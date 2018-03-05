LOWDOWN: 157 Years of Louisiana Flags

March 5, 2018 By
Email Send

If you want to watch a video about the intersection of Louisiana and flags, well...you’re kind of a freak. But we are too, so that’s why our latest episode of the Lowdown takes a journey through our Bayou State’s colorful flag history.

Ever wondered why we have that line of flags in the Capitol Rotunda, or in the ones hanging behind the Senate President in the upper chamber?

Can you identify our very first flag, dating back to Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto? Or our second that had the fleur de lis from France’s Louis XIV? And then the one from when we went back to Spain, and then back to France?

Better yet, check out what our flag looked like after the Louisiana Purchase and during the Civil War. Turns out it wasn’t until the 1900s that our beloved mother pelican showed up with her three fledglings, and it took another hundred years before a Houma eighth grader prompted the Legislature to add those three droplets of blood.

Watch, enjoy, and make sure to flex your freaky flag knowledge next time you’re with your colleagues on the first floor of the Capitol.

Attention Turns To Next Special Session, REC & Budget

March 5, 2018 By

Gov. John Bel Edwards has scheduled a press conference following today’s adjournment of the House, which meets at 4 p.m. It’s yet another

SPONSORED: Meet Erin Pelletier Robicheaux

March 1, 2018 By

Every team would be lucky to have an Erin Pelletier Robicheaux on board.   In December 2014, Robicheaux was provided the opportunity to

Is It Dead or Alive?

February 27, 2018 By

— The special session has come down to a matter of degrees. We already know relationships and negotiations are bad at the Capitol. But

ALFORD: Landry, Others Pulls Into Redistricting’s Orbit

February 27, 2018 By

The next census, which is when the U.S. Census Bureau will determine Louisiana’s population, won’t be released until 2020. The subsequent

Uncle Earl, Charles de Gaulle & Winnfield

February 27, 2018 By

RABALAIS’ TUESDAY HISTORY In April of 1960, French President Charles de Gaulle, on a tour of the United States, stopped for a

POLITICAL CHATTER

February 27, 2018 By

— Godspeed to Rep. Chris Broadwater, who gave a heartwarming farewell speech on the House floor yesterday. In the words of House

GAMARD’S BELTWAY BEAT

February 27, 2018 By

Guns. That’s where we left off, and the dialogue has only grown angrier since our last issue. Congress returned to work yesterday to what

#HBD TRACKERS!

February 27, 2018 By

— Tuesday 02/27: Larry Murray and Roy Burns — Wednesday 02/28: Rep. Julie Emerson* and Alan Miller — Thursday 03/01: Former U.S.

LOWDOWN: How To Be A Loser

February 26, 2018 By

When someone wins, someone else doesn’t. That’s why our latest episode of the Lowdown is about how to lose the right way in an

CAPITOL GAINS: Robideaux’s Ways To Be Mean

February 25, 2018 By

Why is Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux making popcorn? Because it's time for Capitol Gains, a Sunday morning talk show for

SPONSORED: ARA Holds Annual Trade Show in New Orleans

February 22, 2018 By

This week, the American Rental Association (ARA) held their annual conference and trade show, The Rental Show, in New Orleans. The event

Feeling Special: Day 2 Down, 15 To Go

February 21, 2018 By

— SPOTTED... The top hands of Gov. John Bel Edwards, at Sullivan's Steakhouse in Baton Rouge, just hours after their boss delivered his

ALFORD: Is Constitutional Convention Chatter Peaking?

February 21, 2018 By

This Louisiana Legislature’s upcoming session-palooza will host at least six legislative instruments, maybe more, calling for various forms

Political History by Mitch Rabalais: When Duke and Shaq Clashed

February 21, 2018 By

In 1991, the LSU Basketball team was one of the best squads in the country. Featuring the nation’s top player, Shaquille O’Neal, the Tigers

Political Chatter

February 21, 2018 By

— The Legislative Black Caucus has new officers: Rep. Randal Gaines was elected chair, Rep. Ted James is vice chair, Rep. Jeff Hall is first

Gamard’s Beltway Beat

February 21, 2018 By

Congress is in recess this week, but plenty has happened since we went on hiatus for the Gras. As folks down in Louisiana reveled in and

#HBD TRACKERS!

February 21, 2018 By

— Tuesday 02/20: Haley Jupiter, Emma Allain and Jason Berry — Wednesday 02/21: Former Congressman Charles Boustany — Thursday 02/22:

LOWDOWN: What NOT to Do When Reporters Come Knocking

February 20, 2018 By

In this episode of the Lowdown, we’re letting you in on five things you should avoid doing when you come in contact with a journalist —

HASHTAG LOUISIANA: Policing Chatrooms and Mastering Newsfeeds

February 20, 2018 By

﻿ This episode of our digital-focused podcast is all about communication. We give you some simple guidelines for engaging with your

SPONSORED: What to Expect This Time Around

February 8, 2018 By

When the Louisiana State Legislature convenes on March 12, one issue will overshadow all others — the budget. It will be the absolute

Alford: Defining The Louisiana Mood

February 6, 2018 By

I was eating boiled crawfish last Friday night with my wife and children in Baton Rouge — Crawfish season! Finally! — when I received a text

Rabalais: That Year There Was No Mardi Gras

February 6, 2018 By

When the good times (and parades) didn’t roll for Dutch Throughout history, only cataclysmic events such as invading Yankees, Yellow

Political Chatter

February 6, 2018 By

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “How do you catch a unicorn? Unique up on it!” (P.S. Happy Mardi Gras!) —

Gamard’s Beltway Beat: Another Shutdown?

February 6, 2018 By

It’s a good thing our congressional delegation got their Carnival fill at the 65th Parish a couple of weeks ago, because pending votes on

