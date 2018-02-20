TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 131 – FEBRUARY 6, 2018

By

Get the Tuesday Tracker in your inbox every week. Sign up for free. Previous issues are archived here.

February 6, 2018 — Issue No. 131

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com),

Mitch Rabalais (Mitch@LaPolitics.com)

& Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com)

JBE SAVES MARDI GRAS

Not-so-special session delayed

LaPolitics embarking on annual Carnival break

Friday is the new deadline (instead of tomorrow) for the GOP-led House and the administration to forge a compromise on a special session, to be held before the regular session convenes.

What that means, most immediately, for all of us is that next week — Mardi Gras week — can officially be a holiday again. So do what you will, but please don’t do anything you wouldn’t want your momma to find out about.

The new start date for session-palooza appears to be Monday, Feb. 19, whether Republicans come to the proverbial table with a plan or not. It amounts to high-stakes politics for Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers. We’ll touch a bit more on that in Thursday’s issue of LaPolitics Weekly for subscribers.

On that note, allow us to remind you that next week marks our annual Carnival break. We’ll be taking a step back from our newsletters, videos and podcasts to catch beads, chase chickens and fill up on the spirit of Mardi Gras.

We’ll be back in your inbox the week of Monday, Feb. 19. And apparently on the floors of the Legislature as well.

A Message From Harris, DeVille & Associates Connecting for Better Care with New Statewide Health Information Exchange HDA client the Louisiana State Medical Society announced the launch of HealthSYNC of Louisiana, a physician-led health information exchange and the appointment of an HIE advisory committee to oversee implementation in Louisiana this past week. HealthSYNC of Louisiana encompasses an interoperable health information exchange, as well as a patient health portal, extensive data analytics tools, and population health solutions. The technology is already successfully operating in Kansas, with similar efforts under development in Georgia, South Carolina, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Missouri. As a statewide health information network, HealthSYNC allows connected physicians and hospitals to share patient information, extract powerful analytic reports designed to help improve patient encounters and clinical outcomes, and assist physicians as they transition to new models of health care delivery, quality reporting, and performance-based payments. Visit www.HealthSYNCLA.com for more information. (Established in 1878, the LSMS serves as the trusted advocate for physicians in the state of Louisiana. The LSMS aims to promote excellence in the practice of medicine and is the largest voluntary physician organization in the state, representing all specialties. KHS is a physician-led subsidiary of the Kansas Medical Mutual Insurance Company, KaMMCO, a medical professional liability insurer affiliated with the Kansas Medical Society.)

LaPOLITICS LOWDOWN

5 Hard-Hitting Campaign Ads

It’s time to review your opposition research, fire up your cameras and get ready to pay your media consultant extra. In this episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown we’re recounting some of the Bayou State’s nastiest attack ads from recent years.

We look back at a few of the greatest hits from Gov. John Bel Edwards, U.S. Sen. David Vitter and former Gov. Edwin Edwards.

You can see just how nasty it gets by clicking here.

And entertain this while you’re at it… What (or who) will go viral in the 2019 governor’s race? Send your thoughts to news@LaPolitics.com.

ALFORD:

Defining The Louisiana Mood

I was eating boiled crawfish last Friday night with my wife and children in Baton Rouge — Crawfish season! Finally! — when I received a text a message. The digital missive was from a longtime Capitol player, someone who knows the House and the Senate and all of the illuminated and darkened corners in between.

This individual said they felt like Louisiana residents were nearing a breaking point when it comes to the status quo, in regard to government and politics, and that the mood of the electorate would soon make way for some kind of change.

Moreover, what did I think the mood of the Bayou State was at this particular moment?

That was a lofty question to ask someone when they’re roughly two pounds into a sack of crawfish and two beers down (maybe more; knowing benefits your reading of this column very little, so for the public record we’ll go with a pair of beers). I closed the text and filed the question away, promising myself at the time that I would think on it and eventually reply.

Am I even qualified to answer such a question? It really doesn’t matter. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and these days to their own sets of facts as well it seems. But I am a lifelong resident (raised in Port Allen) and I own a business here (LaPolitics.com). Along with my wife, I’m raising a family in Louisiana and we plan on calling This Place home for the rest of our days.

As I peeled a crawfish (I’m not bragging, but I can move through mudbugs at the speed of sound), it occurred to me that the vast majority of residents aren’t engaged on government and political issues at all. We have a population of 4.6 million people in Louisiana, of which about 1 million of them are not eligible to vote.

Another 600,000 residents are eligible to vote, but aren’t registered. And of the 2.9 million Louisianans who are registered, only a small percentage take the time to weigh in on elections. The last statewide primary held in October drew just a 13.6 percent turnout, or 406,000 voters. Put another way, nearly 9 percent of the total state population decided those statewide elections.

