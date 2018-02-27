TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 132 – FEBRUARY 20, 2018

By

February 20, 2018 — Issue No. 132

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com),

Mitch Rabalais (Mitch@LaPolitics.com)

& Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com)

FEELING SPECIAL

2 DOWN, 15 TO GO

— SPOTTED... The top hands of Gov. John Bel Edwards, at Sullivan's Steakhouse in Baton Rouge, just hours after their boss delivered his session-opening speech on Monday. They were joined by a pair of GOP representatives. Was it a signal that the Fourth Floor, having grown weary of the leadership's negotiating style, is carving out its own path to capture conservative votes? Or was it a planning meeting for today's Ways and Means hearing? Or did everyone involved just want a steak?

— Senate President John Alario, to The Bayou Brief's Sue Lincoln: “I’m not sure there will be a long-term resolution like there ought to be. We have to wait on the House.”

— Rep. Ted James: "I have zero confidence in us passing anything of substance."

— Politicos don't call the House Ways and Means Committee the "Ways To Be Mean Committee" for nothing. Members convened this morning to review some of the key tax topics for the special session, but didn't take any important votes. The committee, however, did tip its collective hat. For the most part there was considerable pushback on many of the tax bills discussed today, particularly from conservatives. "I hope we can find some common ground," said Rep. Kenny Havard.

— Among the key tax bills to watch (for now) is HB 23 Rep. Stephen Dwight, which, as introduced, would create a state sales tax structure of 4.5 percent in the new fiscal year. Dwight, though, intends to amend his bill to bring that rate down to 4.25 percent and make it permanent.

— The Ways and Means Committee is expected to meet again tomorrow morning, at which time bills will be brought back up for votes. What actually gets passed depends on who you ask. One longtime lobbyist said the train could get off the tracks very quickly. Another suggested this evening that key committee members already have a plan for sending certain instruments to the floor.

— If Ways To Be Mean does produce votes tomorrow morning, those bills could be heard on the House floor as soon as Friday.

— Chatter is getting louder about lawmakers wrapping this special session up sooner than later, as in before the full 17-day timeline has concluded.

— The House Health and Welfare Committee has moved its hearing on Medicaid work requirements and copay from tomorrow to Thursday. Why? @MelindaDeslatte offered up this Twitter analysis: "Still vote-counting, maybe?"

— Speaker Taylor Barras' constitutional amendment for a state spending cap and his bill to create Louisiana Checkbook both cleared the Appropriations Committee today.

JBE’S SESSION SPEECH, BY THE NUMBERS

(AS PREPARED FOR DELIVERY)

— Total word count: 3,318

— Number of times the word “tax” was spoken: 3

— Number of times the word “cliff” was spoken: 13

— Number of times the word “TOPS” was spoken: 7

— Sasol reached more than 540 new, full-time employees hired. And 93 percent are Louisiana residents.

— Over 428 heavy haul transports delivered to site

— 100,000+ pipe spools received on site

— 257 of 263 modules delivered to site

— 700,000+ linear feet of aboveground piping installed

— 41,000+ tons of steel installed

— $4 billion+ committed to Louisiana businesses

— 232,000 cubic yards of concrete poured

LaPOLITICS LOWDOWN:

Navigating the Pesky Press

In this episode of the Lowdown, we’re letting you in on five things you should avoid doing when you come in contact with a journalist — especially in this state. Here’s some reputation-saving tips we’ve put together after studying some of the bigger, more embarrassing mistakes our past politicians have made when talking to reporters:

— Be nice. You’ll find that isn’t as easy as it sounds.

— If you can’t say something that’s not incriminating, don’t say anything at all.

— Disarm with charm. In other words, butter ‘em up if you want to escape unscathed. Remember that reporters are people, no matter how annoying.

— Ignore them. Completely. (Disclaimer: This one is popular, but doesn't always work. You’ll see what we mean in the video.)

— Use your staffers to physically block them. You know, like defensive linemen — just without the tackling.

You can watch the full crash course here.

ALFORD:

Is Constitutional Convention Chatter Peaking?

This Louisiana Legislature’s upcoming session-palooza will host at least six legislative instruments, maybe more, calling for various forms of constitutional conventions and article-specific rewrites.

This will collectively represent a high-water mark for an elected body that usually gives attention — but not approval — to only one or two such measures annually. The coming debates over altering Louisiana’s guiding charter will also dovetail with ongoing conversations about how to fix the state’s finances (also known as the “Fiscal Cliff”).

