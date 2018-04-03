They Said It – March 22

By

"One of those is a DINO (Democrat in name only), by the way."

—Rep. Sam Jones, referring to the membership of the Ways and Means Committee

"We can't even pass gas."

—Jones, on the House

"This House is dysfunctional."

—Jones

"They’re not getting enough done to be fatigued."

—Gov. John Bel Edwards, commenting on legislators

"We are starting to get more and more ladies working at Angola — I'm not the most politically correct guy in the room for sure — but you don't need a bunch of ladies guarding men."

—Rep. Kenny Havard

"For a flat state, we have a lot of cliffs."

—Gambit’s Clancy DuBos, while lecturing at LSU this week

"Jud C will meet in Committee Room F, as in felony."

—Sen. Dan Claitor, announcing a meeting of the Judiciary C Committee, which he chairs

"It’s easier to get an opioid or a bag of weed than it is to get freaking alcohol."

—Sen. Eric LaFleur, on his proposed change to the drinking age, in The Manship School News Service

"This is a Great Dane-sized whiz down the leg of every taxpayer."

—U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on the proposed spending bill before Congress

"I think whoever designed this isn’t qualified to run a food truck."

—Kennedy

"In today’s society, getting 80 percent of people in any group to agree on any topic is a phenomenal task."

—Louisiana District Attorneys Association Executive Director Pete Adams, on proposed jury legislation