Yet even among those who never vote, and we all know someone who fits that description, the “same old song and dance” sentiment appears to run strong. Even if it’s just a matter of cliche. When it comes to chronic voters, or those folks I meet at chamber and Rotary meetings across Louisiana, the sentiment exists there as well. Sometimes to the extreme, and even more so lately.

Sure, I thought as I peeled another crawfish, people want something different. Maybe that’s why Gov. John Bel Edwards, the lone Democrat in the Deep South, continues to enjoy great poll numbers here. He’s different — none of the wonk of Bobby Jindal, without the emotions of Kathleen Blanco and devoid of the political pragmatism of Edwin Edwards.

President Donald Trump, of course, showed us what that anti-status quo sentiment can really look like when voters pounce. He’s the real case study.

But if we all take a step back, take a look around and breathe, we might realize that the problem isn’t the candidates, or the players. It’s really about the game. (As in changing the game.) Platitudes, predictable paid media, the pace of real policymaking, unrealistic stances and fake emotions are eroding what little trust remains between the public and our government.

People I visit with, professionally and personally, contend they’re working harder than ever in Louisiana and gaining only incremental ground. No one understands what's happening with their tax dollars. They keep paying taxes, but they see very little in return. All the while politicians continue to discuss whether more tax revenue is needed.

Frustration and resentment are all too common themes. Not everyone feels that way. I know as much. But I was asked to put down my crawfish and share what I’m hearing — and I guess what I’m experiencing.

I fried fish not long ago with some friends and we talked about how we were discouraged, ashamed even, that we couldn't provide the same childhoods to our children that we had been afforded. Crime was the topic that day. Some of us wondered if it was simply a matter of not living in the same neighborhoods. It wasn't until later that I realized I couldn't replicate that anywhere even if I tried. Times have changed.

Last month I also made my first offer to a full-time employee. Right out of college, she was the perfect candidate and I threw everything we had at her. The nearly two-week process ended with her telling me she couldn't see herself in Louisiana a year from now. I had always taken such stories with a grain of salt. Until it happened to me.

I think people just want to see progress and feel like their government is being as honest as a government can be. They want to know that their tax dollars are helping them and the people they love. If someone can bottle a message that nostalgia doesn't have to be a dream, and that government can be a tangible "thing" with "real people" at the helm, then maybe that could lead to something.

In all fairness, I never said I had the answers.

In other news, the crawfish are really small right now. But if you know how to cook them and you put the right people at the table, it doesn’t matter. That’s how we roll in Louisiana.

RABALAIS:

That Year There Was No Mardi Gras

When the good times (and parades) didn’t roll for Dutch

Throughout history, only cataclysmic events such as invading Yankees, Yellow Fever, and World Wars have able to call off the annual revelry of Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

But in 1979, a political firestorm canceled the Crescent City’s celebration of Fat Tuesday.

Less than one year in office, Mayor Dutch Morial was facing daunting fiscal problems.

Struggling to make the massive municipal payroll, Morial and the City Council decided to reform the salary structure for city workers. Their plan called for a 5-percent pay raise, but with a reduction in benefits and an increase in the number of hours in the workweek.

Seeing Morial’s plan as unfair, city employees were outraged and began talking of a work stoppage.

Union organizers for the police department planned their action for the Carnival season, knowing that the pressing need for extra officers with the influx of tourists and crowds would give them leverage in negotiations.

However, the talks reached an impasse when the city refused to reinstate benefits.

On Feb. 8, with two weeks to Mardi Gras, the New Orleans Police Department went on strike. Morial initially threatened to fire any officer who did now report to work, while Gov. Edwin Edwards called out the National Guard and State Police to patrol the city.

With their backs against the wall, Morial and the City Council tentatively agreed to some of the demands and the officers returned to work. Teamsters Union officials flew down to assist the police with the negotiations, but the talks got bogged down again.

On Feb. 16, the NOPD went on strike for the second time. Gov. Edwards recalled the State Police and National Guard to the city, but warned officials that they were ill-equipped to handle the crowds and parades of Mardi Gras. In response, Morial cancelled the first week of festivities.

Supporting Morial, the remaining Krewes announced that they would be suspending activities or relocating to suburban Jefferson, St. Tammany and St. Bernard Parishes.

Locals were outraged, but the majority blamed the police and the Teamsters Union.

The streets of New Orleans were empty on Mardi Gras Day 1979.

The strike ended days later, with the police winning only nominal concessions from the city.

THE LaPOLITICS REPORT

Liz & The Supremes

For our 48th episode of The LaPolitics Report, we spoke with Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill just a few weeks after she gave oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Murrill went to the big leagues to argue McCoy v. Louisiana. That’s the one where the Louisiana lawyer, attempting to dodge the death penalty, told the jury that his client was guilty of killing his three family members — despite the defendant, Robert McCoy, insisting he was innocent.

