A CONVERSATION WITH HOUSE CLERK BUTCH SPEER

March 6, 2018 By
Email Send

Jeremy Alford: So… Now what?

House Clerk Butch Speer: Well, it’s true that legislatures all over the country — but this one in particular, ours in particular — seem to wait until the boat disappears from under their feet before they start bailing. I think they’re at that point. They can’t put it off any longer. Whether their hair is one fire or whether they’ve run into the wall — whatever the metaphor is — they’re at a point where they have to. And I believe, strongly, that there are two-thirds of people out there who want to do something. There’s certainly that close-to-a-third who want to do nothing and make it as bad as it can be.

JJA: Where do you see the remainder of this term heading? We’re halfway through it and it seems like the body is still evolving and developing.

BS: It is. This is the first term in modern Louisiana politics. Every session before this term operated on a completely different paradigm. The power structure was different. But the ability to encourage members to go along with the desires of leadership was different. An elected group doesn’t learn how to be independent and how to exercise a power independently just by having power given to them. They have to learn how to use that power. This group is learning. Regrettably, I see the next two regular sessions as not being improvements on the collegiality but actually continuing this divide that’s begun amongst them, that they just will find more and more things to separate themselves, and fewer and fewer things to bring themselves together.

JJA: Does this term of the House remind you of any other term in particular?

BS: It doesn’t because, like I said, the whole paradigm of power is different. One could think back to the Roemer term, when we were about as disorganized and rudderless as one could be, and yet we weren’t completely. The governor still had a speaker that was his ally, he still had committee chairs that were his allies, he still had an Appropriations and Ways and Means Committee that were his allies. I mean, at the time, we all thought, “How could it be this bad” Be careful what you wish for. It might come true.

JJA: What about a comparable session? I keep thinking back to that December special that Kathleen Blanco, where Jim Tucker finally organized Republicans and they shut that one down.

BS: They didn’t shut it down having done nothing. They just shut it down before they did everything that the governor wanted done.

JJA: Is there any update on how the election to replace you is going to play out?

BS: No.

JJA: Are you hearing about any candidates?

BS: Obviously, the members have done nothing about actually getting behind someone to give them on-the-job training. I have no clue.

JJA: Has this session reinforced your enthusiasm about retirement?

BS: It certainly has not changed my mind.

A CONVERSATION WITH HOUSE CLERK BUTCH SPEER

March 6, 2018 By

Jeremy Alford: So… Now what? House Clerk Butch Speer: Well, it’s true that legislatures all over the country — but this one in particular,

Rabalais: Rodrigue’s Reluctant Legacy

March 6, 2018 By

RABALAIS’ POLITICAL HISTORY Before George Rodrigue’s Blue Dog made Louisiana’s “I Voted” sticker a hot item, the late artist’s iconic

Political Chatter

March 6, 2018 By

— Andrew Bautsch is the new executive director of the Louisiana Republican Party. He was most recently with Causeway Solutions. — Former

Gamard’s Beltway Beat

March 6, 2018 By

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has introduced the Stop Trafficking in Fentanyl Act, named after a synthetic drug found in heroin: “We are at war

#HBD Trackers!

March 6, 2018 By

— Tuesday 03/06: Lauren Hebert Lee, Greg Meriwether and Jackie Tisdell — Wednesday 03/07: Julie Adams — Thursday 03/08: Former U.S. Sen.

LOWDOWN: 157 Years of Louisiana Flags

March 5, 2018 By

Hey flag freaks! We’ve got your hookup! Our latest episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown will take you on a journey through the Bayou State’s

Attention Turns To Next Special Session, REC & Budget

March 5, 2018 By

Gov. John Bel Edwards has scheduled a press conference following today’s adjournment of the House, which meets at 4 p.m. It’s yet another

SPONSORED: Meet Erin Pelletier Robicheaux

March 1, 2018 By

Every team would be lucky to have an Erin Pelletier Robicheaux on board.   In December 2014, Robicheaux was provided the opportunity to

Is It Dead or Alive?

February 27, 2018 By

— The special session has come down to a matter of degrees. We already know relationships and negotiations are bad at the Capitol. But

ALFORD: Landry, Others Pulls Into Redistricting’s Orbit

February 27, 2018 By

The next census, which is when the U.S. Census Bureau will determine Louisiana’s population, won’t be released until 2020. The subsequent

Uncle Earl, Charles de Gaulle & Winnfield

February 27, 2018 By

RABALAIS’ TUESDAY HISTORY In April of 1960, French President Charles de Gaulle, on a tour of the United States, stopped for a

POLITICAL CHATTER

February 27, 2018 By

— Godspeed to Rep. Chris Broadwater, who gave a heartwarming farewell speech on the House floor yesterday. In the words of House

GAMARD’S BELTWAY BEAT

February 27, 2018 By

Guns. That’s where we left off, and the dialogue has only grown angrier since our last issue. Congress returned to work yesterday to what

#HBD TRACKERS!

February 27, 2018 By

— Tuesday 02/27: Larry Murray and Roy Burns — Wednesday 02/28: Rep. Julie Emerson* and Alan Miller — Thursday 03/01: Former U.S.

LOWDOWN: How To Be A Loser

February 26, 2018 By

When someone wins, someone else doesn’t. That’s why our latest episode of the Lowdown is about how to lose the right way in an

CAPITOL GAINS: Robideaux’s Ways To Be Mean

February 25, 2018 By

Why is Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux making popcorn? Because it's time for Capitol Gains, a Sunday morning talk show for

SPONSORED: ARA Holds Annual Trade Show in New Orleans

February 22, 2018 By

This week, the American Rental Association (ARA) held their annual conference and trade show, The Rental Show, in New Orleans. The event

Feeling Special: Day 2 Down, 15 To Go

February 21, 2018 By

— SPOTTED... The top hands of Gov. John Bel Edwards, at Sullivan's Steakhouse in Baton Rouge, just hours after their boss delivered his

ALFORD: Is Constitutional Convention Chatter Peaking?

February 21, 2018 By

This Louisiana Legislature’s upcoming session-palooza will host at least six legislative instruments, maybe more, calling for various forms

Political History by Mitch Rabalais: When Duke and Shaq Clashed

February 21, 2018 By

In 1991, the LSU Basketball team was one of the best squads in the country. Featuring the nation’s top player, Shaquille O’Neal, the Tigers

Political Chatter

February 21, 2018 By

— The Legislative Black Caucus has new officers: Rep. Randal Gaines was elected chair, Rep. Ted James is vice chair, Rep. Jeff Hall is first

Gamard’s Beltway Beat

February 21, 2018 By

Congress is in recess this week, but plenty has happened since we went on hiatus for the Gras. As folks down in Louisiana reveled in and

#HBD TRACKERS!

February 21, 2018 By

— Tuesday 02/20: Haley Jupiter, Emma Allain and Jason Berry — Wednesday 02/21: Former Congressman Charles Boustany — Thursday 02/22:

LOWDOWN: What NOT to Do When Reporters Come Knocking

February 20, 2018 By

In this episode of the Lowdown, we’re letting you in on five things you should avoid doing when you come in contact with a journalist —

HASHTAG LOUISIANA: Policing Chatrooms and Mastering Newsfeeds

February 20, 2018 By

﻿ This episode of our digital-focused podcast is all about communication. We give you some simple guidelines for engaging with your

Filed Under: Featured