For now there appears to be two main working groups at the Capitol, and both are growing in size as this year’s sessions draw near. There are individuals developing their own plans, too. The special session convened Monday and the regular session begins March 12. It’s even money at this point on the question of a third special session being called during the summer.

Outside of the rails, a group of heavy-hitting and well-known conservative donors, along with a sprinkling of lawmakers, have teamed up with some government relations pros from business and industry. It’s not clear yet which legislator is going to be carrying this alliance’s flag, but the working group wants a limited convention with a focus on Articles VI (local government), VII (revenue and finance) and VIII (education).

While recent legislative efforts have mostly been confined to proposals that limit the subject matter to revenue and finance, this new working group’s aim is notable because it pulls in the education article. The idea of tinkering with the Minimum Foundation Program funding formula gives some folks heartburn, but a restructuring of Article VIII is being discussed in other corners of the Capitol as well.

Ways and Means Chairman Neil Abramson, one of the most consistent advocates in Baton Rouge for a limited convention, intends to bring his own bill back again. His co-authors from last year — Reps. Steve Carter, Paula Davis and Franklin Foil — seem positioned to sign on once more and collectively they’re part of another working group in the lower chamber.

Abramson said his 2018 bill could include some variation of Articles VI, VII and VIII. He’s still ironing out the details. "A convention has to be a part of the long-term solution," the chairman said.

There’s a bit of a different vibe in the Senate, where two members are planning to file bills calling for full-scale constitutional conventions.

Senate Transportation Chair Page Cortez plans to do just that, with a delegate list that would be elected by voters, like Abramson has proposed in the past. Sen. Troy Carter, meanwhile, likewise wants to pop the hood on the entire constitution, with added protections for sensitive areas of law. Carter, however, would rather see legislators serve as delegates.

In January 1974, as Louisiana was wrapping up its successful constitutional convention, Texas was starting its own proceedings. While Louisiana’s charter was ultimately approved by voters, the Texas experiment resulted in a document that failed by three votes on the floor. The biggest difference between the two conventions was that Texas chose to allow its legislators to serve as delegates. Louisiana’s convention was filled with elected delegates, and some appointed.

Standing out from his colleagues in the Senate is Judiciary A Chair Rick Ward, who favors a constitutional convention and is leaning toward filing a bill that would only spotlight the revenue and finance article. "If we just sit here and keep chipping around the edges, we’ll be doing it in perpetuity," Ward said.

Taking a completely different approach will be Rep. Barry Ivey. He intends to file a "placeholder bill" that would put into one constitutional amendment a thorough rewrite of the revenue and finance article. "I’m going to have it there and ready, in case there’s an appetite for tackling this issue through a single constitutional amendment," he said.

Finally, Foil said he plans on reintroducing a resolution to create a commission to study the idea of a constitutional convention and advise the Legislature accordingly. But he’ll only move the resolution if he feels the idea of an actual convention is floundering. "I really do think we may be as close as we’ve ever been on this," Foil said.

As for Gov. John Bel Edwards, he told a gathering of student government presidents recently that he supports holding a constitutional convention, but he opposes any convention format where the entire Constitution would be open to review. The governor also told the student leaders that a convention should be undertaken with patience and not necessarily scheduled for the immediate future. Edwards said the entire process, if done correctly, should take four to five years.

While everyone involved with the legislation mentioned here is still exploring options in terms of timing, any ambitions for a 2019 convention would probably have to include delegate elections and/or appointments by this coming fall. So stay tuned in on this issue, because it’s starting to crest whether you like it or not.

RABALAIS' POLITICAL HISTORY

When Duke Clashed With Shaq

In 1991, the LSU Basketball team was one of the best squads in the country. Featuring the nation’s top player, Shaquille O’Neal, the Tigers appeared poised to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

But as basketball season tipped off, it wasn’t exciting games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center that drew national attention to Louisiana.

State Rep. David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard, had made a runoff in the hotly contested race for governor. With his well-known past, Duke had become the subject of international media attention, basking in the spotlight.

Increasingly worried about how Duke’s image was hurting the state’s ability to attract economic development, New Orleans businessman Dave Dixon paid for a series of TV spots. In them, he explained how David Duke in the Governor’s Mansion could negatively effect LSU’s ability to attract top athletes.

Dixon’s ads were effective and generated a fair bit of attention, and sportswriters covering LSU began asking players and coaches for their thoughts on the governor’s race. When approached, O’Neal said, “I’m not into politics. I looked at LSU as a school when I came here. Now if David Duke were the coach and trying to recruit me, I'd have told him to take a hike.”