Murrill reveals the challenges she faced trying to convince the Justices of her views, and what’s next for the case.

She also talks about her work at home with Attorney General Jeff Landry and the trends coming out of the Justice Department, including abortion, immigration, energy, congressional redistricting and consent decrees.

Something you may not know is that You get a keepsake feather quill when you argue before the Supreme Court. Murrill has hers in her office. “For about a week, it sat in my toothbrush cup,” she said on the pod. “That was the safest place for it.”

We also take a look back at the 2003 race for governor, which came down to a brawl between Kathleen Blanco and Bobby Jindal. It was likewise the contest where we witnessed former Gov. David Treen’s failed comeback bid after a 20-year hiatus. (Missy Elliot’s “Work It” was topping the music charts at the time. How’s that as an anthem?)

Have a friend who should be reading The Tracker? Have them sign up here. Got a hot tip? Send it to news@LaPolitics.com!

WHAT YOU MISSED IN LaPOLITICS WEEKLY

Here are the headlines subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly received in the issue that was published five days ago:

— “Slightly more probable than not” that JBE calls special

— Do or die date comes next week

— Penny chatter

— Graves leads delegation in money

— Higgins’ new fundraiser

— Locals like Charles Henry for the House

— Hollis targeting sewer systems

— There are 61 bills so far filed for the regular

— JBE to stay out of special elections

— Poll numbers

— Schroder and Kennedy team up

— Plus more!

For 25 years LaPolitics Weekly has been Louisiana's premier trade publication for elected officials, lobbyists, campaign professionals, journalists and other politicos.

Become a part of this elite community by subscribing today!

A Message From Harris, DeVille & Associates Anheuser-Busch Keeps America Beautiful Over 1,000 Anheuser-Busch employees and wholesaler partners joined Keep America Beautiful and local affiliate Keep Louisiana Beautiful earlier this month to support this year’s host city of New Orleans at their annual national conference. The event kicked off with President and CEO of Anheuser-Busch Michel Doukeris and Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Anheuser-Busch Katja Zastrow presenting Keep America Beautiful with a check for $120,000 on behalf of the Anheuser-Busch Foundation. In addition, the Anheuser-Busch team members came together with Keep America Beautiful to beautify New Orleans’ community environments through various activities, including building picnic tables and painting murals. They were joined by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser who said, “we are thrilled to have so many volunteers coming together today to give back to the great city of New Orleans. We would especially like to thank Anheuser-Busch for the many ways they support communities across Louisiana, from recent water donations during Hurricane Harvey to the important project we are celebrating today.” Click here to view the news release.

POLITICAL CHATTER

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “How do you catch a unicorn? Unique up on it!” (P.S. Happy Mardi Gras!)

— Gov. John Bel Edwards and his family spent yesterday celebrating First Lady Donna Edwards’ birthday, tweeting this awww-worthy picture the morning of. The governor spent this morning at a press conference with the Louisiana Primary Care Association and Southeast Community Health Systems.

— Reps. Dodie Horton and Blake Miguez were featured in the latest episode of This American Life, a national podcast syndicated to NPR stations across the country. We hear the story of Horton’s HB43, last session’s failed bill that would have prohibited bringing fake-but-realistic guns to schools. Fun fact from the episode: Horton, one of our many pro-Second Amendment lawmakers, packs a 9-millimeter glock in her purse at all times.

— Members of the Ohio Treasurer’s office, as in those responsible for the Ohio Checkbook, are joining Treasurer John Schroder at LABI’s Annual Meeting this Thursday for the panel on a potential Louisiana Checkbook.

— Cox Communications Government and Public Affairs Vice President Frances Gladden, LSU Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training Executive Director Jeffrey Moulton, Cyber Innovation Center Executive Director Craig Spohn, and Rapides Parish Communications District Executive Director Sonya Wiley-Gremillion were appointed to the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission.

— University of Louisiana at Lafayette Assistant Director Jennifer Guidry was appointed as a university faculty representative to the Louisiana Folklife Commission.

— Baton Rouge General Graduate Medical Education and Behavioral Science Faculty Director Jennifer Burch was appointed as a licensed clinical social worker rendering direct services to the Louisiana State Board of Social Work Examiners.

— Speech-language pathologist and Bossier Parish School System special education specialist-augmentative communication facilitator Erica Chatelain was appointed to the Louisiana Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology.

— ExxonMobil reliability engineer and U.S. Army veteran Michael Ryan Beissinger, GOHSEP Grants Management Team Lead and U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran Sulanda Lonnette, and Wounded Warrior Project National Campaign Team Member and U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and Louisiana National Guard veteran Deron Santiny were appointed as at-large representatives to the Veterans Affairs Commission. Patient Services Assistant, USDVA, St. John Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Reserve and U.S. Army veteran Elvin Bass was appointed as a Veterans of Foreign Wars representative.

