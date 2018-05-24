SPONSORED: Congratulations to Bruce Greenstein and LHC Group!

By

Congratulations to Bruce Greenstein on this week’s announcement that he will return to Louisiana to lead innovation at LHC Group as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer. After serving one year as U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Chief Technology Officer, Greenstein will transition back into the private sector to help TPG client LHC Group maximize efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare services with an emphasis on innovation and technology. Greenstein brings extensive healthcare industry background from both government and private sectors, including working for a health technology startup and Microsoft World Health.

In April, LHC Group announced the successful merger completion with Almost Family, Inc., creating one of the largest in-home healthcare providers in the country with an expanded geographic service territory of 37 states covering over 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and over.