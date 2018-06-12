LOWDOWN: How A Podcast Gets Made

June 12, 2018 By
Email Send

Here at LaPolitics, we like to use our videos and podcasts to teach you something you don’t already know. So in this week’s Lowdown, we’re taking a little break from political profiles and history lessons to provide some do-it-yourself advice on a multimedia must: making your own podcast.

We know you’ve thought about it. So LaPolitics podcast extraordinaire and host Jeremy Alford made a whole video to give you an exclusive look on making podcast magic (along with a preview of next Tuesday’s episode). Here’s some of the tips he gives in the video:

— Tip #1: Find a quiet space. (The Capitol is always empty on Saturdays, except during a special session.)

— Tip #2: Beer helps. It’s not required. However, we do recommend LaPolitics’ Sine Die Ale.

— Tip #3: Pick some catchy opening music. Stay on theme!

— Tip #4: Interview a guest. It’s better than just talking to yourself.

— Tip #5: Add production value where you can. You know, like music and Nintendo noises and other stuff for ear holes.

— Tip #6: Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable.

— Tip #7: Made a mistake? No biggie. Just keep going!

— Tip #8: Use music to generate excitement! (We record to one song and one song only. No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative. It gets the people going.)

— Tip #9: Tell us something about yourself. Jeremy gives some examples, using furniture.

— Tip #10: Say something about something. (This is probably the most complicated and integral step in the podcasting process.)

— Tip #11: Don’t have a catch phrase? Maybe you should.

Watch, enjoy and let us know what else you want to see by emailing news@lapolitics.com!

LOWDOWN: How A Podcast Gets Made

June 12, 2018 By

Here at LaPolitics, we like to use our videos and podcasts to teach you something you don’t already know. So in this week’s Lowdown, we’re

Ronnie, Riverboats & Re-Election Campaigns

June 11, 2018 By

His father pitched for The New York Yankees before gaining his political chops in Bunkie, Louisiana, just like his son did. So who is it

SPONSORED: Celebrating 25 Years Of Burkenroad Reports

June 7, 2018 By

Twenty-five years ago, Professor Peter Ricchiuti founded a unique learning opportunity for Tulane University graduate students that has not

PRE-SINE DIE Q&A WITH SEN. BRET ALLAIN

June 6, 2018 By

LaPolitics: That final Finance vote in HB 1 was such a break from the session rhythm. Quick, unemotional and transactional. Was that

ALFORD: The Capitol’s Dirty Little Secret

June 6, 2018 By

The governor of Louisiana is not politically omnipotent. (I’m referring to the storied position of governor, not the man or the woman who

RABALAIS’ POLITICAL HISTORY: John Breaux’s Last-Minute Win Over Henson Moore

June 6, 2018 By

U.S. Sen. Russell B. Long’s announcement that he would retire after 36 years in the upper chamber was unexpected, as he had been building

PHOTO GALLERY: The Final Four Hours Of The Special Session That Never Was

June 6, 2018 By

   

“Members, It Is 12 a.m.”

June 5, 2018 By

It’s called a photo finish for a reason, not that the House, Senate and Edwards Administration would need photographic evidence to help sort

VIDEO: Who’s The Man Behind The Tree?

June 4, 2018 By

When politicians want your money, the idea is bound to come up. "Don't tax you. Don't tax me. Tax the man behind the tree." But who is

The LaPolitics Report: Meet Monty

June 4, 2018 By

This episode features Monty Sullivan, the president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, who provides a political read

LaPolitics Weekly Special Edition: FISCAL CLIFFHANGER

June 1, 2018 By

THE RUNDOWN Weekend action slated at Capitol… Sunday is budget-tax day on Senate floor… Sales tax amendments doomed… But the rate is still

LaPolitics Weekly: THEY SAID IT

June 1, 2018 By

“I didn't write the Constitution. I’m just trying to follow it.” —Appropriations Chair Cameron Henry, during HB 1 floor debate “I’m trying

Major Moves In SOS Race: Free announces, Werner out & JNK wades in

June 1, 2018 By

Like he did during last year’s special election for state treasurer, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is picking sides again in the special election

FISCAL CLIFFHANGER: A Political Melodrama Told In Three Acts

June 1, 2018 By

FISCAL CLIFFHANGER A POLITICAL MELODRAMA TOLD IN THREE ACTS How a failed sales tax bill set the special session’s tone, bridged a deep

What The Heck Is John Alario Saying?

May 31, 2018 By

Have you ever listened closely to the words being said into the mic Senate President John Alario while he’s overseeing the business of the

SPONSORED: CGI Announces Major Louisiana Expansion

May 31, 2018 By

During his special session speech on May 22, Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with IT company CGI executive Dave Henderson, announced that CGI

#LA: John F. Jones & Social Media Advertising

May 29, 2018 By

“Social media is not magic. It’s just one of our many channels that we can use.” That’s the view of CenturyLink Public Policy and

JBE, Mitch & The Donald

May 28, 2018 By

This story was originally published in LaPolitics Weekly on May 18, 2018. Wish you had read it then? Become a part of our elite community by

SPONSORED: Congratulations to Bruce Greenstein and LHC Group!

May 24, 2018 By

Congratulations to Bruce Greenstein on this week’s announcement that he will return to Louisiana to lead innovation at LHC Group as Chief

THE LaPOLITICS REPORT: Picard, Politics & Ponies

May 22, 2018 By

In our latest podcast episode of The LaPolitics Report, Tyron Picard of The Picard Group drops in for a conversation about a bygone era in

CAPITOL GAINS: At Home with Clay

May 21, 2018 By

﻿ “This is what America wants to see.” That was the promise from a beer-toting Congressman Clay Higgins in this episode of Capitol

SPONSORED: The 106th First Lady’s Luncheon

May 17, 2018 By

The Picard Group was honored to attend the 106th First Lady’s Luncheon, honoring The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. Held on

IT’S PERSONAL

May 14, 2018 By

This story was originally published in LaPOLITICS Weekly on May 4, 2018. Wish you had read it then? Become a part of our elite community by

THIS COULD BE YOU

May 14, 2018 By

You could say legislators in Illinois really dropped the ball when they failed to pass an operating budget for their state prior to the 2016

POD: Politics & Drilling, According To Briggs

May 8, 2018 By

In this episode of The LaPolitics Report, we talk to Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs, who recently succeeded his

Filed Under: Featured