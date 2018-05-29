LA: John F. Jones & Social Media Advertising

By

“Social media is not magic. It’s just one of our many channels that we can use.”

That’s the view of CenturyLink Public Policy and Government Relations Senior Vice President John Jones, who sits down with LaPolitics’ Jeremy Alford in this episode of Hashtag Louisiana. Jones talks about net neutrality, using social media at the corporate level and how a company can navigate today’s political climate.

Jones talks about how to get your message to Capitol Hill, which isn’t the same as it used to be: “There’s a lot of 25-year-olds who are basically running the show up there who you’re trying to get to and influence. They’re not reading press releases that come in an envelope with a stamp on it anymore. They’re using Twitter accounts to read and learn, and also to put messages out there.”

But using Twitter isn’t perfect, either. “It’s a very noisy industry,” Jones said about telecommunications. “Being concise in our messaging is really a challenge for all of us.”

Luckily, Jones has tips on how to accomplish it. So does our host, Ira Wray, regarding on how you can start an ad campaign. Here’s a few:



Aim carefully. If you’re selling higher end luxury cars, you probably don’t have to target your ads to college students. Promote your page. You want those new likes and follows -- even just a few dollars a day over a few weeks. Consider it a worthy investment for the future health of your social media. Ask questions. Some of the most effective sponsored posts invite a response — if you’re looking for engagement, nothing gets a response from people like soliciting their opinion. Show, don’t tell. Facebook will throttle delivery of your ad if your image has too much text. Keep it clean. Do we even need to explain this one?

