TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 142 – MAY 1, 2018

May 1, 2018 — Issue No. 142

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com), Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com)

& Mitch Rabalais (Mitch@LaPolitics.com)

SHELVING SCHEDLER

SOS now an open seat, special election coming

The field of maybe-candidates who were waiting on Secretary of State Tom Schedler’s exit were also quietly hoping for a special election, rather than a fall 2019 contest. Many like their chances better in a special election, or rather they liked the idea of a free shot outside next year’s statewide cycle.

Well, Schedler gave them what they wanted today when he resigned. Here are the important takeaways:

— The secretary’s final day will be next Tuesday, May 8.

— First assistant Kyle Ardoin is taking over and will immediately be tasked with selecting new voting equipment and overseeing this year’s congressional elections.

— The governor is charged with calling a special election, and the next available dates are Nov. 6 and Dec. 8.

Ardoin would have been a potential candidate to watch. (He ran for the state House a couple cycles ago, worked briefly in government relations and previously served on the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board.) But he told members of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee today that he will not run for the post.

Others who have expressed interest include:

— Former Rep. Bryan Adams

— Speaker Taylor Barras

— Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud

— Rep. Rick Edmonds

— Rep. Paul Hollis

— Sen. Gerald Long

— Rep. Scott Simon

— Sen. Gary Smith

— Rep. Julie Stokes

— Sen. Mike Walsworth

— LSU Board of Supervisors Member Mary Leach Werner

But now that Schedler is out of the way, and since a special election could be just six months away, more contenders are likely to surface. Keep an eye on LaPolitics Weekly on Thursday for more insight!

YOUR BUDGET DOWNLOAD

Barras’ Ultimatum…

JBE’s Tax Reduction…

Plus Talk Of A “Reasonable Compromise”…

— Has Speaker Taylor Barras issued an ultimatum? Reporters and Gov. John Bel Edwards seem to think so. Journos put out the word via Twitter last night, tweeting that Barras wouldn’t adjourn the House early in this regular session unless the Senate passes a budget. In a morning speech to One Acadiana members, Edwards added to the storyline by suggesting Barras likewise wants the Senate to pass the House’s bills for ride-sharing and Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel and Casino as part of this supposed deal. “I’m not 100 percent on where that stands,” the governor added.

— Disclaimer: If recent legislative history has taught us anything, it’s probably best to wait to hear what else the speaker says publicly before entering full panic mode.

— Twice during his morning speech to One Acadiana, Edwards noted that his plan for next fiscal year will result in a net tax reduction and not a tax increase. “We can reduce the tax burden by $400 million — that is my plan — from this year to next, and we can adequately fund our critical priorities.” The governor later added, “Taxes can be $400 million less next year and we can still fix our problems.” (Background: The reduction comes as a result of the original shortfall figure of $1.4 billion being subtracted from the next shortfall the REC recognized, $994 million. The larger number is not being subtracted from the latest revenue forecast because it was diminished due to federal tax changes that amount to a tax on people.)

— So what is the governor’s plan? How does he suggest lawmakers reach $648 million in permanent revenue? He said a “reasonable compromise” would include using half of the most recently created penny in the state sales tax structure, cleaning the other four pennies and removing the sunset from the temporary reductions made to rebates and credits. “If you do those three things I mentioned, you get very close to $648 million,” Edwards said.

— The governor also dropped these words of wisdom on One Acadiana members: “Everything in this building has become difficult.”

MORE SESSION NOTES

— Ways & Means Chair Neil Abramson has temporarily delayed his HB 500 to call a constitutional convention. (Read: temporarily) (Side note: LABI’s making yet another push for HB 500, asking voters to contact their legislators. The “Reboot The Boot” appeal reads, “Our sordid history doesn’t have to become our future. It’s time to move on from our ‘colorful’ past and create the better Louisiana we have long deserved.”)

— HB 3, the bonding mechanism for the capital outlay program, failed on the House floor yesterday 64-24, falling short of the 70 votes needed. Democrats banded together to block the bill. Republicans marked as absent were Reps. Raymond Crews, Greg Cromer, Chris Leopold and Tanner Magee. Republicans voting again included Reps. Kenny Havard and Steve Pylant. (That’s six Republicans votes that could bring the yeas to 70.)

— The Senate Finance Committee will likely wrap up its budget hearings next week. But there’s still no word yet on whether senators will move the actual budget in the regular session.

