#LA: John F. Jones & Social Media Advertising

May 29, 2018 By
Email Send

“Social media is not magic. It’s just one of our many channels that we can use.”

That’s the view of CenturyLink Public Policy and Government Relations Senior Vice President John Jones, who sits down with LaPolitics’ Jeremy Alford in this episode of Hashtag Louisiana. Jones talks about net neutrality, using social media at the corporate level and how a company can navigate today’s political climate.

Jones talks about how to get your message to Capitol Hill, which isn’t the same as it used to be: “There’s a lot of 25-year-olds who are basically running the show up there who you’re trying to get to and influence. They’re not reading press releases that come in an envelope with a stamp on it anymore. They’re using Twitter accounts to read and learn, and also to put messages out there.”

But using Twitter isn’t perfect, either. “It’s a very noisy industry,” Jones said about telecommunications. “Being concise in our messaging is really a challenge for all of us.”

Luckily, Jones has tips on how to accomplish it. So does our host, Ira Wray, regarding on how you can start an ad campaign. Here’s a few:

  1. Aim carefully. If you’re selling higher end luxury cars, you probably don’t have to target your ads to college students. 
  2. Promote your page. You want those new likes and follows -- even just a few dollars a day over a few weeks. Consider it a worthy investment for the future health of your social media. 
  3. Ask questions. Some of the most effective sponsored posts invite a response — if you’re looking for engagement, nothing gets a response from people like soliciting their opinion. 
  4. Show, don’t tell. Facebook will throttle delivery of your ad if your image has too much text. 
  5. Keep it clean. Do we even need to explain this one?

Listen and enjoy! You can also find the podcast on iTunes and SoundCloud.

#LA: John F. Jones & Social Media Advertising

May 29, 2018 By

“Social media is not magic. It’s just one of our many channels that we can use.” That’s the view of CenturyLink Public Policy and

JBE, Mitch & The Donald

May 28, 2018 By

This story was originally published in LaPolitics Weekly on May 18, 2018. Wish you had read it then? Become a part of our elite community by

SPONSORED: Congratulations to Bruce Greenstein and LHC Group!

May 24, 2018 By

Congratulations to Bruce Greenstein on this week’s announcement that he will return to Louisiana to lead innovation at LHC Group as Chief

THE LaPOLITICS REPORT: Picard, Politics & Ponies

May 22, 2018 By

In our latest podcast episode of The LaPolitics Report, Tyron Picard of The Picard Group drops in for a conversation about a bygone era in

CAPITOL GAINS: At Home with Clay

May 21, 2018 By

﻿ “This is what America wants to see.” That was the promise from a beer-toting Congressman Clay Higgins in this episode of Capitol

SPONSORED: The 106th First Lady’s Luncheon

May 17, 2018 By

The Picard Group was honored to attend the 106th First Lady’s Luncheon, honoring The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. Held on

IT’S PERSONAL

May 14, 2018 By

This story was originally published in LaPOLITICS Weekly on May 4, 2018. Wish you had read it then? Become a part of our elite community by

THIS COULD BE YOU

May 14, 2018 By

You could say legislators in Illinois really dropped the ball when they failed to pass an operating budget for their state prior to the 2016

POD: Politics & Drilling, According To Briggs

May 8, 2018 By

In this episode of The LaPolitics Report, we talk to Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs, who recently succeeded his

POD: I’m Sorry, Miss Jackson

May 8, 2018 By

Katrina Jackson, a state rep who’s running for senator, talks about her time leading the Black Caucus and working as a legislative staffer.

SPONSORED: Acadian Companies’ 2018 Medic & EMT Of The Year

May 7, 2018 By

On Thursday, May 3, Acadian Companies held their annual luncheon to honor Paramedic Jerret Dunlap and EMT Taylor Walden who were selected as

LOWDOWN: John Stefanski on Community

May 3, 2018 By

Crowley native and freshman Rep. John Stefanski is here to talk about community, both at home and online. John talks about the influence

SPONSORED: Congratulations!

May 3, 2018 By

Congratulations to LHC Group for being recognized as the 2018 Junior Achievement of Acadiana Large Company of the Year. On Tuesday, May 1,

SHELVING SCHEDLER: SOS now an open seat, special election coming

May 1, 2018 By

The field of maybe-candidates who were waiting on Secretary of State Tom Schedler’s exit were also quietly hoping for a special election,

Barras’ Ultimatum, JBE’s Tax Reduction & Talk Of A “Reasonable Compromise”

May 1, 2018 By

— Has Speaker Taylor Barras issued an ultimatum? Reporters and Gov. John Bel Edwards seem to think so. Journos put out the word via Twitter

ALFORD’S OPINION COLUMN: Democrats Still Finding Their Way At Capitol

May 1, 2018 By

Being a Democratic member of the Louisiana Legislature isn’t always unicorns, rainbows and lollipops. Sometimes it can get a little rough.

YOU’VE GOT MAIL: Lawmakers taking hits in their mailboxes

May 1, 2018 By

Rebuild Louisiana began sending out direct mail in legislative districts across the state last week in a “continual effort to educate the

Rabalais’ Political History: When a constitutional convention became a full-scale riot

May 1, 2018 By

By 1866, Louisiana had been devastated by the ravages of the Civil War. Almost 3,000 of the state’s citizens had been killed in the

Political Chatter

May 1, 2018 By

— Former Democratic Rep. Ledricka Thierry announced she is running for District Judge for the 27th Judicial District in the November 2020

Gamard’s Beltway Beat: Netanyahu & Gleason

May 1, 2018 By

Two things: — News broke yesterday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accusing Iran of lying about its nuclear aspirations,

#HBD TRACKERS!

May 1, 2018 By

— Tuesday 05/01: Gregory Todd Hilburn, Caitlin Berni and Rhett Davis — Wednesday 05/02: Elizabeth McKnight — Thursday 05/03: Former U.S.

WEEKLY: Amendment Bills Reach 6-Year Low

April 30, 2018 By

The number of proposed constitutional amendments introduced by state legislators during regular sessions has hit a six-year low, just as

WEEKLY: Dems Prep Party Candidates

April 30, 2018 By

In an effort to fill nearly 30 open seats on the Democratic State Central Committee and numerous other positions on parish executive

LOWDOWN: Helena Moreno on Effective Advocacy

April 26, 2018 By

Meet Helena Nancy Moreno. She’s the former state representative from House District 93, in the French Quarter. Helena was still in the

SPONSORED: CABL Drafting 2019 Agenda

April 26, 2018 By

For more than 50 years, the Council for A Better Louisiana (CABL) has been an advocate for positive change at the state level, focusing on

Filed Under: Featured