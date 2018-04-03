Threats & Consequences

April 3, 2018 By
Email Send

This week's edition of The Tracker comes to you the day after the annual Taste of The Senate event. It was held, as always, across the street from the Capitol at the Louisiana State Museum.

While senators and food were the featured attractions, there were a lot of eyes on a large ice sculpture of the Capitol as well. People just stood of stood there and watched it melt. You know, kind of like what’s happening right now in the actual Capitol, which has more than a few occupants seemingly made of ice.

What else is heating up and melting? Here are two things of note…

1.) A HEALTH CARE THREAT

Lafayette General Health System’s president sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards this morning stating it has asserted a “termination for convenience” of the cooperative endeavor agreement between it, other health care companies and the state. Why? Because there’s no guarantee of full funding next fiscal year for University Hospitals and Clinics (UHC) in Lafayette. If lawmakers do appropriate full funding by the end of a second special session, Lafayette General will “rescind its notice,” wrote President David L. Callecod. THE LETTER

— IS IT REAL?: A politico close to the UHC dustup said this morning, “It ain’t no bluff. They’re already working on a timeline to implement it and turn the lights out by June 30. But they’re gonna keep that canned up until they can see what happens in the special session. I suspect there will be other notices forthcoming in next three to four weeks.”

2.) A “HEAVY SIX FIGURE” THREAT

Truth in Politics (TIP) today launched an “eight-week multi-market media campaign highlighting Louisiana’s recent drops in several national rankings and how Gov. John Bel Edwards’ failed policies and lack of leadership have contributed to the declines.” The new 30-second spot has a talking baby in it, and a brief comment about a dirty diaper. THE BABY SPOT

— IS IT REAL?: After rolling out its aim last year (that would be JBE) TIP is taking another swing with what is said to be a “heavy six figure” statewide TV and digital buy.

— THE RESPONSE: Richard Carbo, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, said, “Truth in Politics is a partisan attack group that’s funded solely by one of Bobby Jindal’s largest campaign contributors. The ironic thing is that the report they cite uses outdated statistics from Gov. Jindal’s time in office, not the current administration. The reality is that unemployment is at a 10-year low, new business opportunities are popping up every day, including the largest economic development deal in the state’s history, and just today, a new economic report is out showing that wages in Louisiana grew among the fastest in the nation in 2017. As much as partisan groups like this try to deny it, Louisiana is on a path to a much more prosperous future and that’s because this governor has kept his word to put Louisiana first.”

SOME CAPITOL NEWS TO KNOW

The Advocate: The state House GOP delegation has started an aggressive campaign strategy to share its message

AP: Bid to delay Louisiana's 'Raise the Age' law faces pushback

Houma Courier: Louisiana’s strict licensing standards targeted

Monroe News-Star: Underage booze bill dries up in the Louisiana Senate

WRKF: John Bel Edwards' Agenda Faces Obstacles In Legislature

Times-Pic: Louisiana House passes bill to expand use of state prisoner labor

The Advocate: New audit shows how much Louisiana's boards, commissions spent on travel, salaries in 2017 

WWL: Should sports gambling be legal?

AP: Louisiana's failed special session on taxes cost state $643K

Bayou Brief: Huey P. Long wasn’t assassinated

American Press: Jim Beam’s 50 Years At The Louisiana Legislature

Hayride: THE FIX IS IN: Are JBE And Republican “Moderates” Conspiring To Defund TOPS In The Regular Session?

— @KevinWAFB: “Days after the AG decided not to pursue charges against officers in #AltonSterling shooting, Rep. Denise Marcelle is introducing legislation requiring all officer-involved shootings be sent to a Grand Jury”

The Times-Pic: Louisiana proposal to raise age for assault gun purchase to 21 passes Senate committee

The Advocate: New Orleans lawmaker Tom Casey remembered as a gentleman who could get legislation passed

A Message From Harris, DeVille & Associates

Threats & Consequences

April 3, 2018 By

This week's edition of The Tracker comes to you the day after the annual Taste of The Senate event. It was held, as always, across the

LOWDOWN: The Real Story Behind PAR

April 2, 2018 By

﻿ You might think about golf when you hear or see it, but down here in Louisiana, especially in political circles, PAR has a whole

Add Scott Simon to the SOS Watchlist

April 2, 2018 By

In addition to Speaker Taylor Barras, there’s another legislator you should add to your watchlist for secretary of state. GOP Rep. Scott