— Lafayette General Medical Center has sent layoff notices, with all credit given to the uncertainty surrounding the budget. UMC New Orleans may be next. “I don't think it'll happen,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said this morning of the layoff warnings, “but if we don't fix the problem, (the hospitals) will close on June 30.”

— House GOP Delegation Chair Lance Harris told the Baton Rouge Press Club yesterday that, for him at least, the issue of income taxes is off of the table for the special session.

— The $3.7 billion MFP formula in SCR 48 has been passed without objection or debate off of the Senate floor. “We would have asked for more money if we thought you had some,” BESE member Holly Boffy told senators yesterday.

— Via Melinda Deslatte: “Once viewed as long-shots, these bills are surprisingly advancing in Louisiana Legislature”

— More Mad Dog: “Plans to divvy up Louisiana surplus money wins House passage”

ALFORD’S OPINION COLUMN

Democrats Still Finding Their Way At Capitol

Being a Democratic member of the Louisiana Legislature isn’t always unicorns, rainbows and lollipops. Sometimes it can get a little rough.

They’re outnumbered on both sides of the Capitol — 41 to 64 in the House and 14 to 25 in the Senate. That means Democrats have to play well with others to obtain majority floor votes; they can’t pass anything of significance alone. (But they can block important legislation if they stick together, like the bond financing bill for statewide construction projects, which stalled on the House floor this week.)

They’ve lost their shared leverage this term as well, especially with Republicans holding the Legislature’s top two leadership spots. Plus the GOP has a chokehold on the lower chamber’s committee process, which has really gummed up the works these past 29 months.

Few, if any, of the party’s chief policy priorities have gained traction. Even the Senate, which has long been home to Republicans with Democratic voting tendencies, is no longer advancing bills for equal pay and a higher minimum wage.

What Democrats do have working in their favor is Gov. John Bel Edwards. It’s always good to have a friend on the Capitol’s fourth floor. But, if history is any indication, the sitting governor also needs the support of his or her own party’s rank-and-file members.

Without the ability to dole out money for pet projects, though, that support has at times been difficult to secure for the governor. Members of the Legislative Black Caucus, for example, have increasingly taken stances independent of the administration’s wishes. The Senate, which has served as a backstop for recent governors, has gradually been following suit.

That Democrats have lost control of the Legislature, after generations of running the show, is not a new conversation topic in Louisiana. But donkey-related happenings and trends from this calendar year reveal how Democrats are dealing with the shift in an effort to lean forward.

Some of the most noticeable changes have occurred in the lower chamber, where Rep. Gene Reynolds of Minden resigned as chairman of the House caucus in May. Reynolds said it was time for new leadership, and he wanted to see more moderate lawmakers working together across party lines.

Since then, Rep. Robert Johnson of Marksville has stepped into the job, bringing with him a new sense of determination for the caucus. That much was evident as last month’s budget hearing on the House floor commenced. The caucus unleashed a series of policy-specific messages from its members and the pre-recorded videos were promoted on social media. The videos were similar to the tactics employed recently, and successfully, by the House Republican Delegation.

There was also a new energy to be seen, via Johnson, who raised his voice from the mic while noting that his grandmother’s rosary was in his pocket. "We are constitutionally obligated to pass a budget,” he told the House. “But we are not constitutionally obligated to pass this one. And shame on us if we do."

Shame indeed, because that cuts-heavy budget was eventually passed to the Senate, which appears to be sitting on the bill. During that same floor hearing, Democrats, if just for a moment, also emerged as a “gang of no.” You remember that phrase, right? That’s what critics have called anti-tax lawmakers — mostly Republicans — during this term’s special sessions.

Last month, during the House budget vote, Democrats dug in to do the same, meaning they voted “no,” no matter what. In fact, Ways and Means Chairman Neil Abramson of New Orleans was the only Democrat to vote in favor of the spending plan in HB 1, while eight Republicans joined the rest of the Dems in the “no” column.

What remains to be seen is whether Democrats can move the needle in the House by teaming up with moderate Republicans. That was the advice offered by Reynolds, who has been working with other legislators (namely GOP Reps. Rob Shadoin of Ruston and Julie Stokes of Metairie) to create a middle-of-the-road coalition. That centrist group, however, had a chance to make a difference on the budget bill, but couldn’t cobble together the votes.

There are also changes worth noting from inside the Senate Democratic Caucus, too, starting with the name of Sen. John Milkovich of Shreveport being removed from the group’s letterhead. Those familiar with the circumstances point back to a letter that the caucus chairman sent to the governor in February that advocated compressing income tax brackets, expanding the state sales tax base and making permanent certain reductions to tax incentives.

