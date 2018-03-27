THE BIG STORY: Sterling decision will rule the day

By

Attorney General Jeff Landry asked his rank-and-file employees to stay home today. Law enforcement officials were working late into the night, preparing for the unexpected. Social media posts are sending residents of Baton Rouge, and many other locales, down a digital rabbit hole.

The Alton Sterling case is again the center of attention — and Landry’s announcement that he wouldn’t prosecute the city police officers involved in Sterling’s shooting is already making national headlines.

It’s a large stage for Landry, and an important case of note for the state Justice Department. The fear is that old wounds will be opened by not just the prosecution decision, but the eventual release of the full video of the incident.

Onlookers are hoping the public wake that the general and his decision will leave won’t be as heart-wrenching as the summer of 2016. Given the pain and divisiveness of that summer, it’s difficult to see how we would ever allow ourselves to repeat that history.

Still, much of the city was sitting atop eggshells as the sun warmed our piece of terra this morning, with no willing to shift their weight and no one wanting to hear the sound of a crack. That feeling of unease persists right now. So we wait and listen and watch and engage.

As for life inside the Capitol, it’s going to be a rough day for the delegation representing Baton Rouge proper. Sen. Regina Barrow has already postponed a community meeting she was co-hosting with Rep. Barbara West Carpenter later tonight. Meanwhile, Rep. Edmond Jordan will be juggling his session responsibilities with his role as an attorney for members of the Sterling family.

Depending on how things go, other lawmakers may use their time on the floor this afternoon to comment on Landry’s decision or just the general mood of the city. The House convenes at 3 p.m., with the Senate following suit one hour later.