Higgins Transitioning To Campaign Mode

April 2, 2018 By

Following a memorable election two years ago, and a first term marked by less-than-aggressive fundraising and personality-driven politics,

POD: The Brothers Chabert

April 2, 2018 By

Listen to Sen. Norby Chabert and Board of Regents Vice Chairman Marty Chabert in the new episode of The LaPolitics Report podcast. Marty, of

TPG Welcomes Faith Garbett

March 29, 2018 By

The Picard Group team continues to grow, and we’re excited to announce that Faith Garbett has come aboard as director of

THE BIG STORY: Sterling decision will rule the day

March 27, 2018 By

Attorney General Jeff Landry asked his rank-and-file employees to stay home today. Law enforcement officials were working late into the

Rabalais’ LaHistory: Before Winning Her Governorship, Blanco Also Lost

March 27, 2018 By

Kathleen Babineaux Blanco owns the distinction of serving as Louisiana’s only female governor. But she didn't land the job on her first

Alford: Candidates Drop Labels, Voters Drop Out

March 27, 2018 By

There were roughly 130 elections on the ballot this past Saturday, March 24, in 22 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. Races big and small were won

Political Chatter: Lawsuits and Egg Hunts

March 27, 2018 By

— Easter is around the corner. Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards celebrated at the governor’s mansion on Monday. Reporter

Gamard’s Beltway Beat: White House Turnover and the Spending Bill

March 27, 2018 By

Here’s the big news from the White House… John Bolton is President Donald Trump’s new national security advisor, following Lt. Gen. H.R.

#HBD TRACKERS!

March 27, 2018 By

— Tuesday 03/27: Rep. Dee Richard, Sen. Mike Walsworth, Danielle Bourgeois Clapinski, Cindy Moore, Ed Sexton, Trey Baucum and Paul Hart

#LA: Reaching Your Audience

March 27, 2018 By

This month on Hashtag Louisiana, we’re talking metrics. How do you tell if your campaign is reaching people and compelling them to act?

WOMENTUM: Will 2019 shrink the Legislature’s gender gap?

March 26, 2018 By

Of the 144 state legislative races LaPolitics is tracking ahead of the 2019 cycle (we’ve published reports on 47 contests so far and more

Governor Nearing $1M YTD

March 26, 2018 By

Before the fundraising ban of the regular session took hold on March 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards managed to raise nearly $1 million during the

They Said It – March 15

March 26, 2018 By

"The sky has been falling since the day I walked in here." —Freshman Rep. Larry Bagley "We like birds and squirrels, not

LOWDOWN: When Politics Runs In the Family

March 26, 2018 By

﻿ This week, we’re looking at those Bayou State dynasties that have made Louisiana what it is — one generation at a time. We’re talking

Capitol Gains: Taylor Barras & Huey Long

March 25, 2018 By

In this episode of Capitol Gains, your monthly Sunday morning political talk show, go on a rarely-seen tour of Huey Long's old office in the

POD: The Senator From Westwego

March 24, 2018 By

For our 50th episode of our podcast series, we invited back our very first guest, Senate President John Alario. In an entertaining and

(SPONSORED) WAITR: A SMALL BUSINESS SUCCESS STORY

March 22, 2018 By

Regardless of your lifestyle or schedule, you have heard of Waitr. Waitr’s story is an inspiration to many who want to startup small

DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Abraham would prescribe limited convention

March 21, 2018 By

In yet another signal that Congressman Ralph Abraham will be on the ballot in 2018 and probably 2019, the veterinarian-turned-physician told

Rabalais: Slidell Mayoral Race (Plus Others) Is Anybody’s Game

March 21, 2018 By

In terms of the March 24 elections, no other city-wide race quite matches the dynamics of Slidell’s mayoral contest, which locals describe

They Said It – March 8

March 21, 2018 By

"One hump would be fine." —Senate President John Alario, when asked if he would prefer a unicameral legislature "I hope that will

Alford: Why LaPOLITICS Needs Your Help

March 20, 2018 By

A Personal Appeal from Jeremy Alford You may have heard about a fundraiser scheduled for next week (on Tuesday, March 27) for CC73, a

Rabalais: Hale Boggs Runs Afoul of Hoover and the FBI

March 20, 2018 By

In the spring of 1971, Congressman Hale Boggs of New Orleans, then the House majority leader, was making moves on Capitol Hill. A well

Filed Under: Featured