Milkovich’s signature was not on the letter, but senators say he still expressed concern that some of the letter’s contents didn’t align with his district’s thinking. So he asked that his name be removed from the caucus’ letterhead, sending a signal that at least one Senate Democrat isn’t going to embrace each and every talking point.

As this term continues to cross its midway mark, it’s clear that Democrats are beginning to find their collective footing. But with legislative membership numbers in danger of dipping again, sitting lawmakers becoming more independent and a governor who lacks the coattails of his predecessors, Democrats still aren’t sure what their next big move will be.

If there’s any consolation, it’s that Republicans, no-party legislators and just about everyone else plying a trade in the Capitol are facing the same uncertainties.

THE LaPOLITICS LOWDOWN

Helena Moreno on Effective Advocacy

Meet Helena Nancy Moreno.

She’s the former state representative from House District 93, in the French Quarter. Helena was actually still in the Legislature when this episode was recorded, but she’s back home now, transitioning into a new role on the New Orleans City Council.

In this episode, she gives her top tips for successfully passing a bill through the Legislature — without having to run for office.

It also continues with a four-part series we produced with Covalent Logic and the Public Affairs Research Council. Each installment features a thought-provoking talk — called a PAR Talk! — from a different legislator (or now former legislator) who is age 40 or under.

Plus don't forget to check out these special outtakes of Helena furthering this discussion with PAR President Robert Travis Scott.

YOU'VE GOT MAIL

Lawmakers taking hits in their mailboxes

Rebuild Louisiana began sending out direct mail in legislative districts across the state last week in a “continual effort to educate the public about the ongoing issues surrounding the looming fiscal cliff.”

The mailers use splashy headlines about the cuts-heavy budget recently passed by the House. Here’s an example of a piece that went out in Rep. Blake Miguez’s district. It attacks him for voting to “cut TOPS” and for wanting to “turn out the lights” at hospitals and medical schools.

There’s also a note crafted specifically for Miguez: “I am disappointed that you chose to put politics ahead of the people you were elected to represent. You have had over two years to deal with the budget deficit the legislature inherited from the prior Administration so there is no excuse for you to now be casting votes to close hospitals, bankrupt our medical schools or cut TOPS. The budget that you voted for is not acceptable. It’s time to quit playing politics and get serious about doing the people’s business. Sincerely, [Variable Data].”

Then there’s the American Federation for Children’s mailers attacking Gov. John Bel Edwards: “Governor Edwards is cutting $2.7 MILLION from the Louisiana Scholarship Program… Breaking his promise to our kids, forcing thousands to attend failing schools (and) keeping a brighter future away from low-income children.”

Those receiving the AFC mailers are asked to contact their district senator to ask them to fully fund the program.

RABALAIS’ POLITICAL HISTORY

When a constitutional convention became a full-scale riot

By 1866, Louisiana had been devastated by the ravages of the Civil War. Almost 3,000 of the state’s citizens had been killed in the conflict, with bloody battles waged in Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville and the Red River region.

Because occupation by Union troops had suspended the functions of state government, new elections had been held at the conclusion of the war in 1865. Pro-Union “Radical Republicans” split control of the Legislature with conservative Democrats, who were in favor of returning the state to the antebellum status quo.

Lawmakers then became engulfed in a debate over voting rights for both newly freed slaves and former Confederates. Republicans pushed for the enfranchisement of African-Americans while Democrats advocated for the restoration of voting rights for former Confederates. Both sides knew that their particular group was key to them holding political power in the state.

Unable to resolve the matter, then-Gov. James Madison Wells and the Legislature called for a constitutional convention to be held in July of 1866. Because the State Capitol in Baton Rouge had burned during the course of the war, the convention was slated to be held at the Mechanics Institute in New Orleans.

Delegates received numerous death threats in the days leading up to the convention, according to historian Donald Reynolds’ account of the events. Both African-Americans and former Confederates held huge rallies in New Orleans, as rumors of an armed uprising gripped the city.

When the convention was gaveled in on July 30, only 25 delegates were in attendance. Unable to gather a quorum, the convention stood at ease while sergeants-at-arms were dispatched to find the remaining delegates.

Meanwhile, a group of nearly 250 African-Americans were marching up Canal Street, protesting for voting rights and showing their support for the Republicans. A large number of former Confederates were already outside the Mechanics Institute, having spent most of the morning heckling the delegates.

