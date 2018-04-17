 #HBD TRACKERS!

By

— Tuesday 04/17: Shelly Dupre

— Wednesday 04/18: Rep. Sam Jones, Rep. Jerome “Nature Boy” Zeringue, former Rep. Roy Burrell, Carl Redman and Kathy Stuart

— Thursday 04/19: Pho expert Mary Elise Schlesinger and Stewart Cathey

— Friday 04/20: Rep. Thomas Carmody, former Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Ryan Heck and Geoffrey Green

— Saturday 04/21: Charlie Davis

— Sunday 04/22: Rep. Chris Leopold, Chris Comeaux and Jeanne Burns Dempster

— Monday 04/23: Rep. Dorothy Sue Hill and Rachel Charbonnet

WEDDINGS & ANNIVERSARIES

— Denise Thibodeaux and her husband Dirk celebrated not only the observance of tax day on April 15, but also their nuptials.

— Katie and Coye Corkern toasted to the same thing on the same day, for the 12th year in a row.

— Candy Maness and her Air Force hubby Rob celebrated their anniversary yesterday.

— So did Kris Kimball and her special squeeze Charlie Whinham. Monday brought with it their first anniversary.

— And so did Jamie Landry Nakamoto and her journo-love Chris. They chalked up year number eight yesterday.

— Over the weekend Tyler Koch and her main man Cary had their turn and cheered six years together.