LOWDOWN: How A Podcast Gets Made

Here at LaPolitics, we like to use our videos and podcasts to teach you something you don’t already know. So in this week’s Lowdown, we’re taking a little break from political profiles and history lessons to provide some do-it-yourself advice on a multimedia must: making your own podcast.

We know you’ve thought about it. So LaPolitics podcast extraordinaire and host Jeremy Alford made a whole video to give you an exclusive look on making podcast magic (along with a preview of next Tuesday’s episode). Here’s some of the tips he gives in the video:

— Tip #1: Find a quiet space. (The Capitol is always empty on Saturdays, except during a special session.)

— Tip #2: Beer helps. It’s not required. However, we do recommend LaPolitics’ Sine Die Ale.

— Tip #3: Pick some catchy opening music. Stay on theme!

— Tip #4: Interview a guest. It’s better than just talking to yourself.

— Tip #5: Add production value where you can. You know, like music and Nintendo noises and other stuff for ear holes.

— Tip #6: Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable.

— Tip #7: Made a mistake? No biggie. Just keep going!

— Tip #8: Use music to generate excitement! (We record to one song and one song only. No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative. It gets the people going.)

— Tip #9: Tell us something about yourself. Jeremy gives some examples, using furniture.

— Tip #10: Say something about something. (This is probably the most complicated and integral step in the podcasting process.)

— Tip #11: Don’t have a catch phrase? Maybe you should.

Watch, enjoy and let us know what else you want to see by emailing news@lapolitics.com!