When the two sides met on a corner, a full altercation ensued, with the mob of former Confederates attacking the unarmed African-American protesters. Police soon joined the scrum and shots rang out across Canal Street.

When the smoke cleared, 40 people, including three delegates, were killed. The constitutional convention disbanded, while an outraged Congress used the event to push for the passage of the 14th Amendment. But it would take nearly another 100 years to fully resolve the voting rights issue in Louisiana.

POLITICAL CHATTER

— Former Democratic Rep. Ledricka Thierry announced she is running for District Judge for the 27th Judicial District in the November 2020 election. Thierry: “People have told me that it’s too early to begin a campaign for 2020, since it’s two years away.

But I want people to know, off the jump, how committed I am.”

— Gov. John Bel Edwards is accepting applications for his new Governor’s Fellows Program in Louisiana Government for college students.

— Congressional Aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “What do you call a worm with no teeth? A gummy worm!”

— New Orleans investigative news team The Lens is hosting a public records workshop centered around land use, e.g. short-term rentals and demolition.

— Farmers and ranchers are getting up to $12,000 in flood recovery funds from the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

— Former Secretary of State Jim Brown’s latest column: “Anyone following high profile public issues in Louisiana is certainly aware of how (former FBI Director James) Comey bungled the biggest case he ever handled embroiling a former LSU professor. The incident involved anthrax attacks in the nation’s capitol that killed 5 people and infected 17 others, causing the entire U.S. Capitol’s mail system to shut down. Comey headed up the FBI investigation, and his incompetence and recklessness all but destroyed the reputation and health of LSU researcher Steven Hatfill.”

— The Louisiana State Society and the D.C. Louisiana Collegiate Coalition’s Bayou Fête XV crawfish boil is Sunday, June 10 at noon at Fort Hunt Park in Alexandria.

— If you’re stuck in D.C., former Louisiana Republican Party Chairman Roger F. Villere, Jr. is the guest of honor at Crawfish on Capitol Hill on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. RESERVE A SPOT.

— Baton Rouge-based Democratic direct mail and political consulting firm, Ourso Beychok, Inc., took home three American Association of Political Consultants Pollie Awards: a Gold Pollie Award for “Hush Puppies” and a Bronze Pollie for “Numbers” for direct mailers for the Highway 31 PAC and Senate Majority PAC in the 2017 Alabama U.S. Senate race. They also won a Bronze Pollie for “Tiffany,” for the Tiffany Chase campaign for Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans.

— The Times-Pic’s Julia O’Donoghue on Twitter (@JSODonoghue): “Sen. Gary Smith told me this evening (Monday) that he was delaying consideration of the Harrah's New Orleans deal until next week...Smith said there were questions about the Vici arrangement, but the bigger concern was around the financing in the deal and whether it is appropriate for the state.”

— GOP Caucus Chair Rep. Lance Harris spoke to the Baton Rouge Press Club about the budget and gives his side of the story on how the special session fell apart earlier this year.

— Americans for Prosperity-Louisiana Director John Kay on the Senate Agriculture Committee vote against the bill to eliminate florist licenses: “It’s a sad day in Louisiana when a committee chooses to keep Louisiana on a bad list all on it’s own. All it would have taken was a very simple vote to move our state towards a free market for florists instead of forcing them to obtain a government permission slip to work.”

— New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is featured in Bloomberg: “Eyeing 2020, Mayors Dream of First City Hall-to-White House Leap”

— POLITICO: “Senate Democrats are preparing to force a floor vote next month on restoring net neutrality rules repealed by President Donald Trump's Federal Communications Commission, creating a public clash they hope will help them in the midterm elections … Democrats and pro-net neutrality groups have been searching for the elusive 51st vote for weeks, putting a special focus on Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who has said he’s undecided on the issue.”

— Economist Parag Pathak on school choice in the Wall Street Journal: “One thing that got a fair amount of attention was our study of private schools in Louisiana. Louisiana has a voucher program and sends low-income kids to private schools. The state will pay for you to attend a private school. They use a lottery to place students, so we were able to study that lottery system. Children who won the lottery actually experienced a substantial reduction in achievement. It was one of the most negative effects we’ve seen.”

— LABI President Stephen Waguespack’s latest column: “We have seen the Legislature and Governor champion efforts over the last few years to raise taxes on critical items like income, inventory, utilities, manufacturing equipment, inputs, operating losses, insurance, and other business services...These types of tax proposals have very real consequences for the types of small businesses and jobs we should most strive to protect.”

