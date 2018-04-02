LOWDOWN: Up to PAR There’s a lot of golf in the news these days… But down here in the Bayou State, we have a completely different meaning for PAR. We’re gonna

Add Scott Simon to the SOS Watchlist In addition to Speaker Taylor Barras, there’s another legislator you should add to your watchlist for secretary of state. GOP Rep. Scott

Higgins Transitioning To Campaign Mode Following a memorable election two years ago, and a first term marked by less-than-aggressive fundraising and personality-driven politics,

POD: The Brothers Chabert This week, we sat down with Houma Sen. and Natural Resources Chairman Norby Chabert and Board of Regents Vice Chairman Marty Chabert, two

TPG Welcomes Faith Garbett The Picard Group team continues to grow, and we’re excited to announce that Faith Garbett has come aboard as director of

THE BIG STORY: Sterling decision will rule the day Attorney General Jeff Landry asked his rank-and-file employees to stay home today. Law enforcement officials were working late into the

Rabalais’ LaHistory: Before Winning Her Governorship, Blanco Also Lost Kathleen Babineaux Blanco owns the distinction of serving as Louisiana’s only female governor. But she didn't land the job on her first

Alford: Candidates Drop Labels, Voters Drop Out There were roughly 130 elections on the ballot this past Saturday, March 24, in 22 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. Races big and small were won

Political Chatter: Lawsuits and Egg Hunts — Easter is around the corner. Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards celebrated at the governor’s mansion on Monday. Reporter

Gamard’s Beltway Beat: White House Turnover and the Spending Bill Here’s the big news from the White House… John Bolton is President Donald Trump’s new national security advisor, following Lt. Gen. H.R.

#HBD TRACKERS! — Tuesday 03/27: Rep. Dee Richard, Sen. Mike Walsworth, Danielle Bourgeois Clapinski, Cindy Moore, Ed Sexton, Trey Baucum and Paul Hart

#LA: Reaching Your Audience This month on Hashtag Louisiana, we’re talking metrics. How do you tell if your campaign is reaching people and compelling them to act?

WOMENTUM: Will 2019 shrink the Legislature’s gender gap? Of the 144 state legislative races LaPolitics is tracking ahead of the 2019 cycle (we’ve published reports on 47 contests so far and more

Governor Nearing $1M YTD Before the fundraising ban of the regular session took hold on March 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards managed to raise nearly $1 million during the

They Said It – March 15 "The sky has been falling since the day I walked in here." —Freshman Rep. Larry Bagley "We like birds and squirrels, not

LOWDOWN: When Politics Runs In the Family ﻿ This week, we’re looking at those Bayou State dynasties that have made Louisiana what it is — one generation at a time. We’re talking

Capitol Gains: Taylor Barras & Huey Long In this episode of Capitol Gains, your monthly Sunday morning political talk show, go on a rarely-seen tour of Huey Long's old office in the

POD: The Senator From Westwego For our 50th episode of our podcast series, we invited back our very first guest, Senate President John Alario. In an entertaining and

(SPONSORED) WAITR: A SMALL BUSINESS SUCCESS STORY Regardless of your lifestyle or schedule, you have heard of Waitr. Waitr’s story is an inspiration to many who want to startup small

DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Abraham would prescribe limited convention In yet another signal that Congressman Ralph Abraham will be on the ballot in 2018 and probably 2019, the veterinarian-turned-physician told

Rabalais: Slidell Mayoral Race (Plus Others) Is Anybody’s Game In terms of the March 24 elections, no other city-wide race quite matches the dynamics of Slidell’s mayoral contest, which locals describe

They Said It – March 8 "One hump would be fine." —Senate President John Alario, when asked if he would prefer a unicameral legislature "I hope that will

Alford: Why LaPOLITICS Needs Your Help A Personal Appeal from Jeremy Alford You may have heard about a fundraiser scheduled for next week (on Tuesday, March 27) for CC73, a

Rabalais: Hale Boggs Runs Afoul of Hoover and the FBI In the spring of 1971, Congressman Hale Boggs of New Orleans, then the House majority leader, was making moves on Capitol Hill. A well