.” That’s the view of CenturyLink Public Policy and

JBE, Mitch & The Donald

May 28, 2018 By

This story was originally published in LaPolitics Weekly on May 18, 2018. Wish you had read it then? Become a part of our elite community by

SPONSORED: Congratulations to Bruce Greenstein and LHC Group!

May 24, 2018 By

Congratulations to Bruce Greenstein on this week’s announcement that he will return to Louisiana to lead innovation at LHC Group as Chief

THE LaPOLITICS REPORT: Picard, Politics & Ponies

May 22, 2018 By

In our latest podcast episode of The LaPolitics Report, Tyron Picard of The Picard Group drops in for a conversation about a bygone era in

CAPITOL GAINS: At Home with Clay

May 21, 2018 By

﻿ “This is what America wants to see.” That was the promise from a beer-toting Congressman Clay Higgins in this episode of Capitol

SPONSORED: The 106th First Lady’s Luncheon

May 17, 2018 By

The Picard Group was honored to attend the 106th First Lady’s Luncheon, honoring The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. Held on

IT’S PERSONAL

May 14, 2018 By

This story was originally published in LaPOLITICS Weekly on May 4, 2018. Wish you had read it then? Become a part of our elite community by

THIS COULD BE YOU

May 14, 2018 By

You could say legislators in Illinois really dropped the ball when they failed to pass an operating budget for their state prior to the 2016

POD: Politics & Drilling, According To Briggs

May 8, 2018 By

In this episode of The LaPolitics Report, we talk to Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs, who recently succeeded his

POD: I’m Sorry, Miss Jackson

May 8, 2018 By

Katrina Jackson, a state rep who’s running for senator, talks about her time leading the Black Caucus and working as a legislative staffer.

SPONSORED: Acadian Companies’ 2018 Medic & EMT Of The Year

May 7, 2018 By

On Thursday, May 3, Acadian Companies held their annual luncheon to honor Paramedic Jerret Dunlap and EMT Taylor Walden who were selected as

Filed Under: Featured