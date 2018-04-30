WEEKLY: Amendment Bills Reach 6-Year Low

April 30, 2018 By
Email Send

The number of proposed constitutional amendments introduced by state legislators during regular sessions has hit a six-year low, just as momentum is building for another constitutional convention.

For the 2018 regular session members of the House and Senate dropped 40 constitutional amendments into the hopper. That’s the lowest number on record since the 2011 regular session, which hosted 31 constitutional amendments. Within this timeframe, the interest in amendment bills displayed by lawmakers peaked during the final year of the last term, in 2015, when there were 67 such instruments introduced for debate.

Preservers of the current Constitution that was drafted in 1974 welcome this trend with open arms, but readers of the lay of the land want to see a couple more years worth of data before labeling it as a trend or any kind of sea change approach to policymaking.

As for what might pass this year, one constitutional amendment has already failed in a floor vote, two have been withdrawn from consideration and two are technically constitutional convention bills, which have a tough road ahead.

There are  also 18 amendment bills that have already been considered on the committee level, meaning they were either turned back or put on hold. None of them, however, have exited their originating chamber, which doesn’t bode well for the authors, given the condensed timeline of the regular session.

Another nine instruments are still pending an initial committee hearing from either Appropriations (all regarding fund revenue), Ways and Means (for property tax changes and a local gas tax) or House Administration of Criminal Justice (for unanimous juries for felonies).

If you’re looking for future legislative votes on constitutional amendments, then you’ll be pleasantly surprised by next week’s agendas. In fact, there are a half dozen bills pending action Monday before the full Senate and the Appropriations Committee. While that doesn’t mean they’ll definitely receive votes, the measures are at least on deck. Here’s the overview:

— SB 278 by Sen. Dan Claitor, to remove the mandatory retirement age for judges, is on the Senate floor

— SB 242 by Sen. JP Morrell, to limit the bills that can be filed in regular sessions during even-numbered years, is on the Senate floor

— SB 31 by Sen. Conrad Appel, creating barriers for convinced felons to run for office, is on the Senate floor

— SB 148 by Morrell, requiring local government approval for the industrial property tax exemption, is on the Senate floor

— HB 540 by Speaker Taylor Barras, altering the expenditure limit calculation, is pending a hearing in the Appropriations Committee

— HB 309 by Rep. Gary Carter, to open the Rainy Day Fund to declared disasters, is pending a hearing in the Appropriations Committee

Looking a little further ahead, the full House has scheduled for Wednesday a hearing on Rep. Katrina Jackson’s HB 203, which removes age restrictions for public office and employment. That includes junking the mandatory retirement age for judges. Next Friday, April 27, the House has also slated Sen. Dale Erdey’s SB 263, which would allow political subdivisions to loan out equipment and personnel to each other, under certain guidelines.

This story was originally published in LaPOLITICS Weekly on April 19, 2018. Wish you had read it then? Become a part of our elite community by subscribing today!

WEEKLY: Amendment Bills Reach 6-Year Low

April 30, 2018 By

The number of proposed constitutional amendments introduced by state legislators during regular sessions has hit a six-year low, just as

WEEKLY: Dems Prep Party Candidates

April 30, 2018 By

In an effort to fill nearly 30 open seats on the Democratic State Central Committee and numerous other positions on parish executive

LOWDOWN: Helena Moreno on Effective Advocacy

April 26, 2018 By

Meet Helena Nancy Moreno. She’s the former state representative from House District 93, in the French Quarter. Helena was still in the

SPONSORED: CABL Drafting 2019 Agenda

April 26, 2018 By

For more than 50 years, the Council for A Better Louisiana (CABL) has been an advocate for positive change at the state level, focusing on

The House Versus the Senate

April 24, 2018 By

“Every year we send a lean thoroughbred race horse to the Senate in the form of a budget, and they send back a dairy cow. Full of milk and a

Stuff Jeremy Didn’t Know Yesterday Morning…

April 24, 2018 By

Between a book project on the 1973 constitutional convention, a series of history segments produced by LaPolitics, committee meetings and