— The Louisiana Home Builders Association is hosting a roundtable discussion with Congressman Steve Scalise at 10 a.m. at its Metairie headquarters.

— Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs on news that Louisiana will receive $82 million in GOMESA funding: “This announcement is great news for communities and industries along our working coastline. GOMESA allows for oil and gas sectors from multiple states to play a vital role in coastal conservation, restoration, and hurricane protection. Louisiana’s oil and gas industry continues to be one of the largest contributors in coastal projects and a significant economic driver in Louisiana.”

— Our Lady of the Angels Hospital medical resident Cori Runfalo Sumrall shares in a video how the hospital’s closure would disrupt her education and create risks for pregnant mothers and newborn infants in her rural community.

— Former Baton Rouge photojournalist Danny Brown passed away last week. Brown spent his career as a photojournalist for events such as the Apollo moon flights and as a governor’s administration photographer for Edwin Edwards and Dave Treen. Brown was also a public information director of the Louisiana Department of Revenue and communications specialist for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl.

— CORRECTION: LaPolitics Weekly subscribers read last Thursday that Michael DiResto, who is considering a bid for Rep. Franklin Foil’s open House District 70 seat in 2019, is executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. DiResto is actually executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. We regret the error.

GAMARD’S BELTWAY BEAT

Two things:

— News broke yesterday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accusing Iran of lying about its nuclear aspirations, and he has a hefty archive of stolen Iranian nuclear plans to back his case. This is expected to further incentivize President Donald Trump’s to abandon the Iran nuclear deal. Our congressmen appear to have similar sentiments.

— Also, as of Monday, the new bill to award former NFL player and ALS champion Steve Gleason with the Congressional Gold Medal has 34 cosponsors in the Senate, which hits the halfway mark for the goal of the 67 cosponsors it needs to pass. U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy were two of its early cosponsors, along with Congressman Steve Scalise and Congressman Cedric Richmond.

YOUR DELEGATION DOWNLOAD

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is demanding the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission disclose its “secret” international shipping rates, which he says “greatly favor countries like China.” He talked about Comite Diversion Canal funding on WBRZ Monday. He also has a bill with Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin to allow postal workers to search mail from foreign countries “if there is probable cause to believe they contain illicit opioids such as fentanyl or other illegal drugs.”

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy questioned U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on sanctuary cities: “There are parts of immigration law I don’t agree with. But I’m going to follow it.” Kennedy also told Sessions, “I think you’re doing a wonderful job. You’re a better man than I am.” He also questioned Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals judicial nominee Andrew Oldham.

— Congressman Steve Scalise met with Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai to talk about communication regulations. He also spoke this week at the Jefferson Parish Government Prayer Breakfast (here he is with Lieutenant Gov. Billy Nungesser) and wished Louisiana a happy 206th birthday with some historical photos from the Library of Congress.

— Congressman Cedric Richmond sent a letter Monday to the National Collegiate Athletic Association asking for the organization to reassess its athlete compensation model: “Now that you have crowned new national champions in college basketball, it is imperative that you and your members consider the talents and labors that made these occasions possible…If you add the revenues driven by the efforts of NCAA college football players, these two cohorts of student-athletes produce the overwhelming majority of college athletics-related revenue.”

— Congressman Clay Higgins last week questioned Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in committee about illegal immigration: “So these illegal immigrants receive a summons for court, and then you’re stating that 90 percent don’t show up for court. I’d like to see the demographics of those numbers as well, because I’d be surprised if 10 percent show up for court.” He talked about school safety on KPLC in Lake Charles: “I’m not against arming teachers, but...that’s not the solution to a school shooting.”

— Congressman Mike Johnson praised the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $21,600 grant to the Eunice Fire Department: “As the son of a firefighter who was critically injured and permanently disabled in the line of duty, I know first-hand the sacrifices made by these brave men and women in service to our communities." He’s hosting an awards reception featuring the 2018 Congressional Art Competition show on Friday at his Bossier City office.

— Congressman Ralph Abraham wrote on Facebook: “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today exposed what we've all suspected - Iran cannot be trusted and is pursuing means to deliver nuclear weapons. I hope President Trump tears up the current Iran Deal and renegotiates to find a solution that's better for America and better for Israel.” Here’s his Jimmie Davis-inspired video honoring Louisiana’s 206th birthday.

— Congressman Garret Graves has a video out on his bill to fix the “duplication of benefits” for flood victims, which the U.S. House passed last week. Here’s his latest Facebook Live from last week.