Days later, a WAFB reporter asked Duke about Dixon’s ads. Having caught O’Neal’s response, he said, "Shaquille O'Neal on the LSU basketball team said my being governor wouldn't affect the state at all. He said unless I was perhaps the coach.”

O’Neal instantly caught backlash for Duke’s remarks. Coach Dale Brown, never shy with his political opinions, was outraged by the politician’s spin on his player’s words. He helped O’Neal draft a statement denouncing Duke and calling the candidate a liar.

Duke, an LSU alumnus, supposedly made plans to attend the Tigers’ next home game. Brown told LSU administrators that if Duke was in the crowd, he and the team would walk off the court in protest. On the day of the game, police were stationed all around the PMAC, determined to intercept Duke. He never showed.

HASHTAG LOUISIANA

Policing Chatrooms and Mastering Newsfeeds

This episode of our digital-focused podcast is all about communication.

After Host Ira Wray does some long-overdue eulogizing for a beloved old friend, AOL Instant Messenger, he offers some guidelines for engaging with your audience on social media, especially Facebook. For example: Engage with your audience and be open to criticism. But don’t feed the trolls. And don’t forget to leave the office on occasion to actually talk to people...you know, in person.

We then talk to Covalent Logic’s Stafford Wood about her past career as an undercover cybercop protecting adolescents in online chat rooms during the days of AOL Instant Messenger. She shares some stories from when she formed close, virtual bonds with identity counterfeiters during the early web days when, as Wood puts it in the episode, “you could be what you thought and what you felt instead of the body you were presented with.”

She then revisits her work for the Advocate in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, guiding the outlet to online publication during the indictment of Gov. Edwin Edwards (turns out fake news was a problem back then, too). She also tells us about her present career as the CEO of her own marketing and design firm, and her series of peace banners across Louisiana that commemorate U.S. police shootings.

She closes with a nugget of wisdom for all of us in the digital age: “Never, ever, ever say anything online that you wouldn’t say in front of my grandmother. You might say it in front of your grandmother, that’s fine. But my grandmother and my 14 year-old, they’re listening too. So try to be sure you’re always kind and patient when it’s going to last forever in the way-back machine.”

WHAT YOU MISSED IN LaPOLITICS WEEKLY

Here are the headlines subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly received in our latest issue, prior to the Mardi Gras break:

— At least six legislative instruments being drafted for a Constitution overhaul

— And JBE weighed in on the matter

— The penny deal on the table

— Understanding Steve Scalise’s $5 million haul

— The Lopinto-Fortunato show

— Big updates on four House and Senate races

— John Grisham raised money for John Bel

— Barry Ivey out for chair, endorses Scott Wilfong

— Plus more!

POLITICAL CHATTER

— The Legislative Black Caucus has new officers: Rep. Randal Gaines was elected chair, Rep. Ted James is vice chair, Rep. Jeff Hall is first vice chair, Sen. Wesley Bishop is Senate whip, Rep. Edmond Jordan is secretary, Rep. Pat Smith is treasurer, Rep. Barbara Carpenter is parliamentarian, Rep. Kenny Cox is sergeant-at-arms and Rep. Patrick Jefferson is chaplain.

— ICYMI (Ripped from the pages of LaPolitics Weekly): Just prior to the festivities at Washington Mardi Gras in January, Gov. John Bel Edwards attended a fundraiser in his honor in Virginia hosted by superstar author John Grisham, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Estimates for the total take that evening are in the six figures. It’s unclear how Edwards and Grisham hooked up, but they both got their starts as trial attorneys and both were at one time state legislators.

— Tyler Bridges, the artist formally known as Mr. T, spent three months as a Harvard Kennedy School Shorenstein Center fellow last fall. While there, he researched the role that conservative bloggers play in promoting President Donald Trump's agenda. Mr. T's report is now available to read. (Let him know what you think by hitting up @TEGBridges or by buying a copy of LONG SHOT today!)

— Rep. Greg Cromer is hosting his campaign fundraiser for Slidell mayor on March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Crescent Clubhouse in Baton Rouge. INVITE

— Rebuild Louisiana (pro-JBE) has a new poll: "Louisiana voters continue to give Governor Edwards a strong job approval rating of greater than 60 percent and a double-digit margin trusts the Governor more than legislative Republicans in dealing with the state budget. Specifically on the budget shortfall, a clear majority want state legislators to work with the Governor to find ways to replace the expiring revenue instead of making cuts to programs that fund education and healthcare." READ MORE

— The Offshore Marine Service Association and the Louisiana Association of Waterway Operators and Shipyards, in conjunction with Sen. Norby Chabert, Sen. Ed Price, Sen. Gary Smith, Rep. Tanner Magee, Rep. Gene Reynolds and Rep. Julie Stokes, have announced the release of a study of the "economic contributions made to Louisiana by the tug, offshore service, and shipyard industries."

