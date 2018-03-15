SPONSORED: The Picard Group Welcomes Hunter Hall

By

We are proud to announce that Hunter Hall has joined the federal affairs team at The Picard Group. Hunter brings a wealth of knowledge on many issues which will be a considerable asset to our clients.

Prior to The Picard Group, Hunter was appointed by President Trump as Special Assistant to the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce. His experience with foreign and domestic governments and corporations provides a unique perspective for our clients. “Being able to travel the country and the world with the Secretary of Commerce was an honor, but it was also an education in business and trade at an international level that would be difficult to find anywhere else,” said Hall.

With five years of government and political experience, Hunter has established a vast network of relationships in a multitude of industries, businesses, and constituent groups from across the United States. “His network of relationships in all things commerce, trade and infrastructure, among others, both foreign and domestic, will offer our clients an unparalleled degree of resources and talent,” said Tyron Picard, founder and Principal of The Picard Group.

Hunter is joining a strong federal affairs team made up of Emily Bacque, Paige H. Hightower, and former Congressman Rodney Alexander. “The team at The Picard Group is an experienced, motivated group of individuals, and I’m honored to join them in delivering tangible results for a robust set of clients,” said Hunter.

With his boots on the ground in D.C., Hunter will help develop and grow the firm’s government relations and public affairs services. “My experience in Washington, especially in the Trump Administration, has provided me the ability to truly understand Washington’s perspective on issues facing The Picard Group’s clients in Louisiana and around the country,” said Hall.

Prior to working for the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Trump Campaign, Hunter served as Southwest Regional Director for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy for two years and the Republican National Committee for one year. During this time, Hunter traveled throughout Louisiana, learning first-hand about the importance of key industries critical to the success of the state.

Hunter, who was an active “Big Brother” at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, said “Prior to joining the team, one of the first things Tyron discussed with me was community involvement. Knowing that giving back to the community is of the highest priorities for the firm, I have a clear understanding of this team and the values they uphold.”