CAPITOL GAINS: At Home with Clay

May 21, 2018
“This is what America wants to see.”

That was the promise from a beer-toting Congressman Clay Higgins in this episode of Capitol Gains — and, yes, it’s indeed a must-see video! With three guns (at least) and five dogs nearby, the man known as the Cajun John Wayne filled up an ice chest, lit the grill on his Port Barre porch and told us to start filming.

What happened? Well, the congressman kicked a few back and discussed kung fu, the “thousands of fights” he has been in, what it’s like being the “YouTube guy,” why he won’t go back into law enforcement, what he eats on the Hill, the pain of politics, the joys of country living, the pitfalls of money and how he coped with the deaths of his wife, child and father, who all passed within a three-year period.

