POD: Politics According to Alton

He’s a staple of Capitol life and an influencer in Louisiana politics. He's lobbyist Alton Ashy of Advanced Strategies, and he's our guest this week.
A close ally of Gov. John Bel Edwards and regarded as the leading government relations pro for the state’s video gaming industry, Ashy discusses industry trends and where this term is headed before sharing how he broke into the biz.
Plus we take you back to that time late President Ronald Reagan hung out in Monroe and spoke to the local radio station. And we've got the archived audio to prove it!