SPONSORED: Meet Erin Pelletier Robicheaux

Every team would be lucky to have an Erin Pelletier Robicheaux on board.  

In December 2014, Robicheaux was provided the opportunity to work in her first professional job.  Since joining the team, she has been exposed to many opportunities. “I started as a receptionist, which gave me a good foundation of The Picard Group and how I work with the team,” Robicheaux said.

After a year, Robicheaux was promoted to external affairs coordinator and began managing internal and external events. This position allowed her to learn how to coordinate and set up events from the ground up.  Assembling a budget, designing invitations, and catering the needs to each particular event gave her a new perspective on how events are assembled and how important it is to know your audience.

To date, Robicheaux’s most memorable event is the Kentucky Derby party that she has organized for the past two years. This event is close to her heart, as her family has been involved with horse racing her entire life. “My grandfather owns race horses, and my uncle is a trainer, so it’s been a big part of my life,” Robicheaux said. Combining her past with her present job brings an interesting take on the event.  Three months prior to the event, she begins brainstorming on new ideas that can be incorporated at the party, including music, decorations, venue and overall party flow.  “With over 150 people in attendance, we have live music, mint juleps, hors d’oeurves, and an auction/Calcutta of all 20 Derby horses,” Robicheaux said. Everyone has a great time for “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.”

A little over a year ago, she moved into the role of executive assistant and continues to excel and learn in her new position. She works closely with all employees and ensures that the team is organized, aligned and prepared for each day.  “Each day is different, providing a diverse list of job responsibilities, which I thoroughly enjoy,” Robicheaux said.  She enjoys working with all clients and building relationships. While working in events exposed her to clients sporadically, she now has the opportunity to interact with clients on a more frequent basis and to better understand their industry. Robicheaux is grateful for new experiences and various roles that she’s been offered at The Picard Group.

Robicheaux and her husband, Hunter, welcomed their newest family addition last year. Emily was born in early December 2017, and Robicheaux is embracing her most important role as a new mom. “Family is my number one priority. I’m lucky that our families are very involved,” Robicheaux said.

As a 2014 graduate of University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Robicheaux performed with Ragin Jazz, UL Lafayette’s dance team, and her passion for dance continues while teaching at DeLarue Dance Centre. Since 2010, she has taught various ages and styles of dancing and can’t wait to share her gift of dancing with Emily.

Louisiana through and through, she enjoys attending local festivals and loves listening to Wayne Toups.  Robicheaux says she’s still learning the ins and outs of cooking, but she’s perfected this recipe, and Hunter loves it.

Chicken in Puff Pastry

— 4 chicken tenderloins

— 1/8 teaspoon salt

— 1/8 teaspoon pepper

— 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

— 1/2 cup cream cheese spread

— 1/2 cup shredded American cheese

— 1 egg

— 1 tablespoon water

DIRECTIONS

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper — set aside. On a lightly floured surface, roll puff pastry into a 14-in. square. Cut into four squares. Spoon 2 tablespoons cream cheese into the center of each square; top with shredded cheese and chicken.

Whisk egg and water; lightly brush over edges. Bring opposite corners of pastry over each bundle. Pinch seams to seal. Place seam side down on a greased baking sheet and brush with remaining egg mixture. Bake at 400° for 18-22 minutes or until golden brown. Yield: 4 servings.

