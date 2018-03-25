Capitol Gains: Taylor Barras & Huey Long

By

In this episode of Capitol Gains, your monthly Sunday morning political talk show, go on a rarely-seen tour of Huey Long's old office in the Capitol building, guided by the man who now occupies that same space, House Speaker Taylor Barras.

Find out what makes Barras' doorknob so special, what that button under his desk does and why there are secret corridors in the walls of his office.

After that, stick around for an in-depth conversation with the speaker about his future political plans, the bottleneck in the House and where the Legislature is headed this year.

(TEASER: Barras is being encouraged to run for secretary of state.)