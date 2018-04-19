SPONSORED: Festival International 2018 Is Here

Next week is the start of the largest international music and arts festival in the United States: Festival International.

Festival International brings performers, artists, guests and visitors, from all over the world, to the Acadiana area, where they experience music, art, food and more. It is a huge economic boost for the region and provides an opportunity to show what the Acadiana region has to offer.

The five-day festival begins Wednesday, April 25 and continues through Sunday, April 29. This family-oriented event has something for everyone and new special events added each year.

Music and dancing – Seven stages, strategically placed in downtown Lafayette, with local and international performers. And at each performance, you will find dancers in front of the stage– young or old, rain or shine.

Art exhibits and vendors – Two areas designated in downtown Lafayette with art, furniture, jewelry, and more from over 140 vendors from across the United States.

Theatre – A unique film series will be shown at the Omni Center on Tuesday, April 24, and theatre performances will be held at Cité des Arts on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28.

Courir du Festival 5K – This 5K walk/run race is open to all ages and helps kick off your festival celebration on Saturday morning.

Scène des Jeunes – Area designated for children’s activities, performances, crafts, dancing, and much more.

And of course…..food! Over 30 vendors bring their special menu to downtown Lafayette, providing the opportunity to try something new.

A new feature this year: RFID wristbands and cashless payment technology. You will no longer purchase tickets for beverages; you simply stop at a Top-up station at Festival and load money to your wristband using cash, credit or debit. Didn’t use all your money after Festival? The unused funds will be refunded to your card or bank account.

Thanks to multiple event sponsors and hundreds of volunteers, after 32 years, Festival International remains free to the general public.

For more information, go to https://festivalinternational.org/