— Nurse and Ochsner Health System Chamberlain University School of Nursing Campus President Jennifer Couvillon was appointed as a Nurse Educator to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.

— TASS Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center owner and operator Suzanne Lentz was appointed as a business representative to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council.

GAMARD'S BELTWAY BEAT

It’s a good thing our congressional delegation got their Carnival fill at the 65th Parish a couple of weeks ago, because pending votes on the Hill could make the rest of this month a little less relaxing. Not unlike our statehouse at home, U.S. lawmakers have struggled to agree on a federal budget. Congress has until Thursday at midnight to make a deal to avoid another shutdown like last month’s.

House GOP members were hoping to vote soon (maybe late this afternoon) to fund the military long-term, while keeping the government open until March 23. Immigration, a longstanding talking point for the majority of our delegates, remains the focus of contention. Bills are on the table and lawmakers are still negotiating.

House Republicans reportedly met last night to talk about avoiding a shutdown — the same topic they discussed last week at the multi-day GOP retreat with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in West Virginia. Senators stayed until Thursday and Congressmen until Friday. This work week will be a short one as well, since Democrats leave for their own retreat starts tomorrow.

At least on the surface, our delegates don’t look anxious. Between the relatively pacified State of the Union speech and the release of the Nunes Memo alleging malfeasance within the FBI as it investigates U.S. President Donald Trump’s ties with Russia, it’s been a relatively good week for our members in the GOP. Five-sixths of our delegates are focusing on touting those two blessings, along with the fruits of the GOP tax bill, as much as they can.

Here’s what else they’ve been up to:

—— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy signed a letter with U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and the majority of the Senate asking their leaders to reauthorize funding for community health centers. The senator made national headlines on Wednesday for being on the train that crashed into a truck on the way to the GOP retreat. Cassidy and his wife, Laura, were two of the saving-grace physicians at the scene who tended to victims before EMTs arrived. Here’s his account on Fox & Friends.

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s latest quote is in: “It’s pretty simple: Don’t pay dead people.” That’s the philosophy behind his new legislation, the Stopping Improper Payments to Deceased People Act. He also says he’s got a funding plan to finish the Comite River Diversion Canal. Last but not least, there could be a new hashtag from Hill reporters on the horizon: #Kennedyism. ‘Bout time.

— Congressman Steve Scalise has been aggressively circulating headlines and press releases about GOP tax bill benefits on Twitter and his Majority Whip website.

— Congressman Cedric Richmond will be in Maryland tomorrow for the annual House Democratic retreat, where members hear from former Vice President Joe Biden. The Congressional Black Caucus Chairman used the arrival of Black History Month to explain why some caucus members did not attend President Trump’s State of the Union.

— Congressman Clay Higgins wants constituents to know about the employee bonuses at a Lafayette IBERIABANK.

— Congressman Mike Johnson went on Fox Business yesterday to talk about the Nunes Memo and why the Democratic Party’s counter-memo should be publicized. He also commented on the U.S. Department of Defense’s newly released Nuclear Posture Review: “I have long been an advocate for taking smart steps to adequately improve our nuclear arsenal, knowing that we must promote peace through strength.”

— Congressman Ralph Abraham spent his Saturday at a pro-life march in Alexandria. He was tracking the Groundhog Day forecast on Friday via Pierre C. Shadeaux, Cajun Country’s clairvoyant critter. It looks like Abraham is also supporting an obscure documentary that follows a young Louisianian as he meets his birth parents for the first time.

— Congressman Garret Graves checked in with his latest Facebook Live on Friday, after a come-together moment on Twitter regarding the Nunes Memo. He was the only other Louisiana delegate with U.S. Sen. Cassidy aboard the Wednesday train crash.

Political tidbit? Let us know about it at news@LaPolitics.com! Have a fundraiser or event? Send it to news@LaPolitics.com! Career move? Political appointment? Send word to news@LaPolitics.com!

#HBD TRACKERS!

— Tuesday 02/06: Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Laura Veazey, Stephen Waguespack, Kellee Hennessy, Tom Fitzmorris and Cindy Edmonds

— Wednesday 02/07: Rep. Truck Gisclair, late Congresswoman Catherine S. Long (1924), Neal Kirby and Cassie Felder

— Thursday 02/08: Treasurer John Schroder and Jason Redmond

— Friday 02/09: Lauren Rachel and Chris Warner

— Saturday 02/10: Rep. Barbara Norton, Andrew Ganucheau, Tim Schroder, Nial Patel, Keli Williams, John Cummins, Jason Dore, Paul Dietzel and Ricky Gonsoulin

— Sunday 02/11: Dawn Starns, Matt Breaux, Pamela Matassa and Jennifer Treadway

— Monday 02/12: Jan Moller and Dana Parks