Rabalais’ Political History: Mayor Maestri’s Lunch With Franklin Roosevelt

April 24, 2018 By

While this week marks the 300th anniversary of the founding of New Orleans, it is also the annual commemoration of a less heralded event in

Alford’s Opinion Column: At Sixes & Sevens

April 24, 2018 By

Here it comes — the Legislature’s sixth special session since being sworn in 29 months ago. And you know what? Don’t bet against a seventh

Political Chatter: Macron, Mulvaney & Girl Scouts

April 24, 2018 By

— Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards are in Washington, D.C. That’s our governor in the picture above, standing on the

Gamard’s Beltway Beat: French Folks, Beltway Cajuns & Pompeo

April 24, 2018 By

French Folks, Beltway Cajuns & Pompeo The governor isn’t the only one getting face-time with French President Emmanuel Macron tonight.

#HBD TRACKERS!

April 24, 2018 By

— Tuesday 04/24: Rep. Malinda Brumfield-White, Ian Paul Auzenne and Darren Gauthier — Wednesday 04/25: Sen. Neil Riser, Miss Eva Kemp,

#LA: Data Security and Craft Brewing with Cary Koch

April 24, 2018 By

  Episode 4 of the Hashtag Louisiana podcast has it all - geniuses, politicians, lobbyists and all us regular folks trying to keep our

WEEKLY: They Said It

April 23, 2018 By

“If we as legislators ever had a place to print money, it’s in capital outlay.” —Ways and Means Vice Chair Jim Morris, in The Advocate  

WEEKLY: Constitutional Coalition Has Partners

April 23, 2018 By

It was reported in the March 22 issue of LaPolitics Weekly that businessman and donor Lane Grigsby was forming Constitutional Coalition 2020

WEEKLY: Constitutional Convention Poll & CABL

April 23, 2018 By

The LaPolitics office at the Capitol received an unidentified robo poll that focused largely on the need to hold a constitutional convention

LOWDOWN: Julie Emerson On The Meaning Of Place

April 19, 2018 By

This episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown continues with a four-part series we produced with Covalent Logic and the Public Affairs Research

SPONSORED: Festival International 2018 Is Here

April 19, 2018 By

  Next week is the start of the largest international music and arts festival in the United States: Festival

#HBD TRACKERS!

April 17, 2018 By

— Tuesday 04/17: Shelly Dupre — Wednesday 04/18: Rep. Sam Jones, Rep. Jerome “Nature Boy” Zeringue, former Rep. Roy Burrell, Carl Redman

GAMARD’S BELTWAY BEAT: From Raids & Airstrikes To Sanctions & ‘Slimeballs’

April 17, 2018 By

Former FBI Director James Comey’s reemergence may accrue the same headline-making exposure he achieved last summer. This time around he’s

POLITICAL CHATTER

April 17, 2018 By

— Constitutional Coalition 2020 has a website. ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND INFO — Former Chesapeake executive Paul Pratt has launched a new

ALFORD’S OPINION COLUMN: Cracking The Congressional Code

April 17, 2018 By

Louisiana voters will send six representatives to Congress during the November general elections and, if needed, the December runoffs. Those

RABALAIS’ POLITICAL HISTORY: Steve, JBJ & The Lanes To Leadership

April 17, 2018 By

Long before U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was thrust into the developing race for speaker, and prior to subsequently endorsing his

PLACE YOUR BETS! Handicapping HB 1 & Adjournment

April 17, 2018 By

Running The Numbers Since this regular session feels like a gamble anyway, and since there has been an avalanche of gaming bills

They Said It: Lucky Dogs & Ric Flair

April 17, 2018 By

"Do you make Lucky Dogs out of swine?" —Rep. Greg Cromer, to Rep. Kirk Talbot, who co-owns the company with his family and who was

WEEKLY: GOP Chair Targets Agency Heads

April 16, 2018 By

The last bill that House GOP Delegation Chair Lance Harris filed for the regular session seeks to add "new layers of transparency" to the

Filed Under: Featured