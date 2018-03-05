LOWDOWN: 157 Years of Louisiana Flags

By

If you want to watch a video about the intersection of Louisiana and flags, well...you’re kind of a freak. But we are too, so that’s why our latest episode of the Lowdown takes a journey through our Bayou State’s colorful flag history.

Ever wondered why we have that line of flags in the Capitol Rotunda, or in the ones hanging behind the Senate President in the upper chamber?

Can you identify our very first flag, dating back to Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto? Or our second that had the fleur de lis from France’s Louis XIV? And then the one from when we went back to Spain, and then back to France?

Better yet, check out what our flag looked like after the Louisiana Purchase and during the Civil War. Turns out it wasn’t until the 1900s that our beloved mother pelican showed up with her three fledglings, and it took another hundred years before a Houma eighth grader prompted the Legislature to add those three droplets of blood.

Watch, enjoy, and make sure to flex your freaky flag knowledge next time you’re with your colleagues on the first floor of the Capitol.