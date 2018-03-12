LOWDOWN: Louisiana’s Talented Politicians

By

In this episode of the Lowdown, we’re exploring some not-so-hidden gems of talent in our public officials.

Yes, they can do more than magic tricks on the state budget. We take a look in the video at Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne’s prankster impressions, Sen. Jonathan Perry’s Cajun comedy stand-ups, former Attorney General Buddy Caldwell’s Elvis vocals and Sen. Fred Mills’ double-persona in his TV pharmacy ads.

And don’t forget Congressman Clay Higgins, who gained internet fame for his “America’s Toughest Cop” crime-stopper videos during his sheriff’s captain days — yes, it requires talent for our U.S. lawmaker to declaring a “hunt” on an armed gang member before saying he does “dumbbell presses with weights bigger than you.”

Who did we miss? Drop us a tip at news@lapolitics.com.