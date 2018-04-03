They Said It – March 22

April 3, 2018 By
Email Send

"One of those is a DINO (Democrat in name only), by the way."
—Rep. Sam Jones, referring to the membership of the Ways and Means Committee  

"We can't even pass gas."
—Jones, on the House

"This House is dysfunctional."
—Jones

"They’re not getting enough done to be fatigued."
—Gov. John Bel Edwards, commenting on legislators

"We are starting to get more and more ladies working at Angola — I'm not the most politically correct guy in the room for sure — but you don't need a bunch of ladies guarding men."
—Rep. Kenny Havard 

"For a flat state, we have a lot of cliffs."
—Gambit’s Clancy DuBos, while lecturing at LSU this week

"Jud C will meet in Committee Room F, as in felony."
—Sen. Dan Claitor, announcing a meeting of the Judiciary C Committee, which he chairs

"It’s easier to get an opioid or a bag of weed than it is to get freaking alcohol."
—Sen. Eric LaFleur, on his proposed change to the drinking age, in The Manship School News Service

"This is a Great Dane-sized whiz down the leg of every taxpayer."
—U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on the proposed spending bill before Congress 

"I think whoever designed this isn’t qualified to run a food truck."
—Kennedy 

"In today’s society, getting 80 percent of people in any group to agree on any topic is a phenomenal task."
—Louisiana District Attorneys Association Executive Director Pete Adams, on proposed jury legislation

They Said It – March 22

April 3, 2018 By

"One of those is a DINO (Democrat in name only), by the way." —Rep. Sam Jones, referring to the membership of the Ways and Means Committee

RABALAIS: The Bogalusa Senator Known As Sixty

April 3, 2018 By

The Louisiana Legislature has seen many characters pass through its halls. But none were quite like Benjamin Burras Rayburn, who represented

POLITICAL CHATTER

April 3, 2018 By

— Danny Wilson, the chief lobbyist for AT&T, will celebrate 45 years of service with the company tomorrow. Now that’s a milestone. —

AGE CHANGE POSSIBLE ON GUNS, NOT BOOZE

April 3, 2018 By

It was a bad day to between the ages of 18 and 20 at the Capitol today, especially if you’re a gun enthusiast and feeling eager to imbibe in

ICYMI: WAITING ON THE BUDGET

April 3, 2018 By

Legislators have begin their fourth week of the regular session. Soon the House and Senate will have a month behind them, and another two to

GAMARD’S BELTWAY BEAT

April 3, 2018 By

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has been making rounds to talk about his opioid abuse legislation in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Covington. His

#HBD TRACKERS!

April 3, 2018 By

— Tuesday 04/03: Former Sen. Rick Gallot, Paul Sawyer, Todd Thompson, Lori Melancon, Lee Zurik, Bill Profita and Joey Durel — Wednesday

Threats & Consequences

April 3, 2018 By

This week's edition of The Tracker comes to you the day after the annual Taste of The Senate event. It was held, as always, across the

LOWDOWN: The Real Story Behind PAR

April 2, 2018 By

﻿ You might think about golf when you hear or see it, but down here in Louisiana, especially in political circles, PAR has a whole

Add Scott Simon to the SOS Watchlist

April 2, 2018 By

In addition to Speaker Taylor Barras, there’s another legislator you should add to your watchlist for secretary of state. GOP Rep. Scott

Higgins Transitioning To Campaign Mode

April 2, 2018 By

Following a memorable election two years ago, and a first term marked by less-than-aggressive fundraising and personality-driven politics,

POD: The Brothers Chabert

April 2, 2018 By

Listen to Sen. Norby Chabert and Board of Regents Vice Chairman Marty Chabert in the new episode of The LaPolitics Report podcast. Marty, of

TPG Welcomes Faith Garbett

March 29, 2018 By

The Picard Group team continues to grow, and we’re excited to announce that Faith Garbett has come aboard as director of

THE BIG STORY: Sterling decision will rule the day

March 27, 2018 By

Attorney General Jeff Landry asked his rank-and-file employees to stay home today. Law enforcement officials were working late into the

Rabalais’ LaHistory: Before Winning Her Governorship, Blanco Also Lost

March 27, 2018 By

Kathleen Babineaux Blanco owns the distinction of serving as Louisiana’s only female governor. But she didn't land the job on her first

Alford: Candidates Drop Labels, Voters Drop Out

March 27, 2018 By

There were roughly 130 elections on the ballot this past Saturday, March 24, in 22 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. Races big and small were won

Political Chatter: Lawsuits and Egg Hunts

March 27, 2018 By

— Easter is around the corner. Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards celebrated at the governor’s mansion on Monday. Reporter

Gamard’s Beltway Beat: White House Turnover and the Spending Bill

March 27, 2018 By

Here’s the big news from the White House… John Bolton is President Donald Trump’s new national security advisor, following Lt. Gen. H.R.

#HBD TRACKERS!

March 27, 2018 By

— Tuesday 03/27: Rep. Dee Richard, Sen. Mike Walsworth, Danielle Bourgeois Clapinski, Cindy Moore, Ed Sexton, Trey Baucum and Paul Hart

#LA: Reaching Your Audience

March 27, 2018 By

This month on Hashtag Louisiana, we’re talking metrics. How do you tell if your campaign is reaching people and compelling them to act?

WOMENTUM: Will 2019 shrink the Legislature’s gender gap?

March 26, 2018 By

Of the 144 state legislative races LaPolitics is tracking ahead of the 2019 cycle (we’ve published reports on 47 contests so far and more

Governor Nearing $1M YTD

March 26, 2018 By

Before the fundraising ban of the regular session took hold on March 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards managed to raise nearly $1 million during the

They Said It – March 15

March 26, 2018 By

"The sky has been falling since the day I walked in here." —Freshman Rep. Larry Bagley "We like birds and squirrels, not

LOWDOWN: When Politics Runs In the Family

March 26, 2018 By

﻿ This week, we’re looking at those Bayou State dynasties that have made Louisiana what it is — one generation at a time. We’re talking

Capitol Gains: Taylor Barras & Huey Long

March 25, 2018 By

In this episode of Capitol Gains, your monthly Sunday morning political talk show, go on a rarely-seen tour of Huey Long's old office in the

Filed Under: Featured