— Congressional aide Michael Willis' BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: "What do ants get when they do all there chores? An allowants!!!"

— A nurse goes to great lengths to ease the suffering of a local pediatric cancer patient and his family... In this short video, Sen. Ronnie Johns thanks the employees of Christus St. Patrick for their compassionate service to Stasha Bell and her son, Quinten.

— Susan East Nelson is the new executive director of the Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families.

— The governor has appointed Adren O. Wilson as his deputy chief of staff for programs and planning.

— Lisa Freeman has been appointed as Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s executive director.

— They’re getting along? JBE and Attorney General Jeff Landry have “agreed to coordinate efforts” in the state’s ongoing opioid manufacturer lawsuit.

— The Louisiana Municipal Association Mid-Winter Conference is happening now. Congressman Garret Graves is giving a “federal update” this evening. Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak tomorrow.

— LABI President Stephen Waguespack’s latest column: “No excuses. The politicians need to quickly and vigorously implement www.LouisianaCheckbook.com or finally come clean with what they are hiding if they refuse to do so.”

— The Louisiana Council of Student Body Presidents have drafted a resolution to keep TOPS funded.

— The Senate Democratic Caucus has laid out its legislative wish list for the special session for Gov. John Bel Edwards, among them compressing income tax brackets and expanding the sales tax.

— Got beef with this administration? Feel like hearing your voice on the radio? The next “Ask the Governor” call-in show with Jim Engster is tomorrow at 2 p.m. on WRKF 89.3 FM.

— LABI announced its 2018 officers and Board of Directors, as well as its 2018 Emerging Leaders Council members. Here’s the list.

— First Assistant to the Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, CenturyLink Cyber Engineering and Technology Services Senior Vice President William Bradley III, Adjutant General for the Louisiana National Guard Major General Glenn Curtis, Louisiana Chemical Association Vice President of Health, Safety, and Security Edward Flynn, Louisiana Tech University President Leslie Guice, Division of Administration Chief Administrative Officer Dickie Howze, University of Louisiana Lafayette Vice President for Research, Innovation, and Economic Development Ramesh Kolluru, Cleco Corporate Holdings, LLC Chief Information Officer Mark Northrup, Grambling State University computer science professor Yenumula Reddy, Superintendent of State Police Col. Kevin Reeves, and GOHSEP Director Col. James Waskom have been appointed to the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission.

— Occupational therapist and owner of the Center for Work Rehabilitation at the Fontana Center Paul Fontana was appointed as a public member to the Louisiana Licensed Professional Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors Board of Examiners.

— Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Medical Director Lawrence Simon was appointed as a physician member to the Louisiana Medical Disclosure Panel.

— Physician and Ochsner Medical Center Department of Infectious Diseases Chairman Christopher Blais was appointed to the Medicaid Pharmaceutical & Therapeutics Committee.

— Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary of Benefits and Air Force veteran Vanessa Melancon was appointed to the Louisiana Military Family Assistance Board.

— Louisiana’s AARP state director Denise Bottcher was appointed as consumer member to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.

— Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office chief deputy Donald Sharp was appointed to the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission.

— The Statewide Economic Development Summit is Feb. 27 at the Baton Rouge L'Auberge Casino Hotel. Register here.

— LPB will air the Louisiana Public Square segment titled “Drawing the Line: Sexual Harassment in Louisiana” on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

— And finally, here’s wishing safe travels to Orleans Republican Party Executive Committee member Major James Baehr, USMC, who has been deployed to Kuwait to assist in the fight against ISIS and the global war on terror.

GAMARD'S BELTWAY BEAT

Congress is in recess this week, but plenty has happened since we went on hiatus for the Gras. As folks down in Louisiana reveled in and recovered from Carnival Season, our delegates in D.C. whirled through Russian indictments, gun policy, budget deals and border security compromise. Several immigration bills are dying in the upper chamber, but the GOP making sure constituents don’t forget their recent accomplishments — our members from home are still stalwartly celebrating the tax overhaul effects through their radio and TV interviews, social media, press releases and floor speeches.

