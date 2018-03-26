WOMENTUM: Will 2019 shrink the Legislature’s gender gap?

By

Of the 144 state legislative races LaPolitics is tracking ahead of the 2019 cycle (we’ve published reports on 47 contests so far and more are coming), there are at least 25 districts — 17 in the House and eight in the Senate — that include women candidates for open seats (9) and those occupied by incumbents (16).

In most cases, the new legislative candidates are either matched or outnumbered by their male opponents. But already LaPolitics has received anecdotal reports that unannounced women candidates are eyeing district seats in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport. In other words, the early headcount may represent the genesis of a larger electoral wave, a surge of momentum that could build as more female candidates declare their intentions.

That’s the political read in other states. Across the nation there are reportedly 500 non-incumbents — a potentially record-setting number — planning to run for mostly congressional seats, and to a lesser degree governorships. Talking heads and pundits point to women’s marches, the #MeToo movement and President Donald Trump being pulled into the orbit of a wide range of controversies, like the one involving Stormy Daniels, Louisiana’s modern-day Blaze Starr.

Back home in Louisiana, Rep. Helena Moreno, who spearheaded the women’s policy and advocacy group Ignite, said women have also been motivated by the state’s bottom-of-the-national rankings on equal pay and domestic violence. She further suggested that the interest is sustainable. "This movement isn’t going away," she said. "It’s kind of like a snowball effect. It started small and it has been rolling and rolling and rolling."

There are indeed indications that the Bayou State has caught the women-for-office wave, particularly to the left of the political spectrum. Emerge Louisiana, a state chapter that trains Democratic women to be candidates, is conducting its inaugural classes for a group of more than two dozen women. Not all are going to be on a ballot next year. But the organization did garner the same number of applicants for its current class as Virginia’s chapter did in 2017, just before the state replaced 11 men with women in its statehouse.

The Louisiana GOP is working on plugging into its own women-electing machine and some of its leaders admit that the party hasn’t exactly honed female tickets in the past. But that oversight has been replaced by an aggressive grassroots program, Chairman Louis Gurvich and Executive Director Andrew Bautsch, both new to their jobs, said in an episode of The LaPolitics Report podcast that will be released Tuesday. "Female candidates are being actively recruited," Gurvich said during today’s recording.

For now, progress is difficult to find. Men outnumber women on Louisiana’s March 24 ballot three to one, and there are no women running in the state’s two special House elections, which will also be decided next weekend. While women make up 25 percent of legislatures nationally, on average, the Louisiana Legislature has a 15 percent representation, placing it at the bottom of the list alongside Alabama and Mississippi. Higher up on the ballot, a woman hasn’t held statewide office here since former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu lost her seat in 2015, following a bitter 2014 race against senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.

According to data from Rutgers University Center for American Women and Politics and the National Conference of State Legislatures, the Louisiana Legislature saw its high water mark under former Gov. Kathleen Banco’s term, when 17 percent of the elected body were women. The figure dipped under Gov. Bobby Jindal, from 16 percent in his first term to 11 percent in his second.

That means the 15 percent representation of women in this term is an uptick. But the stat isn’t the only thing that matters. Moreno, for example, said she wanted to see more policymakers embracing women’s issues while running for legislative seats — even male candidates. "We have to make sure and elect people who put women as a priority. Until that happens, policy-wise," she said, noting equal pay and other topics, "we’re not going to move up from 51."

Meet The Candidates

Here are the legislative races being tracked by LaPolitics that so far include potential women candidates:

—HD20/PYLANT/INCUMBENT: Catahoula Parish Police Juror Judy Duhon is shopping around for consulting help and starting her campaign. She’s expected to run against incumbent Rep. Steve Pylant.

—HD33/DANAHAY/OPEN: Democrat Teri Johnson, who heads the Calcasieu Federation of Teachers, could run. Local politicos are trying to get her to gear up for the race now just in case Rep. Mike Danahay wins his bid for Sulphur mayor. Other potential candidates are Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Les Farnum and Sulphur City Councilman Stuart Moss.

—HD34/FRANKLIN/OPEN: Lobbyists keeping tabs on this one suspect educator Elizabeth Griffin could run against a large slate of male candidates.

—HD37/GUNN/OPEN: Marion Fox, president of the Jeff Davis Economic Development and Tourist Commission, is considering running. She could have Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Shalon Latour as a rival.

—HD50/JONES/OPEN: Rep. Sam Jone’s daughter, Allison Jones, may be a contender.

—SD14/COLOMB/OPEN: Rep. Pat Smith has declared her candidacy for the seat.

—SD20/CHABERT/OPEN: Former Rep. Lenar Whitney, a Republican, is among a handful of hopefuls, along with businessman Mike Fesi, Rep. Tanner Magee and former Rep. Damon Baldone.

—SD28/LAFLEUR/OPEN: Turkey Creek’s Republican mayor Heather Cloud could run for the seat, against a rumored cast that includes Reps. Robert Johnson and Bernard LeBas.

—SD34/THOMPSON/OPEN: Rep. Katrina Jackson may be a candidate against Rep. Bubba Chaney.

Meanwhile, the Legislature has 16 incumbent females who are expected to run for re-election in 2019. In the House, they are Reps. Barbara Carpenter, Beryl Amedée, Paula Davis, Stephanie Hilferty, Julie Emerson, Dodie Horton, Denise Marcelle, Polly Thomas, Valarie Hodges, Katrina Jackson, Julie Stokes and Malinda White. In the upper chamber, they are Sens. Regina Barrow, Sharon Hewitt, Beth Mizell and Karen Carter Peterson.

The Statewide Landscape

As Secretary of State Tom Schedler finishes up what is likely to be his final term in office, due to a lawsuit from a female employee, political consultants are wondering if his announced exit will pave the way for successful messaging from a lead female candidate.

"I think it makes women candidates relevant because of why it became an open seat in the first place," said Amy Jones, a political consultant with roots in Acadiana. "We have women who are capable of stepping up and winning. The climate will continue to create an environment where women are running for office like this. They’ve grown disillusioned. It’s very real and it’s the first time I’m seeing it."

In terms of statewide office, there are three women whose names continue to float to the surface. None of them, however, have pulled the trigger.

After abandoning her bid for state treasurer in 2016 as she was treated for cancer, GOP Rep. Julie Stokes has been the source of speculation about another run for the money gig in 2019. She has also most recently been thrown in the mix as a possible candidate for secretary of state.

Democrat Mary Leach Werner, a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors, confirmed to LaPolitics last month that she is being encouraged to consider running for lieutenant governor or treasurer. But after Schedler’s bombshell — for which he proclaims innocence — Werner has likewise been tossed in as a potential candidate for secretary of state as well.

Finally there’s GOP Sen. Sharon Hewitt, an aggressive campaigner who has hit the road over the past year as a maybe-opponent to Gov. John Bel Edwards. But she has likewise been included in recent rundowns of contenders for Senate president next term.

As for the others looking to replace Schedler, USA Today’s Greg Hilburn penned a story this morning that included possible looks from Sens. Gerald Long and Mike Walsworth; Rep. Paul Hollis; and former Rep. Bryan Adams.