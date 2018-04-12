SPONSORED: Building Homes And Providing Hope

By

On Thursday, April 26, the annual Village of Hope Gala will to be held at Le Pavillon in Lafayette and includes a four-course meal specially prepared by Chef John Folse & Company, as well as live and silent auctions. The gala benefits Cross Catholic Outreach and the Kobonal Haiti Mission who work together to help alleviate poverty in Kobonal, Haiti.

Cross Catholic Outreach supports programs aimed to improve poverty-stricken areas in developing countries and provides material aid such as food, clothing, shelter and medicines. The Kobonal Haiti Mission, led by Father Glenn Meaux from Abbeville, LA, creates housing, education and feeding programs and provides Catholic spiritual teachings for thousands of people in the Kobonal community. Father Meaux and his staff continue to lift up the community by teaching them how to build homes, dig wells for clean water, grow their own produce and other important skills that will be shared with the next generation and eventually break the poverty cycle.

This year’s goal is to raise $375,000 and provide housing for 60 families. Most Kobonal families live in homes made of mud and sticks, and a sturdy new home can be built for $6,000. Ryane Broussard, 2017 gala chair, is dedicated to making this event a success. For the last 4 years, Broussard has traveled to Haiti and witnessed first-hand the positive and transformative results of the gala’s fundraising efforts, which has intensified her commitment to this cause.

The Picard Group is proud to be a part of this mission, with two of our own staff members, Natalie Person and Tyron Picard, serving on the gala committee. Tyron Picard, founder and Principal of The Picard Group, originally developed the idea of raising funds to help with Father Meaux’s mission.

While the auction items will not be revealed until the evening of the event, as a sneak peek, Chef John Folse has graciously donated a private catered dinner for the auction.

To attend the Village of Hope Gala, click here: http://www.crosscatholic.org/uploads/VOH-2018-RSVP.PDF