Our Louisiana lawmakers have also been hailing the return of the coastal restoration-funding GOMESA revenue, which was erased from President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposal and is back in the 2019 version. The latest proposal still makes cuts to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which some fear will stifle coastal projects.

Here’s some other congressional tidbits from up the coast:

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy wrote to U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley about Gov. Edwards’ Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Act: “The Act is inappropriately named, in my opinion. It should be called the Louisiana Prisoner Release and Public Safety Be Damned Act.”

— He keeps going: “(The governor) believes Louisiana has too many people in prison. I believe we have too many people committing crimes. He believes that many of our inmates are simply misunderstood. I believe that people must be responsible for their actions, including their crimes.” The whole letter is worth reading. In other news, the senator is still spreading the message to “stop paying dead people,” and spent some time last week praising new FEMA grants and wishing a happy 100th birthday to Bayou State-based World War II veteran Olan Wise.

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy proposed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin his plan to combat cartel money laundering and using the intercepted cash to pay for the border wall. Here’s the amendment he introduced soon after, which would do just that. He’s also one of the senators urging the Social Security Administration to accept consent electronically, on top of asking the Drug Enforcement Administration for statistical information on synthetic opioids.

— Congressman Steve Scalise has been revisiting his views on gun control in the wake of the Parkland school shooting, telling Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that there is no “magic unicorn law” to stop mass shootings and that “the power of prayer is real.” For the past week, the House Majority Whip has been rallying for Republican Virginia Congressman Bob Goodlatte's immigration bill. The legislation is still up for a House committee vote and, according to POLITICO,“doesn't stand a chance of passing in the Senate.”

— Congressman Cedric Richmond wrote to the president demanding he “stop pitting black and brown immigrants against each other.” He called on colleagues to create a “clean DREAM Act with some border security measures attached” and “not indulge President Trump’s efforts to attack the broader legal immigration system.”

— Congressman Clay Higgins has called on Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries to create a “bounty program” for Asian Carp. He said of President Trump’s infrastructure plan, “We literally have to kick down bureaucratic walls in order to build real bridges.” His D.C. and Lafayette offices are accepting internship applications for the summer.

— Congressman Mike Johnson, like his 1st District comrade, is defending his views on the precedent of “thoughts and prayers” after mass shootings, sharing this thinkpiece from Christianity Today. Here’s the op-ed he wrote on ensuring that “future lobbyists cannot circumvent our laws to evade public scrutiny and potentially undermine our national security,” published days before news broke that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians for influencing the 2016 presidential election in support of the Trump campaign. Johnson is also still looking to pass his border security bill and opened up last week’s border security hearing with his reasons behind it, among them protecting wilderness areas. Here’s more of Johnson from that hearing. He's also hosting three town halls in Bossier, Union and Claiborne Parishes this week.

— Congressman Ralph Abraham has a bill to fund rural infrastructure: “No American should see brown water coming out of their faucets while the federal government is building gardens and bike trails in cities.” The newly appointed chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Oversight Subcommittee commended the potentials of blockchain at last Wednesday’s hearing.

— Congressman Garret Graves spent Valentine’s Day giving updates on his lifelong love, the coast, on Talk 107.3. He spent Friday in downtown Baton Rouge for a Lenten gumbo get-together, and took some moments on Facebook to remind teachers of the Library of Congress’ resources for Black History Month and show off one of his favorite beads this Mardi Gras season (hint: it’s political).

Speaking of Mardi Gras, we included some things you might have missed while you were on the parade route:

— Gov. Edwards criticized Kennedy’s disaster assistance proposal he drafted with Floridian U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio as sub par to the similar proposal from Graves and Richmond. He also wrote the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary to “apologize” for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s statements on Louisiana’s criminal justice system: “As is typically the case with his criticisms, they are rooted in political posturing and can rarely be substantiated.” (The governor’s office is using that as an opportunity to remind us about its criminal justice reform video series.)

— The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee have approved three Pelican State nominees: Kurt Englehardt for the Fifth Circuit, Barry Ashe for the Eastern District of Louisiana, and Brandon Fremin as U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Louisiana. (David Joseph was nominated this week as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.)

— Graves introduced a bill that to quicken federal disaster response by letting victims to use their Congressman when seeking an agency’s help.



— Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason gave Cassidy, Richmond and Scalise a Twitter shout-out after his namesake legislation for people with disabilities was signed into law.

— Kennedy introduced a musician-friendly bill to give copyright protections to pre-1972 sound recordings: “In my opinion, music made after 1972, with the exception of Meatloaf’s work, isn’t as good as the classics anyway.”

