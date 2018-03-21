DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Abraham would prescribe limited convention

March 21, 2018 By
Email Send

In yet another signal that Congressman Ralph Abraham will be on the ballot in 2018 and probably 2019, the veterinarian-turned-physician told LaPolitics this week that his potential bid for governor would be anchored by a vow to rewrite key sections of Louisiana’s guiding charter. "If I decide to run for governor, my top priority would be to call for a limited constitutional convention to make fundamental changes to the way business is done in Baton Rouge," Abraham said.

More specifics are forthcoming, particularly if Abraham decides to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards. But the congressman’s thoughts on the topic do reveal some policy interests.

"A government closest to the people can better serve the people, so local governments need to be able to raise and keep local tax dollars in their own backyards instead of sending them to a black hole in Baton Rouge," said Abraham. "We have to give local governments the space they need to thrive and give the Legislature the ability to make the spending cuts that need to be made."

As is the case with other policymakers interested in a constitutional rewrite, Abraham said he would want to point a spotlight on the budget process. "We have some major problems in Louisiana, especially with the budget," he said. "This is partly because we have a Constitution where Baton Rouge takes all of your tax dollars, gives most of them to special interests and the people might get the leftovers."

Aside from the policy implications, Abraham’s interview with LaPolitics revealed he won’t shy away from political contrasts.

"Much of our Constitution is sound and not all of our funds and dedications are bad, but if we really want to make meaningful, fundamental changes, then everything has to be on the table, and we must have an honest discussion about what stays, what goes and what's revised. We can't have that conversation unless we have a governor willing to do the hard work, put the Louisiana people first and make the hard decisions that might not be politically popular, but have to be made," Abraham said, adding the Constitution does too much to create an all-powerful governorship that freely picks winners and losers. "It's been a long time since we had a governor willing to do that, but if I run it's exactly what I'll do."

Asked for his reaction, Richard Carbo, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ deputy chief of staff, said, "We’re glad to see that Congressman Abraham agrees with the governor that a constitutional convention is necessary, but it won't do a thing to solve our immediate budget challenges. In fact, we know from his recent comments that he would make deep cuts to education, health care and law enforcement, which is not what the people of Louisiana want. That sounds like the farthest thing from a strong leader and actually puts his own political interests ahead of the needs of our state."

In other words, the 2019 race for governor is underway.

This story was originally published in LaPOLITICS Weekly on March 8, 2018. Wish you had read it then?Become a part of our elite community by subscribing today!

DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Abraham would prescribe limited convention

March 21, 2018 By

In yet another signal that Congressman Ralph Abraham will be on the ballot in 2018 and probably 2019, the veterinarian-turned-physician told

Slidell Mayoral Race (Plus Others) Is Anybody’s Game

March 21, 2018 By

In terms of the March 24 elections, no other city-wide race quite matches the dynamics of Slidell’s mayoral contest, which locals describe

Place Your Bets

March 21, 2018 By

Rep. Major Thibaut’s HB 245 would not only legalize sports betting, following a policy trend that’s sweeping the nation, but also table

New Government Entity Would Review Government Entities

March 21, 2018 By

In what could be the most ironic bill filed for the regular session (it’s still early and there are still bills to review), HB 664 by Rep.

They Said It – March 8

March 21, 2018 By

"One hump would be fine." —Senate President John Alario, when asked if he would prefer a unicameral legislature "I hope that will

Alford: Why LaPOLITICS Needs Your Help

March 20, 2018 By

A Personal Appeal from Jeremy Alford You may have heard about a fundraiser scheduled for next week (on Tuesday, March 27) for CC73, a

Rabalais: Hale Boggs Runs Afoul of Hoover and the FBI

March 20, 2018 By

In the spring of 1971, Congressman Hale Boggs of New Orleans, then the House majority leader, was making moves on Capitol Hill. A well

Waiting on HB2

March 20, 2018 By

Louisiana’s annual construction bill is expected to be read into the House later today, kicking off a process that is just as riddled with

Political Chatter

March 20, 2018 By

— Rep. Jay Morris is stepping up and speaking out about his concerns about a proposed constitutional convention. And he has a slick web

AS SEEN ON TWITTER: Lawmakers Split On Convention

March 20, 2018 By

— Rep. Jay Morris (@JayJaymorris3): Beware of a new constitution. All those pushing for it are aiming at the middle class. Noticeably no one

Alford: Looking for a Little Womentum

March 20, 2018 By

I was sitting inside Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge 11 years ago this week, holding my newborn daughter, Zoe, while watching then-Gov.

Gamard’s Beltway Beat

March 20, 2018 By

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has had a busy week. He sent several messages across federal agencies, including one asking for healthcare payment

#HBD TRACKERS!

March 20, 2018 By

— Tuesday 03/20: Rep. Sherman Mack, John Williams, Tony Perkins, late Gov. Oramel H. Simpson (1870) and Blake Corley — Wednesday 03/21:

LOWDOWN: Our Jailhouse Politicians

March 19, 2018 By

These days, it seems there’s always either a politician going to prison or getting out of prison. As the saying goes, half the state is

POD: New Kids on the Block

March 19, 2018 By

In this week’s episode of the LaPOLITICS Report, we talk to members of the Louisiana Republican Party about the future of the GOP and the

SPONSORED: The Picard Group Welcomes Hunter Hall

March 15, 2018 By

We are proud to announce that Hunter Hall has joined the federal affairs team at The Picard Group. Hunter brings a wealth of knowledge on

What’s Up With Session Stuff and What It Means for Politics and Stuff

March 13, 2018 By

1.) The news: Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking Speaker Taylor Barras and President John Alario to pass a resolution that sets an early or

A Conversation With Wildlife & Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet

March 13, 2018 By

Jeremy Alford: I do want to talk fees with you, but I have to ask…  Do you miss it (serving in the Legislature) at all? Secretary Jack

Political Chatter

March 13, 2018 By

— The five managed care organizations (MCOs) that are contracted with the state to provide Medicaid benefits and services have created a new

Alford: The Pace Of Things To Come

March 13, 2018 By

What happens when you take a Louisiana Legislature that’s earning a reputation for disfunction and tell its members that they have just nine

Rabalais: Plaquemines Parish’s “Little War of 1943”

March 13, 2018 By

On June 1, 1943, the Sheriff of Plaquemines Parish, Louis Dauterive, died suddenly. Instead of an orderly transition amid a period of

Gamard’s Beltway Beat

March 13, 2018 By

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is one of the lawmakers sponsoring a “school safety and mental health” bill that directs federal dollars for

#HBD TRACKERS!

March 13, 2018 By

— Tuesday 03/13: Former Congressman Joseph Cao, Rep. Valarie Hodges, Donald Hodge, Jessica Starns Debetaz and Phil Ranier — Wednesday

LOWDOWN: Louisiana’s Talented Politicians

March 12, 2018 By

We’ve finally reached the talent portion of The LaPolitics Lowdown. Which is fortunate. Because, believe us, you do not want to see all of

SPONSORED: Public-private hospital partnerships and their utmost importance to our state

March 8, 2018 By

Funding for Louisiana’s public-private hospital partnerships is in question, and it could have a dramatic effect on healthcare in Louisiana.

Filed Under: Featured